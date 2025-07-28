Exclusive: Death inquiry to probe man’s 12th floor plunge from Aberdeen high-rise

An inquiry will probe the death of an Aberdeen man who was abducted and tortured before plummeting from the 12th floor of a block of flats.

Jamie Forbes, 37, was brutally beaten and savagely attacked with a hammer by 38-year-old Lee Smith, who was convicted of culpable homicide and jailed for eight years last December.

Smith claimed that Mr Forbes stole £40 from him, and he had planned to hold his victim captive in the Elphinstone Court property for three days so he would “atone” for what he had done.

The Press and Journal later revealed that Police Scotland missed opportunities to rescue Mr Forbes during a five-hour period on January 15 last year.

Those failures included sending 999 response officers to the wrong floors of the 18-storey building, where Mr Forbes was screaming for help.

Following on from a damning report from police watchdog Pirc – which concluded Mr Forbes could possibly have been saved were it not for the series of mistakes and misunderstandings – Scotland’s most senior law officer has decided it is in the public interest to hold a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into the incident.

Court proceedings led by a sheriff will examine the full circumstances surrounding Mr Forbes’ tragic death.

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads investigations of fatalities for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, confirmed that work was already underway.

“The Lord Advocate has decided that a discretionary Fatal Accident Inquiry should be held into the causes of Jamie Forbes’ death to ensure that there can be a full public hearing of the facts of the case,” he said.

“The Procurator Fiscal has now started work to initiate this inquiry, and there are a number of legal steps which must be taken before it can commence.

“Jamie’s family will be kept informed of what will happen next, including timescales for court hearings.”

‘My brother was so badly let down’

Lyndsay-anne Forbes, Jamie’s 35-year-old sister, has tirelessly campaigned for answers, believing her brother’s death was entirely avoidable.

She told The P&J: “Jamie did everything we are all taught to do when we are in danger. He screamed and shouted for help, but it never came.

“My brother was so badly let down by a system meant to protect him, all of us, in our moments of need.

“I hope Jamie’s FAI leads to measures being put in place to prevent the same mistakes from being repeated, so no one else suffers the traumatic loss of a loved one like we have.”

Her brother had “had a hard life” and “made some silly decisions,” causing him to fall into a “black hole,” she added.

“Yes, he was an addict, but it didn’t make him any less loved. He matters to me. I have had a broken heart every day since he died.”

Miss Forbes also posted a video on TikTok to thank her followers for supporting her campaign.

“I cannot stop crying, and it’s happy tears,” she told them, adding it was the first “win” her ongoing campaign for answers had secured in 18 months.

Long list of police failures previously uncovered

On the day that Mr Forbes died, concerned members of the public, who had heard a man screaming for help, made repeated calls to 999.

Officers arrived on the scene around 10.25am on January 15 2024, but gave up the search for the source of the distress only 40 minutes later, when they left the area.

Five hours later, at 3.30pm, Mr Forbes’ lifeless body was discovered on the ground outside the block of flats.

An independent regulator investigated Police Scotland’s handling of the incident.

The Press and Journal obtained the confidential findings in a report by the Police Investigations Review Commissioner (Pirc).

It revealed that a witness told a 999 call handler that shouting was coming from the “top half” of the high-rise, but the operator incorrectly recorded it as the “bottom half”.

It meant door-to-door inquiries focused on floors five, six, seven and eight, not the 12th floor where Mr Forbes was being kicked, punched and repeatedly struck with a hammer.

Other findings included:

A workman outside the flats told police at the scene that the shouting came from the top half of the building, but the officers failed to act on the information.

Another witness claimed she told the officers that sounds were coming from flat 47 (the killer’s address, where Jamie was held hostage) – but the police disputed this, claiming they recollected being told “floor seven”.

A sergeant allowed officers to stand down and leave the scene after 40 minutes due to “confusion” over the extent of their “cursory” inquiries.

And the officers’ investigations at the scene “did not exhaust all potential lines of inquiry and sources of information”.

Dismayed eyewitness wants to be called to give evidence to the FAI

A now-former Tillydrone resident, Gail Thomson, 26, called 999 after hearing Jamie Forbes’ cries for help, and previously said she “pinpointed exactly” where to find him.

“I told them where I was standing. I said there were two people – one on the balcony and somebody at a window from so many floors down from the top,” she explained.

Miss Thomson said today that she would be happy to give evidence to the FAI, if called upon.

“Finally, it’ll be looked into properly, and hopefully something will be done about it,” she said.

“I’d like to help. I told the police where Jamie was. They just needed to listen properly and then go and look there. They didn’t, so that cost Jamie his life.

“I hope the FAI will hold the police accountable for their failures.”

Mr Forbes’ killer Lee Smith already had a lengthy criminal record going back to 2003 before he pled guilty to the reduced charge of culpable homicide.

He had earlier been sent to prison three times for violent crimes and was roaming free on two bail orders in separate, unrelated criminal court cases when he killed Jamie.

The deadly incident occurred less than a month after a court appearance.

