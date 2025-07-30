Peterhead domestic abuser who broke woman’s jaw jailed for 32 months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead domestic abuser who broke woman’s jaw jailed for 32 months

Lukasz Dalach had been warned he will be deported after serving his sentence.

By Jamie Ross
Lukasz Dalach carried out a campaign of abuse towards his victim. Image: Facebook
A vile domestic abuser who broke his girlfriend’s jaw in Peterhead has been sent to jail.

Lukasz Dalach only moved to the country in 2021, but when he lost his job he turned to drink and began taking his anger out on his partner.

Peterhead Sheriff Court heard how the woman would be prevented from accessing her own cash, was controlled and even beaten whenever Dalach, 41, hit the bottle.

Sentence had been deferred at the last calling of the case earlier this month so the court could serve the necessary paperwork to inform the Home Office that it thought Dalach, a Polish national, should be deported at the conclusion of his jail term.

He has now returned to the dock and was jailed for 32 months.

More than two years behind bars

Sheriff Phillip Mann had previously warned Dalach that his sentence would be “lengthy”.

“This is a very serious offence,” he told him.

“Quite apart from the vicious nature of the conduct towards your ex-partner, the charge to which you’ve pleaded guilty contains an aggravation of danger to life. That ramps up the seriousness of the offence by quite a degree.”

Lukasz Dalach has been jailed for 32 months. Image: Facebook

Abuse was laid bare for the court

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen had previously told the court that Dalach and his ex had been in an on-and-off relationship for about two years, with his campaign of controlling and violent behaviour beginning on April 1 2023 and lasting until December 29 last year.

Dalach, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, would live with the woman during this time and would regularly begin arguments with her while drunk following the loss of his job.

During one row, he punched the woman in the face, fracturing her jaw.

His attacks would continue as the year went on, including slapping her, punching her thigh when she took too long to come home from spending time with friends, and punching her in the chest and ribs when he could not get the television to work.

Dalach would also hurl derogatory names at the woman, including calling her a “whore” and “slut”, and similar insults in his native tongue.

Despite being on Universal Credit at the time, she would even have money taken from her account by him.

She made her escape from him before Hogmanay last year, when she fled her Peterhead home while he was out buying more alcohol.

Accepted he would end up in prison

Defence solicitor Sam Milligan, acting for Dalach, said his client arrived in the country in July 2021 and found himself with “too much” time on his hands after losing his job in 2023.

“He has too much on his hands and too much of that – too much time – is spent consuming alcohol,” he said.

“The combination of the very behaviour complained of and his non-settled status is such that there is nary a recommendation for anything other than a period of custody.

“There is a resigned acceptance of this by Mr Dalach.”