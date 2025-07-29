Crypto money mule who had £290,000 in bank account was victim of criminal gang

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Crypto money mule who had £290,000 in bank account was victim of criminal gang

Reeve Smart, 23, got dragged into the dark work of drugs and money laundering after getting himself into debt with known criminals.  

By David McPhee
Reeve Smart let a crime gang use his bank accounts to launder money.
Reeve Smart let a crime gang use his bank accounts to launder money.

A cryptocurrency money mule who was up to his eyes in drug debt has avoided prison after he allowed his bank account to be used to launder nearly £290,000.

Reeve Smart appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he admitted being dragged into the dark world of drugs and money laundering.

The 23-year-old came to the attention of the police after a number of large deposits had been noted going into his account by his bank.

Smart – who left the north-east to begin a new life following this incident – was using cryptocurrency exchanges to receive the money from hundreds of sources.

It was also stated that most of the funds in Smart’s account were then transferred into wallets held within a cryptocurrency exchange based in China.

Serious organised crime investigation

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told the court that in May 2022, the police received intelligence regarding excessive third-party payments of large amounts of cash being paid into Smart’s bank account.

An enquiry was launched by the Serious and Organised Crime Financial Investigation Unit and Smart’s accounts with RBS, Bank of Scotland, Starline, Revolut and Monese were examined.

Accounts with the cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase and Crypo.com were also investigated.

A review of the bank statements showed that between February 8 2021 and May 17 2022, Smart’s RBS account saw credits amounting to £287,175.

Of the credits received, around £85,000 was linked to an account used by a known drug dealer, while just over £13,000 was linked to a known money launderer.

Most of the money would then be transferred into wallets held with a cryptocurrency exchange based in China, and as a result, the ultimate destination of the funds cannot be determined.

On September 8 2022, police executed a search warrant at the Smart’s Aberdeen home and he was arrested.

In the dock, Smart pleaded guilty to one count of concealing, converting and transferring criminal funds and transferring them into cryptocurrency.

‘They were looking for their pound of flesh’

Defence solicitor Leonard Burkinshaw told the court that his client had been “honest and forthright” with police about allowing his bank account to be used in this way.

Mr Burkinshaw said that Smart got himself into debt with his drug dealer and that the debt “was required to be repaid”.

He continued: “They were looking for their pound of flesh from Mr Smart, the banking apps were set up and he was told to turn a blind eye to what was going on.

“Mr Smart is also a victim in this case and now he has managed to break away and will never do anything like this again – he has learned a salutary lesson.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace told Smart: “This is a very serious matter with very high sums of money that relate to the sale of drugs.

“I am satisfied that you are taking this seriously and trying to turn around your life.

“I take account of your age and the pressure you were put under after succumbing to drug addiction and debt.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Wallace sentenced Smart to a community payback order with supervision and ordered him to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 