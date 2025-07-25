Garmouth brothers attacked police after day of heavy drinking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Garmouth brothers attacked police after day of heavy drinking

Brett and birthday boy Ewan Sinclair found themselves in a fight with constables after the elder brother hurled abuse at his own parents.

By Jamie Ross
Ewan Sinclair (left) and Brett Sinclair appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
A birthday celebration turned sour when a Garmouth man attacked police officers and threatened to kill his own dad.

Brett and Ewan Sinclair stood together in the dock at Elgin Sheriff Court yesterday after each admitting assaulting police officers at their parents’ Station Road home in January.

The brothers were celebrating Ewan’s birthday at the house when things got out of hand.

It all started when the men’s father went upstairs to find Brett, 34, had punched a hole through his mum’s bedroom door and told his dad: “I’m going to f****** kill you”.

Later on, Ewan involved himself in the battle with police when he saw officers trying to cuff his brother, hurling homophobic insults at one of the constables in the process.

Aggrieved over perceived favouritism

Fiscal depute Anna Boyle told the court the incident took place at about 10pm on January 3.

Brett started to “kick off” at his mother, Elaine, hurling a foul-mouthed tirade at her.

He stated: “You have always cared more about Damian than me.

“I hate you. You’re a s*** mother. I f****** hate you.”

Ms Boyle added: “The accused, Brett, thereafter pushed his mother onto the bed and prevented her from exiting her bedroom.

“He thereafter punched the door and broke through.

“Elaine could see the accused through the hole in the door.

“She asked him ‘what have you done?’, to which Brett replied ‘I don’t give a f***, just call the police’.”

When his dad, Alexander, went upstairs to find out what was happening, Brett uttered his threat to kill him.

Alexander called police who attended and found themselves in the firing line.

Elgin Sheriff Court sign
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

‘Get off of my brother’

PC Graeme Smith approached Brett and tried to calm him down – but Brett responded by headbutting him.

Brett then began struggling with the officer, kicking and punching him, and biting him on the body.

Ewan, 23, then got involved.

Ms Boyle said: “The accused Ewan Sinclair thereafter jumped on PC Smith’s back shouting ‘get off of my brother’.”

Ewan kicked another police officer, PC Brian Donaldson, on the body and struggled with two officers before being restrained.

At this point, Ewan made a homophobic remark towards PC Donaldson.

Ewan and Brett were arrested and charged, leading to yesterday’s court case.

Brett Sinclair admitted punching the door, assaulting his mum and assaulting a police officer.

Ewan Sinclair admitted assaulting two police officers, obstructing two police officers and uttering a homophobic remark.

‘Deeply ashamed’

Defence solicitor Matthew O’Neill said Brett was “deeply ashamed” of his behaviour.

“A significant amount of alcohol had been consumed by Brett during the hours leading up to the incident,” he said.

“Mr Sinclair can only apologise to all those involved in what took place.”

Defence solicitor Iain Maltman said Ewan’s behaviour was “out of character” and he was trying to “protect his brother” from the police.

He said: “It’s not an excuse in any respect for his behaviour.

“He apologises for that.”

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov branded Brett Sinclair’s behaviour as “disgusting”. Image: Scottish Court Service

‘Despicable behaviour’ punished

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov branded Brett Sinclair’s behaviour “disgusting” and locked him up for 163 days.

She said: “What you have done in this instance is absolutely disgusting.

“It is despicable behaviour towards your mother, and it must have been frightening for her.”

The sheriff ordered Ewan to do 100 hours of unpaid work.

Addressing Ewan, Sheriff Pasportnikov said: “Although not as serious as your bother’s crimes, and the fact you haven’t offended before, you essentially involved yourself in stopping police officers carrying out their lawful duty.

“As well as that – causing a nuisance – homophobia will not be tolerated.”

Ewan, whose address was given as his parents’ home in Garmouth alongside his brother, will have 12 months to complete work.