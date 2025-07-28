Woman who allowed child, 9, to drive car handed unpaid work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Woman who allowed child, 9, to drive car handed unpaid work

Sophie-Leigh Gemmell, from Crimond, ended up in the dock after the Snapchat video of her reckless actions went viral.

By Jamie Ross
Sophie-Leigh Gemmell arrives at Peterhead Sheriff Court today. Image: DC Thomson
A woman who allowed a nine-year-old child to drive through a north-east village during a weather warning has been told to carry out unpaid work.

Sophie-Leigh Gemmell was sentenced today at Peterhead Sheriff Court, where she had earlier lodged a guilty plea to culpable and reckless conduct.

The 32-year-old’s conviction came after she shared a video of the incident online and it went viral.

The clip showed Gemmell cheering on the child driver as she manoeuvred through Crimond on July 10 last year – the night of a yellow weather warning.

Sheriff Alan Sinclair has now reprimanded Gemmell and told her it was only through fortunate good luck that her actions did not put her – and the child she allowed behind the wheel – in a worse situation.

Watch the shocking video

Gemmell’s video, shared on Snapchat, showed the bare-footed child using the vehicle’s indicators and driving through village streets in rainy nighttime conditions.

Gemmell, of The Corse in Crimond, can be heard cheering in the clip and offering driving advice to the youngster as music from the Sugababes blares on the stereo.

Iain Jane, her defence solicitor, told the court his client acknowledged her actions were dangerous.

He said: “Ms Gemmell wants to make it clear to the court, she understands that this behaviour was completely foolish.

“This particular endeavour, effectively, [was] based on really poor decision-making by her at the material time.

“At the time, Ms Gemmell was going through very difficult family circumstances.

“[The video] was only sent to what was considered trusted family and friends, but that turned out not to be the case. It spread quite far and quite wide.”

Gemmell was dropped off at the front of court on Monday for her hearing. Image: DC Thomson

Decision to film defies ‘any reason explanation’

Sheriff Sinclair branded Gemmell’s actions “reckless in the extreme” and handed her a punishment of 134 hours of unpaid work in the community.

“You allowed a nine-year-old girl to control a piece of machinery that has the potential to cause very serious harm, not just to the occupants, to the wider public.

“I must also take into account the poor weather conditions in which you allowed a young girl to drive. You and the driver were very fortunate not to have suffered more serious, immediate consequences.

“The decision to film the incident and share it seems to defy any reasonable explanation.”

The sheriff added, however, that jailing Gemmell for her behaviour would have a “disproportionate” effect on her own children.

Instead, as an alternative to custody, she will complete her unpaid work within the next 12 months.