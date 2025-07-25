Elgin woman assaulted a mother in Asda’s car park, court hears

An Elgin woman repeatedly punched a mother in a supermarket car park while the victim’s child sat in the car.

Rachel Barclay, who was addressed as Rachel Dalgarno during the hearing at Elgin Sheriff Court, admitted assault during a hearing at Elgin Sheriff Court yesterday.

The court heard that Dalgarno’s victim had just parked up at the shop with her child and was approached by Dalgarno in a grey Land Rover “shouting and screaming” moments before the attack.

Dalgarno, 35, was bailed following her plea and will now return to court next month to be sentenced.

Punched ‘four to five times’ in broad daylight

Fiscal depute Anna Boyle said the incident took place at about 3.30pm on May 20 this year.

The victim had just picked up her own child from nursery and drove to Asda on Edgar Road with her son in tow.

“As the [victim] pulled into a parking bay, she observed a grey Land Rover pull up beside her,” Ms Boyle said.

She added: “As Dalgarno exited her vehicle, she began shouting and swearing at [the victim] through her open front-passenger window.

“[The victim] asked Dalgarno to step outside to discuss the matter away from her child who was in the car.

‘Dripping blood’

“Dalgarno thereafter came round to the driver’s side and continued to shout at [the victim].

The victim told Dalgarno she could not behave like this in a public car park in broad daylight.

“Dalgarno grabbed the witness by the shirt and repeatedly punched her in the face four to five times.”

Blood was “dripping from” the victim’s face, said Ms Boyle.

The woman eventually pushed Dalgarno off of her and Dalgarno fled.

She was cautioned and charged two days later.

The victim was treated for a deep cut to her lip at Dr Gray’s Hospital.

Sentencing in August

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov called for background reports on Dalgarno before delivering a sentence.

Dalgarno was released on bail to appear next month.

Iain Maltman, Dalgarno’s defence solicitor, welcomed the decision.

“There is certain sensitive information also in the background, which would be helpful to have detailed in the report,” he said.