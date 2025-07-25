Garmouth brothers attacked police after day of heavy drinking

A birthday celebration turned sour when a Garmouth man attacked police officers and threatened to kill his own dad.

Brett and Ewan Sinclair stood together in the dock at Elgin Sheriff Court yesterday after each admitting assaulting police officers at their parents’ Station Road home in January.

The brothers were celebrating Ewan’s birthday at the house when things got out of hand.

It all started when the men’s father went upstairs to find Brett, 34, had punched a hole through his mum’s bedroom door and told his dad: “I’m going to f****** kill you”.

Later on, Ewan involved himself in the battle with police when he saw officers trying to cuff his brother, hurling homophobic insults at one of the constables in the process.

Aggrieved over perceived favouritism

Fiscal depute Anna Boyle told the court the incident took place at about 10pm on January 3.

Brett started to “kick off” at his mother, Elaine, hurling a foul-mouthed tirade at her.

He stated: “You have always cared more about Damian than me.

“I hate you. You’re a s*** mother. I f****** hate you.”

Ms Boyle added: “The accused, Brett, thereafter pushed his mother onto the bed and prevented her from exiting her bedroom.

“He thereafter punched the door and broke through.

“Elaine could see the accused through the hole in the door.

“She asked him ‘what have you done?’, to which Brett replied ‘I don’t give a f***, just call the police’.”

When his dad, Alexander, went upstairs to find out what was happening, Brett uttered his threat to kill him.

Alexander called police who attended and found themselves in the firing line.

‘Get off of my brother’

PC Graeme Smith approached Brett and tried to calm him down – but Brett responded by headbutting him.

Brett then began struggling with the officer, kicking and punching him, and biting him on the body.

Ewan, 23, then got involved.

Ms Boyle said: “The accused Ewan Sinclair thereafter jumped on PC Smith’s back shouting ‘get off of my brother’.”

Ewan kicked another police officer, PC Brian Donaldson, on the body and struggled with two officers before being restrained.

At this point, Ewan made a homophobic remark towards PC Donaldson.

Ewan and Brett were arrested and charged, leading to yesterday’s court case.

Brett Sinclair admitted punching the door, assaulting his mum and assaulting a police officer.

Ewan Sinclair admitted assaulting two police officers, obstructing two police officers and uttering a homophobic remark.

‘Deeply ashamed’

Defence solicitor Matthew O’Neill said Brett was “deeply ashamed” of his behaviour.

“A significant amount of alcohol had been consumed by Brett during the hours leading up to the incident,” he said.

“Mr Sinclair can only apologise to all those involved in what took place.”

Defence solicitor Iain Maltman said Ewan’s behaviour was “out of character” and he was trying to “protect his brother” from the police.

He said: “It’s not an excuse in any respect for his behaviour.

“He apologises for that.”

‘Despicable behaviour’ punished

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov branded Brett Sinclair’s behaviour “disgusting” and locked him up for 163 days.

She said: “What you have done in this instance is absolutely disgusting.

“It is despicable behaviour towards your mother, and it must have been frightening for her.”

The sheriff ordered Ewan to do 100 hours of unpaid work.

Addressing Ewan, Sheriff Pasportnikov said: “Although not as serious as your bother’s crimes, and the fact you haven’t offended before, you essentially involved yourself in stopping police officers carrying out their lawful duty.

“As well as that – causing a nuisance – homophobia will not be tolerated.”

Ewan, whose address was given as his parents’ home in Garmouth alongside his brother, will have 12 months to complete work.