Peterhead man who shoulder-barged female cyclist from bike fined for assault

A Peterhead man who knocked a woman to the ground from her bicycle as she passed him has been fined.

Robert Campbell appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday, where he admitted to a single charge of assault against a female bike rider.

The court heard that Campbell, 28, whose address was given as Gadle Braes, had attacked the woman near the town’s Morrisons supermarket on Queen Street on November 23 last year.

Traced by CCTV

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told the court the woman had cycled past Campbell who, in return, “intentionally shoulder barged” her, causing her to take a tumble.

“She observed the accused just walking away,” Ms Williams added.

“She was assisted by two gentlemen who helped her get to her feet and she contacted the police to report the matter. The next day, the complainer woke with pain and swelling on her face.”

Campbell would be traced by police using CCTV from the scene to his property, where he was arrested.

‘Appalled at his behaviour’

His defence solicitor, Iain Jane, said it was Campbell’s story that the barge was prompted by a back-and-forth between him and the woman rider.

“He fully accepts the matter,” he said.

“There’s various cameras that have picked up his movements from exiting an establishment in Peterhead town centre and walking along. It definitely shows him worse for wear, he’s clearly under the influence of alcohol.

“His recollection is that she has shouted something towards him, basically asking him to get out of the way.

“He’s apparently said something back about ‘you shouldn’t be on the pavement’, then there’s something else been shouted as she’s started to pass, and he’s effectively shoulder barged into her causing her to fall over.

“He’s accepted that’s a deliberate act rather than a stumble because he’s drunk.

“When he had an opportunity to view the footage he certainly seemed to be quite appalled at his behaviour.”

Sheriff not sold on Campbell’s story

Sentencing Campbell, Sheriff Alan Sinclair branded his actions as “unacceptable”.

He said: “I don’t accept that the perceived provocation for this attack was in any way mitigatory. This was an unacceptable course of conduct.”

Campbell, who was described as being in employment at a local fish factory, will pay his £574 fine at the rate of £20 per week.