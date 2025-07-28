Jailed: Inverness hoax caller whose antics stopped police and ambulance staff attending emergencies

A man whose hoax calls prevented police and ambulance staff from responding to emergency calls has been jailed following a trial in Inverness.

Gareth Benbow made “numerous” calls to emergency services, prompting officers and paramedics to respond unnecessarily to his home.

When they arrived, the 45-year-old refused to be assessed, preventing them from attending other emergency calls.

Benbow also made repeated calls to non-emergency NHS numbers.

Those actions required medical staff to attend at Benbow’s home – and he became aggressive towards them when they did.

Benbow acted aggressively towards police and ambulance staff – on one occasion inside an ambulance at Raigmore Hospital.

He also shouted, swore and threatened people at the hospital itself.

Benbow denied six charges of threatening or abusive behaviour during a trial at Inverness Sheriff Court, but a jury found him guilty on all counts.

Threats of violence

The charges detail how, between January 17 and August 27 of last year, Benbow made calls to NHS24 and the NHS mental health hub.

He claimed to have ingested sharp implements, before uttering threats of violence and making derogatory comments at Scottish Ambulance personnel who attended to assist him.



Between January 17 and September 26 2024, he made numerous hoax telephone calls to the emergency services.

That caused the attendance of the Scottish Ambulance Service and police at his home when it was not necessary.

When they attended, he refused to be assessed, preventing emergency services from attending other emergency calls.

On September 26 of last year, he shouted, swore and made threats of violence at Raigmore Hospital.

Then on November 28, he shouted, swore, uttered derogatory remarks and acted aggressively to police officers at his home.

On January 5 of this year, Benbow acted aggressively and refused to cooperate with ambulance staff at his home and in an ambulance.

He then making repeated derogatory comments to then.

Benbow also wore a T-shirt displaying a derogatory remark.

On the same date, during a journey from Raigmore Hospital to Burnett Road Police Station, he repeatedly swore and uttered derogatory remarks to police officers.

Hoax caller’s ladder fall

Solicitor Advocate Bill Adam told the court that Benbow had fallen off a ladder on 2002 and had suffered difficulties with his leg and his back ever since.

“He generally feels that he had not had the treatment he should have got – this led him to act in the way he has now been convicted of,” he said.

Sheriff Shelagh McCall told Benbow: “Through your repeated behaviour, you caused upset, distress, inconvenience and anxiety to members of the emergency services and medical personnel

“Your actions meant that they were unable to deal with other emergency calls while they were dealing with you.”

She jailed Benbow, who appeared from custody and whose address was given as a prisoner in Inverness, for 50 months.