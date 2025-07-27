Inverness man fined over foul-mouthed tirade at ‘frightened’ neighbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness man fined over foul-mouthed tirade at ‘frightened’ neighbour

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that eviction proceedings are already under way against Riverview resident Raymond Marshall.

By Jenni Gee
Raymond Marshall launched a foul-mouthed tirade at his neighbour. Image: Facebook
A man who subjected his neighbour to a prolonged, foul-mouthed tirade has been fined.

The f-word-peppered rant lasted five-to-10 minutes and left the woman on the receiving end ‘frightened’.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard earlier this week that eviction proceedings are already under way against Raymond Marshall – the man responsible for the rant, as this was not an isolated incident.

Marshall, 38, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the Riverview development in Inverness’s Portland Place on January 29 of this year.

The sheriff was provided with details of his previous convictions

Woman targeted by neighbour

During the hearing, fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court that Marshall and his victim are neighbours at the address.

At 4.55pm on January 29, the woman was returning home from shopping in Inverness.

As she was carrying her shopping through the close to enter her ground-floor flat, Marshall came out of his own flat.

He then “began to shout verbal abuse toward her”.

Mr Treanor said: “The accused repeatedly used the word ‘f***ing” and added that the incident lasted around five-to-10 minutes and left the woman “frightened”.

Police were contacted and Marshall arrested.

Resident may be evicted

Solicitor Clare Russell, for Marshall, told the court that her client still lived at the address but “eviction proceedings are ongoing”.

The incident took place at Riverview in Portland Place. Image: Google Street View

Ms Russell said Marshall “accepts full responsibility” for the incident.

She added: “He acknowledges that his behaviour on that day was absolutely unacceptable.

“Alcohol played a part on that day.”

The defence agent told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank that her client’s “lengthy record”  coincides with a lengthy period of substance abuse.

Ms Russell said that Marshal had now done “significant amounts of work” and was progressing well on a previously imposed community payback order.

Sheriff Cruickshank fined Marshall £470.