Peterhead coach who touched girl, 13, added to offenders register

A volunteer sports coach has been placed on the sex offenders register after he inappropriately touched a 13-year-old girl.

Callum Bruce was found guilty of attacks on two women and one child after a trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court in June, and on Friday he was back in the dock to be sentenced.

The 29-year-old, who attended the hearing flanked by his parents, spoke only to confirm his name and to agree to the demands of the sheriff.

Bruce was told he would have to be on the register for two years and notify police of his movements during that period.

The court had previously heard that the “socially awkward” Bruce denied all of the charges against him.

‘It’s clear you don’t understand’

Making him subject to the notification requirements, Sheriff Annella Cowan branded his behaviour against all of the victims in the case as “not acceptable” and “totally inappropriate”.

The sheriff told Bruce: “Although the first four charges were adult females, and they were able to deal with your unwanted advances and take appropriate action, it is clear you don’t understand your behaviour was not acceptable.”

On his behaviour towards the teen, Sheriff Cowan added: “You knew she was a minor and your behaviour was totally inappropriate.”

Bruce must also do 180 hours of unpaid work within the community and take part in the Aberdeenshire Sex Offender Programme.

At trial, Bruce’s behaviour was laid bare for the court.

Bruce gave victim ‘weird vibes’

It heard how Bruce “groped” one woman’s buttocks on the escalator of the Union Square shopping centre in Aberdeen.

He then grabbing her again in Cheerz Bar on Exchange Street during a night out.

A second woman said Bruce touched her on their way back to their hotel rooms on Union Street.

Bruce touched the woman’s bottom again outside a Peterhead primary school on the evening of sports coaching session.

That came just a day before he kissed a 13-year-old girl in his car.

Bruce’s teenage victim, whom he touched on the leg, hugged, and kissed on the mouth in his car on November 28 last year, told the court Bruce gave her “weird vibes”.

She had raised the alarm to an adult friend – another of Bruce’s victims – on the night it happened before blocking him on all social media platforms.

The teen also told her parents what had unfolded, including Bruce asking her if she wanted an “adult kiss”.

Girl’s dad reacted angrily to situation

The teen girl’s dad, who attended the sentencing hearing on Friday, had also given evidence during Bruce’s trial.

That man phoned Bruce to deliver him a stark warning about reporting himself to the police – or to leave Peterhead.

Giving evidence, the man said: “My daughter was quite upset and I kind of got angry, obviously, when she told me.

“Bruce basically said that wasn’t the case, that wasn’t true.

“The conversation ended with me telling him when he reaches Aberdeen that day to tell the police what he’s done.

“And, if not, it’s probably best to leave Peterhead.”

As he left Peterhead Sheriff Court following his sentence, Bruce remarked: “Justice, eh?”

One year to complete unpaid work

Sheriff Cowan told Bruce he must do the unpaid work within a year.

The court heard that his actual employment – as an electrician technician – was now uncertain.

Describing his client as not “socially out there”, defence solicitor Stuart Flowerdew said Bruce was currently suspended from his job pending the outcome of his court case.

“The situation regarding his employment is up in the air,” he said.

“My own view is that it’s not something that would impact on his employment in a way, sometimes, offences of this nature do.

“I would hope that he’ll have some sympathetic response from his employer.”