Peterhead domestic abuser who broke woman’s jaw jailed for 32 months

A vile domestic abuser who broke his girlfriend’s jaw in Peterhead has been sent to jail.

Lukasz Dalach only moved to the country in 2021, but when he lost his job he turned to drink and began taking his anger out on his partner.

Peterhead Sheriff Court heard how the woman would be prevented from accessing her own cash, was controlled and even beaten whenever Dalach, 41, hit the bottle.

Sentence had been deferred at the last calling of the case earlier this month so the court could serve the necessary paperwork to inform the Home Office that it thought Dalach, a Polish national, should be deported at the conclusion of his jail term.

He has now returned to the dock and was jailed for 32 months.

More than two years behind bars

Sheriff Phillip Mann had previously warned Dalach that his sentence would be “lengthy”.

“This is a very serious offence,” he told him.

“Quite apart from the vicious nature of the conduct towards your ex-partner, the charge to which you’ve pleaded guilty contains an aggravation of danger to life. That ramps up the seriousness of the offence by quite a degree.”

Abuse was laid bare for the court

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen had previously told the court that Dalach and his ex had been in an on-and-off relationship for about two years, with his campaign of controlling and violent behaviour beginning on April 1 2023 and lasting until December 29 last year.

Dalach, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, would live with the woman during this time and would regularly begin arguments with her while drunk following the loss of his job.

During one row, he punched the woman in the face, fracturing her jaw.

His attacks would continue as the year went on, including slapping her, punching her thigh when she took too long to come home from spending time with friends, and punching her in the chest and ribs when he could not get the television to work.

Dalach would also hurl derogatory names at the woman, including calling her a “whore” and “slut”, and similar insults in his native tongue.

Despite being on Universal Credit at the time, she would even have money taken from her account by him.

She made her escape from him before Hogmanay last year, when she fled her Peterhead home while he was out buying more alcohol.

Accepted he would end up in prison

Defence solicitor Sam Milligan, acting for Dalach, said his client arrived in the country in July 2021 and found himself with “too much” time on his hands after losing his job in 2023.

“He has too much on his hands and too much of that – too much time – is spent consuming alcohol,” he said.

“The combination of the very behaviour complained of and his non-settled status is such that there is nary a recommendation for anything other than a period of custody.

“There is a resigned acceptance of this by Mr Dalach.”