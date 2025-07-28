‘Cam girl’ and pal avoid prison after trying to extort £4,000 from man

A “cam girl” and her friend have avoided a prison sentence after they tried to extort £4,000 from a man to buy Christmas presents.

Brooke Olsen, 32, and Louise Graham, 29, appeared outside the man’s home and tried to kick the door down before hiding behind his bins at the back of his property in a sneaky attempt to get inside.

Olsen and Graham – who the court was told both worked as escorts – repeatedly demanded he stump up thousands of pounds in cash or they would send men round to collect.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that following this, the pair appeared outside his home in Torry after sending a chilling message that stated: “Get me my money”.

In a final attempt to get him to pay up, Graham asked him: “Do you want me to kill you?”

Olsen and Graham sent texts making threats to hurt man

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told the court that at around 1am on December 17 2023, Louise Graham called the man and invited him around. Due to not knowing her very well, he refused and she terminated the call.

A short time later, Brooke Olsen called him on Facebook with Louise Graham present and repeatedly demanded £4,000 from him.

She said he owed her money, that she owed other people money, and needed money for Christmas presents.

He advised that he had around £3,000 in his account and could help Olsen out if she was struggling financially.

They made threats of violence towards him and he ended the call.

Shortly before 5am, the man started to receive text messages from an unsaved number claiming to be from another male, stating that he would attend at the complainer’s address to collect the money if he didn’t hand it to Louise Graham.

The man called the number, and it was answered by Louise Graham. Following that call, he received a message stating: “Get me my money”

At 8am, the man was still in his flat when he saw two people walking past his window and soon after heard a knock at his door and the sound of Brooke Olsen’s voice.

Pair were hiding behind bins

He told Olsen and Graham to leave and informed them he was calling the police.

The pair responded to this by kicking and pushing at his front door, with the man having to stand against his door to stop the pair from gaining entry.

A neighbour overheard banging and shouting in the communal hallway, which she described as sounding like someone trying to kick a door.

The man called 999 and the accused left.

However, soon after, he looked out of the window and saw Olsen and Graham hiding behind bins directly behind his property.

As he opened his window to take a picture of them with his phone, they ran at him and tried to stop him closing it and tried to climb through the open window.

The man managed to close the window, however, Olsen started to repeatedly kick it as Graham banged it with her fists.

The court heard Graham stated: “Do you want me to kill you? Do you want me to stab you?”

While at the window the pair continued to demand £4,000 and remained there for a while before getting into a car driven by a male and driving off.

In the dock, Olsen and Graham pleaded guilty to one count of threatening their victim with violence, sending threatening messages, and attempting to enter his property to rob him.

Accused have experienced ‘difficulties’

Defence solicitor for Olsen, Alex Burn, told the court that his client had been “foolish” to get involved in this incident, but admits her culpability and accepts behaving in a threatening manner.

“She did try to gain money”, he said, adding that she had “difficulties from a young age”.

“Ms Olsen has worked as an escort in the past and sometimes works as a cam girl,” he added.

Louise Graham’s solicitor, Liam Mcallister said his client had experienced “tragic life circumstances” that had resulted in her becoming addicted to illegal substances.

“She has had some harrowing trauma in her life, but she has turned things around in terms of substance misuse,” he said.

Mr Mcallister added: “I don’t say that as an excuse for her actions, but it does perhaps explain why someone with no record of offending would get involved in such behaviour.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Ian Wallace made Olsen, of King Street, Inverurie, subject to a community payback order and ordered her to carry out 108 hours of unpaid work.

He also made Graham subject to a community payback order with supervision and ordered her to carry out 198 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to a custodial sentence.

