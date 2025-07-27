Inverness man fined over foul-mouthed tirade at ‘frightened’ neighbour

A man who subjected his neighbour to a prolonged, foul-mouthed tirade has been fined.

The f-word-peppered rant lasted five-to-10 minutes and left the woman on the receiving end ‘frightened’.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard earlier this week that eviction proceedings are already under way against Raymond Marshall – the man responsible for the rant, as this was not an isolated incident.

Marshall, 38, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the Riverview development in Inverness’s Portland Place on January 29 of this year.

The sheriff was provided with details of his previous convictions

Woman targeted by neighbour

During the hearing, fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court that Marshall and his victim are neighbours at the address.

At 4.55pm on January 29, the woman was returning home from shopping in Inverness.

As she was carrying her shopping through the close to enter her ground-floor flat, Marshall came out of his own flat.

He then “began to shout verbal abuse toward her”.

Mr Treanor said: “The accused repeatedly used the word ‘f***ing” and added that the incident lasted around five-to-10 minutes and left the woman “frightened”.

Police were contacted and Marshall arrested.

Resident may be evicted

Solicitor Clare Russell, for Marshall, told the court that her client still lived at the address but “eviction proceedings are ongoing”.

Ms Russell said Marshall “accepts full responsibility” for the incident.

She added: “He acknowledges that his behaviour on that day was absolutely unacceptable.

“Alcohol played a part on that day.”

The defence agent told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank that her client’s “lengthy record” coincides with a lengthy period of substance abuse.

Ms Russell said that Marshal had now done “significant amounts of work” and was progressing well on a previously imposed community payback order.

Sheriff Cruickshank fined Marshall £470.