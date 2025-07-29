Crypto money mule who had £290,000 in bank account was victim of criminal gang

A cryptocurrency money mule who was up to his eyes in drug debt has avoided prison after he allowed his bank account to be used to launder nearly £290,000.

Reeve Smart appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he admitted being dragged into the dark world of drugs and money laundering.

The 23-year-old came to the attention of the police after a number of large deposits had been noted going into his account by his bank.

Smart – who left the north-east to begin a new life following this incident – was using cryptocurrency exchanges to receive the money from hundreds of sources.

It was also stated that most of the funds in Smart’s account were then transferred into wallets held within a cryptocurrency exchange based in China.

Serious organised crime investigation

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told the court that in May 2022, the police received intelligence regarding excessive third-party payments of large amounts of cash being paid into Smart’s bank account.

An enquiry was launched by the Serious and Organised Crime Financial Investigation Unit and Smart’s accounts with RBS, Bank of Scotland, Starline, Revolut and Monese were examined.

Accounts with the cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase and Crypo.com were also investigated.

A review of the bank statements showed that between February 8 2021 and May 17 2022, Smart’s RBS account saw credits amounting to £287,175.

Of the credits received, around £85,000 was linked to an account used by a known drug dealer, while just over £13,000 was linked to a known money launderer.

Most of the money would then be transferred into wallets held with a cryptocurrency exchange based in China, and as a result, the ultimate destination of the funds cannot be determined.

On September 8 2022, police executed a search warrant at the Smart’s Aberdeen home and he was arrested.

In the dock, Smart pleaded guilty to one count of concealing, converting and transferring criminal funds and transferring them into cryptocurrency.

‘They were looking for their pound of flesh’

Defence solicitor Leonard Burkinshaw told the court that his client had been “honest and forthright” with police about allowing his bank account to be used in this way.

Mr Burkinshaw said that Smart got himself into debt with his drug dealer and that the debt “was required to be repaid”.

He continued: “They were looking for their pound of flesh from Mr Smart, the banking apps were set up and he was told to turn a blind eye to what was going on.

“Mr Smart is also a victim in this case and now he has managed to break away and will never do anything like this again – he has learned a salutary lesson.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace told Smart: “This is a very serious matter with very high sums of money that relate to the sale of drugs.

“I am satisfied that you are taking this seriously and trying to turn around your life.

“I take account of your age and the pressure you were put under after succumbing to drug addiction and debt.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Wallace sentenced Smart to a community payback order with supervision and ordered him to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

