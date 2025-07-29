Woman involved in Fraserburgh car crash had bottle of wine when police arrived

A Crimond woman who crashed her car while more than four times over the legal alcohol limit was found clutching an open bottle of wine when police arrived.

Emma Thompson appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court where she lodged a guilty plea to a single charge of driving while under the influence.

The court heard that she crashed her Peugeot 2008 near Fraserburgh’s cemetery in the early hours of July 5 this year and, when police attended, the 36-year-old was in possession of a bottle which was open and partly consumed.

She has now been banned from driving for 20 months.

‘It was me’

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told the court that officers were alerted to a car crash on Cemetery Road in the Broch at about 1.19am and attended shortly after.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found Thompson readily admitting she had been behind the wheel.

Ms Williams explained: “At 1.25am police attended, they traced the accused, who was slurring her speech and still in possession of the bottle of wine.

“The bottle of wine was partly drunk and the cap was off the bottle.

“She was asked who was driving the vehicle at the relevant time and responded ‘it was me’.”

Thompson was thereafter taken to the local station, where the alcohol in her breath was analysed at a reading of 96 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is just 22 micrograms.

Ban will make getting back into work ‘difficult’ for drink-driver

Iain Jane, Thompson’s defence solicitor, said his client wished to apologise for her actions on the night of the crash.

“She wishes for me to apologise to the court for her behaviour, she understands it’s completely unacceptable,” he said.

“She understands how serious the matter is and she hopes that in some way that is reflected in the plea that has been tendered.”

Mr Jane added that Thompson, of Logie Drive, had been going through “a number” of personal issues at the time of the incident and was currently in receipt of Universal Credit.

He said: “She has previously had employment, but without a licence that’s going to be difficult – and impossible – to return to at this moment in time.”

Will pay fine in addition to ban

Overseeing the hearing, Sheriff Alan Sinclair branded Thompson’s conviction as “very serious”.

“Ms Thompson, you’ll be aware you’re almost five times the limit,” he said.

“This also led to a collision. This is, accordingly, a very serious instance of this type of offending.

“I am, however, prepared to deal with the matter by way of disqualification and fine.”

In addition to her ban – which she can reduce by one quarter by completing a drink-driving rehabilitation course – Thompson was told to pay back a fine of £420 at the rate of £50 per month.