Prolific Inverness criminal jailed again after stripping shop of cigarettes

A prolific Inverness thief who has been in and out of prison for more than three decades cleaned out a shop of its entire stock of cigarettes and tobacco.

Jason Ryan spent more than two hours stripping the Inverness shop of items and stashed the loot from his late-night raid in a nearby alleyway.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told the 52-year-old career criminal – who served his first stint in custody as a teenager – was captured on CCTV smashing a glass door panel to the Greig Street Stores in Inverness in the early hours of December 14 last year.

Following the initial break-in, Ryan returned to the shop with a black bag to finish the job.

In all, he spent almost two hours in the convenience store between 3.30am and 5.30am.

The area was cordoned off by police as the investigation intensified.

Ryan had been expected to go on trial at Inverness Sheriff Court this week and he intended to represent himself.

But before the trial began, Ryan, described as an Inverness prisoner, asked to speak to fiscal depute Emily Hood.

Sheriff Gary Aitken had been told that, weeks earlier, Ryan was shown CCTV of the incident and it is thought this is what led to his change of plea.

Ryan pleaded guilty to to the theft of £9,606 worth of goods from the shop.

Serial thief ‘regrets’ latest crime

A bin bag filled with items from the shop was found in an alleyway near the shop by a resident, who had heard about the break-in and immediately contacted the police.

It was not said how much was recovered, but Ms Hood confirmed that the shop owner told police it contained stock stolen from his premises.

Ryan was arrested a few days later and remanded in custody on December 19 after a brief private court appearance.

Sheriff Aitken asked him if he wanted to say anything and Ryan responded from the dock: “I regret it. I am sorry for the owners.”

He was jailed for a total of 19 months, backdated to December 19.

Prolific criminal once pledged to go straight

Three years ago, Ryan was jailed after trying to hold-up an Inverness newsagent with a screwdriver.

His plan was thwarted when a brave mum rugby tackled him to the ground and held him there until help arrived.

More than 10 years ago, Ryan promised a sheriff he was going to turn his back on crime after admitting a series of housebreaking charges.

During the sentencing hearing, his defence solicitor advocate Shahid Latif told Sheriff Margaret Neilson to limit the sentence and added: “He realises he must stop this pattern of offending.

“He has had a wasted life and from a very young age he has been in and out of detention and custody.”