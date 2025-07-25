Elgin woman assaulted a mother in Asda’s car park, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin woman assaulted a mother in Asda’s car park, court hears

Rachel Barclay, known as Dalgarno, assaulted a woman in the car park of a supermarket shortly after the victim picked up her child from day care.

By Jamie Ross
An Elgin woman repeatedly punched a mother in a supermarket car park while the victim’s child sat in the car.

Rachel Barclay, who was addressed as Rachel Dalgarno during the hearing at Elgin Sheriff Court, admitted assault during a hearing at Elgin Sheriff Court yesterday.

The court heard that Dalgarno’s victim had just parked up at the shop with her child and was approached by Dalgarno in a grey Land Rover “shouting and screaming” moments before the attack.

Dalgarno, 35, was bailed following her plea and will now return to court next month to be sentenced.

Punched ‘four to five times’ in broad daylight

Fiscal depute Anna Boyle said the incident took place at about 3.30pm on May 20 this year.

The victim had just picked up her own child from nursery and drove to Asda on Edgar Road with her son in tow.

“As the [victim] pulled into a parking bay, she observed a grey Land Rover pull up beside her,” Ms Boyle said.

She added: “As Dalgarno exited her vehicle, she began shouting and swearing at [the victim] through her open front-passenger window.

“[The victim] asked Dalgarno to step outside to discuss the matter away from her child who was in the car.

‘Dripping blood’

“Dalgarno thereafter came round to the driver’s side and continued to shout at [the victim].

The victim told Dalgarno she could not behave like this in a public car park in broad daylight.

“Dalgarno grabbed the witness by the shirt and repeatedly punched her in the face four to five times.”

Blood was “dripping from” the victim’s face, said Ms Boyle.

The woman eventually pushed Dalgarno off of her and Dalgarno fled.

She was cautioned and charged two days later.

The victim was treated for a deep cut to her lip at Dr Gray’s Hospital.

Sentencing in August

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov called for background reports on Dalgarno before delivering a sentence.

Dalgarno was released on bail to appear next month.

Iain Maltman, Dalgarno’s defence solicitor, welcomed the decision.

“There is certain sensitive information also in the background, which would be helpful to have detailed in the report,” he said.