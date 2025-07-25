Peterhead coach who touched girl, 13, added to offenders register

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead coach who touched girl, 13, added to offenders register

Callum Bruce sexually assaulted two women and an underage girl, with some incidents at Aberdeen’s Union Square and Cheerz Bar on Exchange Street.

By Jamie Ross
Callum Bruce at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A volunteer sports coach has been placed on the sex offenders register after he inappropriately touched a 13-year-old girl.

Callum Bruce was found guilty of attacks on two women and one child after a trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court in June, and on Friday he was back in the dock to be sentenced.

The 29-year-old, who attended the hearing flanked by his parents, spoke only to confirm his name and to agree to the demands of the sheriff.

Bruce was told he would have to be on the register for two years and notify police of his movements during that period.

The court had previously heard that the “socially awkward” Bruce denied all of the charges against him.

‘It’s clear you don’t understand’

Making him subject to the notification requirements, Sheriff Annella Cowan branded his behaviour against all of the victims in the case as “not acceptable” and “totally inappropriate”.

The sheriff told Bruce: “Although the first four charges were adult females, and they were able to deal with your unwanted advances and take appropriate action, it is clear you don’t understand your behaviour was not acceptable.”

On his behaviour towards the teen, Sheriff Cowan added: “You knew she was a minor and your behaviour was totally inappropriate.”

Bruce must also do 180 hours of unpaid work within the community and take part in the Aberdeenshire Sex Offender Programme.

At trial, Bruce’s behaviour was laid bare for the court.

Union Square sign
Union Square in Aberdeen, where one of Bruce’s victims was touched. Image: DC Thomson

Bruce gave victim ‘weird vibes’

It heard how Bruce “groped” one woman’s buttocks on the escalator of the Union Square shopping centre in Aberdeen.

He then grabbing her again in Cheerz Bar on Exchange Street during a night out.

A second woman said Bruce touched her on their way back to their hotel rooms on Union Street.

Bruce touched the woman’s bottom again outside a Peterhead primary school on the evening of sports coaching session.

That came just a day before he kissed a 13-year-old girl in his car.

Bruce’s teenage victim, whom he touched on the leg, hugged, and kissed on the mouth in his car on November 28 last year, told the court Bruce gave her “weird vibes”.

She had raised the alarm to an adult friend – another of Bruce’s victims – on the night it happened before blocking him on all social media platforms.

The teen also told her parents what had unfolded, including Bruce asking her if she wanted an “adult kiss”.

Cheerz Bar and Club on Exchange Street. Image: DC Thomson

Girl’s dad reacted angrily to situation

The teen girl’s dad, who attended the sentencing hearing on Friday, had also given evidence during Bruce’s trial.

That man phoned Bruce to deliver him a stark warning about reporting himself to the police – or to leave Peterhead.

Giving evidence, the man said: “My daughter was quite upset and I kind of got angry, obviously, when she told me.

“Bruce basically said that wasn’t the case, that wasn’t true.

“The conversation ended with me telling him when he reaches Aberdeen that day to tell the police what he’s done.

“And, if not, it’s probably best to leave Peterhead.”

As he left Peterhead Sheriff Court following his sentence, Bruce remarked: “Justice, eh?”

One year to complete unpaid work

Sheriff Cowan told Bruce he must do the unpaid work within a year.

The court heard that his actual employment – as an electrician technician – was now uncertain.

Describing his client as not “socially out there”, defence solicitor Stuart Flowerdew said Bruce was currently suspended from his job pending the outcome of his court case.

“The situation regarding his employment is up in the air,” he said.

“My own view is that it’s not something that would impact on his employment in a way, sometimes, offences of this nature do.

“I would hope that he’ll have some sympathetic response from his employer.”