Buckie man sent unwanted sexual messages to male, 22

A Buckie man sent another male a series of unwanted X-rated messages, causing the police to become involved.

Nicholas Murray appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court earlier this week and admitted sending indecent or obscene messages to a 22-year-old on May 19 this year.

We cannot name the victim for legal reasons.

The court heard that Murray, 50, was exposed after his target took screenshots and showed the texts to a friend.

Murray will return to court next month to be sentenced.

‘Wanna join me?’

Fiscal depute Anna Boyle told the court that, at around 12.30pm on May 19, the victim began receiving messages from a number he recognised as Murray’s.

“The accused made conversation with the complainer, asking him what he’s doing,” Ms Boyle explained.

Ms Boyle added that the accused then sent a message to the victim making reference to a sex act.

The victim initially took this to be a joke – and responded as such.

Ms Boyle added: “The accused sent another message asking ‘wanna join me?’

“The witness took this as being an invitation to join the accused in [a sex act].”

She noted this made Murray’s target “uncomfortable”.

Ms Boyle added: “The accused followed this by sending a message which read: ‘thought you could help me out’.

“The witness interpreted this as the accused asking him for assistance in masturbation.

“The witness thereafter stopped replying to the accused due to feeling uncomfortable about this interaction.”

Reprieve on notification requirements

Calling for background reports and a risk assessment before delivering a sentence, Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov stopped short of adding Murray, of St Andrew Square, to the sex offenders register as an interim measure.

Murray’s defence solicitor, Grant Dalgleish, told the court that he wished to make a case against such an order being imposed at the next calling of the case.

“I’d ask that be held off at the moment,” he said.

“I would submit the court would require, perhaps, a background report before fully deciding.”

Murray will return to Elgin Sheriff Court in August.