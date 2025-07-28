Dons yobs who challenged Rangers fans to fight outside pub handed year-long ban

Six Aberdeen football supporters have been banned from attending all Scottish football games for a year after they marched on a pub where Rangers fans were drinking and challenged them to fight.

Dons supporters Dylan Duncan, 23, Brandon Emslie, 23, Neale Ross, 36, Callum Seymour, 25, Brad Rogers, 22, and Ryan Combe, 21, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where they admitted conducting themselves in a disorderly manner on April 23 last year.

It was stated that prior to Aberdeen FC hosting Rangers at Pittodrie Stadium, the group had been in The Scotia Bar.

From there, a growing number of young men confronted Rangers supporters as they exited the Saltoun Arms, where they goaded them and challenged them to fight.

While some fights did break out, none of the six were seen to be involved in any physical violence.

Sheriff Ian Wallace told each of the men that their actions had put the safety of other supporters – including families – at “risk” and stated that it was his responsibility to protect the public.

He handed each of the men a ban from all professional football games for a year – and put an additional measure in place, meaning the six cannot enter certain city streets on matchdays.

Goading opposing fans to fight

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told the court that the SPFL fixture was designated an “increased risk” and a significant amount of police resources were dedicated to ensuring order.

The Saltoun Arms, on Park Street, Aberdeen, is known to host travelling supporters on matchdays.

At around 2.30pm – two hours before kick-off – all six accused were within the Scotia Bar drinking and socialising with a large group of Dons supporters.

As they exited the bar, many of their faces were covered – albeit not the accused – and most wore black outfits.

The group moved off as a collective, with some shouting “keep together”, “keep close” and “keep on the same side of the pavement”.

The police had concerns about the group’s direction of travel and made attempts to block their movement.

They managed to successfully block the Aberdeen supporters from entering Park Street, but the group turned and ran as a collective through a nearby lane onto Park Place and made it to Park Street.

Numerous police resources were deployed to the area to meet the supporters as they arrived outside the Saltoun Arms.

Fights break out

By this time, there were more Aberdeen supporters than just the group who left the Scotia Bar together.

As they arrived, a large number of Rangers supporters exited the Saltoun Arms.

The two groups of supporters goaded each other, and challenges to fight were made.

The police eventually managed to separate the groups.

A short time later, a group of Aberdeen supporters – including the six accused – ran as a collective along Constitution Street and Rangers supporters ran as a collective along Wales Street.

As they came together on South Constitution Street, some Aberdeen and Rangers supporters engaged in a physical fight.

None of the accused was seen engaging in physical violence.

More than 30 police officers were deployed to the area due to the disorder.

Shortly after, the six accused were seen on CCTV returning to the Scotia Bar with other members of the group who had left at the same time.

In the dock, Duncan, Emslie, Ross, Seymour, Rogers and Combe pleaded guilty to one charge of causing a breach of the peace.

Supporters put other supporters ‘at risk’

Defence solicitor Michael Horsman told the court that Duncan “admitted becoming involved in the behaviour” and had been involved in challenging Rangers fans to a fight but was “not involved in any violence”.

Jenny Logan, lawyer for Emslie, stated that her then-21-year-old client’s actions that day were down to “immaturity”.

“He accepts his involvement and takes responsibility for what happened,” she added.

George Mathers, Ross’s defence solicitor, said his client was not seen to challenge anyone to a fight but was part of the group who marched to the Saltoun Arms.

“He was present at various places where there was trouble,” Mr Mathers conceded, adding: “But he doesn’t challenge anyone.”

Defence solicitor for Seymour, Liam McAllister, claimed that any football banning order imposed by the court would have a “disproportionate impact” on his client, stating that, as part of his bail conditions, he has not been able to attend any football games for more than 600 days.

“This incident has caused Mr Seymour great embarrassment and shame,” he added.

Iain Jane, defence solicitor for Rogers, said his client was able to be “tracked on CCTV as part of this mob” and said that when the group began to disperse, he “disassociated himself” and went back to the Scotia Bar.

“At no point is he seen to shout or gesticulate,” Mr Jane said.

Combe’s solicitor, Kevin Longino, told the court that his client had been drinking that day and had shown a “level of immaturity” at the time of the incident.

He said Combe had since stopped drinking alcohol and had “settled down since then”.

However, it was subsequently revealed that Combe had previously been made subject to two football banning orders.

Sentencing the group, Sheriff Ian Wallace told them they had left the Scotia Bar that day “fully intending” to meet up with Rangers supporters and “challenge them to a fight”.

“The intentions of the group were obvious, and the high risk was clear,” he said.

“You did not just put yourself at risk, you put other supporters, including young families going to the match, at risk.

“The court has a responsibility to protect the public.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Wallace made all six men subject to a community payback order with supervision for 12 months and ordered them to each carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

He also put a football banning order in place, meaning all six accused cannot attend any Scottish football match for the next 12 months.

