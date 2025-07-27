Buckie man sent unwanted sexual messages to male, 22

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Buckie man sent unwanted sexual messages to male, 22

Nicholas Murray, 50, sent a series of WhatsApp messages to another man asking if he wanted to help him out sexually.

By Jamie Ross
Nicholas Murray arrives at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A Buckie man sent another male a series of unwanted X-rated messages, causing the police to become involved.

Nicholas Murray appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court earlier this week and admitted sending indecent or obscene messages to a 22-year-old on May 19 this year.

We cannot name the victim for legal reasons.

The court heard that Murray, 50, was exposed after his target took screenshots and showed the texts to a friend.

Murray will return to court next month to be sentenced.

The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

‘Wanna join me?’

Fiscal depute Anna Boyle told the court that, at around 12.30pm on May 19, the victim began receiving messages from a number he recognised as Murray’s.

“The accused made conversation with the complainer, asking him what he’s doing,” Ms Boyle explained.

Ms Boyle added that the accused then sent a message to the victim making reference to a sex act.

The victim initially took this to be a joke – and responded as such.

Ms Boyle added: “The accused sent another message asking ‘wanna join me?’

“The witness took this as being an invitation to join the accused in [a sex act].”

She noted this made Murray’s target “uncomfortable”.

Ms Boyle added: “The accused followed this by sending a message which read: ‘thought you could help me out’.

“The witness interpreted this as the accused asking him for assistance in masturbation.

“The witness thereafter stopped replying to the accused due to feeling uncomfortable about this interaction.”

Reprieve on notification requirements

Calling for background reports and a risk assessment before delivering a sentence, Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov stopped short of adding Murray, of St Andrew Square, to the sex offenders register as an interim measure.

Murray’s defence solicitor, Grant Dalgleish, told the court that he wished to make a case against such an order being imposed at the next calling of the case.

“I’d ask that be held off at the moment,” he said.

“I would submit the court would require, perhaps, a background report before fully deciding.”

Murray will return to Elgin Sheriff Court in August.