Prolific Inverness criminal jailed again after stripping shop of cigarettes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Prolific Inverness criminal jailed again after stripping shop of cigarettes

Jason Ryan smashed his way into Greig Street Stores in Inverness and spent more than two hours clearing the shelves.

By David Love
Prolific Inverness criminal Jason Ryan.
Prolific Inverness criminal Jason Ryan.

A prolific Inverness thief who has been in and out of prison for more than three decades cleaned out a shop of its entire stock of cigarettes and tobacco.

Jason Ryan spent more than two hours stripping the Inverness shop of items and stashed the loot from his late-night raid in a nearby alleyway.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told the 52-year-old career criminal – who served his first stint in custody as a teenager – was captured on CCTV smashing a glass door panel to the Greig Street Stores in Inverness in the early hours of December 14 last year.

Following the initial break-in, Ryan returned to the shop with a black bag to finish the job.

In all, he spent almost two hours in the convenience store between 3.30am and 5.30am.

A police van in front of the Greig Steet Stores
The break-in happened at Greig Street Stores in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson

The area was cordoned off by police as the investigation intensified.

Ryan had been expected to go on trial at Inverness Sheriff Court this week and he intended to represent himself.

But before the trial began, Ryan, described as an Inverness prisoner, asked to speak to fiscal depute Emily Hood.

Sheriff Gary Aitken had been told that, weeks earlier, Ryan was shown CCTV of the incident and it is thought this is what led to his change of plea.

Ryan pleaded guilty to to the theft of £9,606 worth of goods from the shop.

Serial thief ‘regrets’ latest crime

A bin bag filled with items from the shop was found in an alleyway near the shop by a resident, who had heard about the break-in and immediately contacted the police.

It was not said how much was recovered, but Ms Hood confirmed that the shop owner told police it contained stock stolen from his premises.

Ryan was arrested a few days later and remanded in custody on December 19 after a brief private court appearance.

Sheriff Aitken asked him if he wanted to say anything and Ryan responded from the dock: “I regret it. I am sorry for the owners.”

He was jailed for a total of 19 months, backdated to December 19.

Prolific criminal once pledged to go straight

Three years ago, Ryan was jailed after trying to hold-up an Inverness newsagent with a screwdriver. 

His plan was thwarted when a brave mum rugby tackled him to the ground and held him there until help arrived.

More than 10 years ago, Ryan promised a sheriff he was going to turn his back on crime after admitting a series of housebreaking charges.

During the sentencing hearing, his defence solicitor advocate Shahid Latif told Sheriff Margaret Neilson to limit the sentence and added: “He realises he must stop this pattern of offending.

“He has had a wasted life and from a very young age he has been in and out of detention and custody.”