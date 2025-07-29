Woman involved in Fraserburgh car crash had bottle of wine when police arrived

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Woman involved in Fraserburgh car crash had bottle of wine when police arrived

Emma Thompson has been banned from the roads for more than a year after she admitted to driving - and crashing - while over the limit.

By Jamie Ross
Emma Thompson has been banned from the roads after admitting to drink-driving. Image: Facebook
Emma Thompson has been banned from the roads after admitting to drink-driving. Image: Facebook

A Crimond woman who crashed her car while more than four times over the legal alcohol limit was found clutching an open bottle of wine when police arrived.

Emma Thompson appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court where she lodged a guilty plea to a single charge of driving while under the influence.

The court heard that she crashed her Peugeot 2008 near Fraserburgh’s cemetery in the early hours of July 5 this year and, when police attended, the 36-year-old was in possession of a bottle which was open and partly consumed.

She has now been banned from driving for 20 months.

‘It was me’

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told the court that officers were alerted to a car crash on Cemetery Road in the Broch at about 1.19am and attended shortly after.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found Thompson readily admitting she had been behind the wheel.

Ms Williams explained: “At 1.25am police attended, they traced the accused, who was slurring her speech and still in possession of the bottle of wine.

“The bottle of wine was partly drunk and the cap was off the bottle.

“She was asked who was driving the vehicle at the relevant time and responded ‘it was me’.”

Thompson was thereafter taken to the local station, where the alcohol in her breath was analysed at a reading of 96 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is just 22 micrograms.

Fraseburgh’s Cemetery Road, near where Thompson crashed her vehicle. Image: Google Street View

Ban will make getting back into work ‘difficult’ for drink-driver

Iain Jane, Thompson’s defence solicitor, said his client wished to apologise for her actions on the night of the crash.

“She wishes for me to apologise to the court for her behaviour, she understands it’s completely unacceptable,” he said.

“She understands how serious the matter is and she hopes that in some way that is reflected in the plea that has been tendered.”

Mr Jane added that Thompson, of Logie Drive, had been going through “a number” of personal issues at the time of the incident and was currently in receipt of Universal Credit.

He said: “She has previously had employment, but without a licence that’s going to be difficult – and impossible – to return to at this moment in time.”

Will pay fine in addition to ban

Overseeing the hearing, Sheriff Alan Sinclair branded Thompson’s conviction as “very serious”.

“Ms Thompson, you’ll be aware you’re almost five times the limit,” he said.

“This also led to a collision. This is, accordingly, a very serious instance of this type of offending.

“I am, however, prepared to deal with the matter by way of disqualification and fine.”

In addition to her ban – which she can reduce by one quarter by completing a drink-driving rehabilitation course – Thompson was told to pay back a fine of £420 at the rate of £50 per month.