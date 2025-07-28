Jailed: Inverness hoax caller whose antics stopped police and ambulance staff attending emergencies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jailed: Inverness hoax caller whose antics stopped police and ambulance staff attending emergencies

Gareth Benbow made calls to the NHS and emergency services that prompted the involvement of police and medical staff. He refused to cooperate with those sent to help him and was aggressive and abusive towards them.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
A man whose hoax calls prevented police and ambulance staff from responding to emergency calls has been jailed following a trial in Inverness.

Gareth Benbow made “numerous” calls to emergency services, prompting officers and paramedics to respond unnecessarily to his home.

When they arrived, the 45-year-old refused to be assessed, preventing them from attending other emergency calls.

Benbow also made repeated calls to non-emergency NHS numbers.

Those actions required medical staff to attend at Benbow’s home – and he became aggressive towards them when they did.

Benbow acted aggressively towards police and ambulance staff – on one occasion inside an ambulance at Raigmore Hospital.

He also shouted, swore and threatened people at the hospital itself.

Benbow denied six charges of threatening or abusive behaviour during a trial at Inverness Sheriff Court, but a jury found him guilty on all counts.

Threats of violence

The charges detail how,  between January 17 and August 27 of last year, Benbow made calls to NHS24 and the NHS mental health hub.

He claimed to have ingested sharp implements, before uttering threats of violence and making derogatory comments at Scottish Ambulance personnel who attended to assist him.

Between January 17 and September 26 2024, he made numerous hoax telephone calls to the emergency services.

That caused the attendance of the Scottish Ambulance Service and police at his home when it was not necessary.

When they attended, he refused to be assessed, preventing emergency services from attending other emergency calls.

On September 26 of last year, he shouted, swore and made threats of violence at Raigmore Hospital.

Then on November 28, he shouted, swore, uttered derogatory remarks and acted aggressively to police officers at his home.

On January 5 of this year, Benbow acted aggressively and refused to cooperate with ambulance staff at his home and in an ambulance.

He then making repeated derogatory comments to then.

Benbow also wore a T-shirt displaying a derogatory remark.

On the same date, during a journey from Raigmore Hospital to Burnett Road Police Station, he repeatedly swore and uttered derogatory remarks to police officers.

Hoax caller’s ladder fall

Solicitor Advocate Bill Adam told the court that Benbow had fallen off a ladder on 2002 and had suffered difficulties with his leg and his back ever since.

“He generally feels that he had not had the treatment he should have got – this led him to act in the way he has now been convicted of,” he said.

The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court
The hearing took place at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Sheriff Shelagh McCall told Benbow: “Through your repeated behaviour, you caused upset, distress, inconvenience and anxiety to members of the emergency services and medical personnel

“Your actions meant that they were unable to deal with other emergency calls while they were dealing with you.”

She jailed Benbow, who appeared from custody and whose address was given as a prisoner in Inverness, for 50 months.