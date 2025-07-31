Dad fears children will be forced out of school due to caravan row with council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dad fears children will be forced out of school due to caravan row with council

Donald Stewart is embroiled in a legal dispute with Aberdeenshire Council that centres on new static caravans on a site near Maud.

By Dale Haslam
Donald Stewart's children Mia, eight, and Junior, 10, may have to leave school because of Aberdeenshire Council's legal action. Image: Donald Stewart
A dad-of-two fears his children will have to leave their school over a row with council bosses about a caravan.

Donald Stewart, 29, has been living with his extended family on a caravan site near Maud since summer 2023, paying rent to Aberdeenshire Council.

The semi-permanent site, at Aikey Brae, has 10 pitches – and the only tenants there are members of the Stewart family.

According to Donald, the family endured two hard winters in 33ft mobile caravans, which have limited access to water.

So the family brought two 36ft static caravans onto the land as they offer hot showers.

However, the council claims the statics breach the rules – and have started eviction proceedings against Donald and some of his loved ones.

If Donald loses a do-or-die court case at the end of August, he and his two children – Junior 10, and Mia, eight, will be turfed out.

And he would then withdraw them from Maud Primary School.

But the council is standing by its decision.

‘Two hard winters’

Donald said: “We’ve been here coming up close on two years.

“It’s a travellers’ site owned by the council and we pay rent for it every week. Everything is legal. We’re allowed to be there.

The gate at Aichey Brae Traveller Site near Maud. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“But there are no toilets and no water source. We’ve had two hard winters.

“So we got static caravans. They’re a little bit bigger. With them, we can hook up a hose and get a hot shower.”

Donald added: “The kids, before school, can now get up in the morning and have a wash, like any other child.

“Previously, we had to get up at 6am and boil water so the kids can get a wash. You have no idea how hard it is.

“If the council kicks us off the site, where do we go? They’ll be putting us out homeless.

“We will go along the roadside and then the council and police will be moving us on again.

“They’ve taken us to court. I imagine, at the end of August, the court will evict me.

“I’ve been up in Peterhead and around this area for 22 years. I’ve been moved from camp to camp, and here we have some stability.

‘A real shame for the kids’

“My kids go to Maud Primary School and, if we go back out on the roadside, the travel distance for them to school might be too much. I don’t see how they will be able to stay there, which is a real shame.

Donald Stewart’s mum Bella with three of the children who live on the site. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“Is that really what the council wants for the kids?”

The family moved several static caravans onto the site in May.

Mr Stewart said he would be willing to remove the previously used caravans from the site if the council resolves the issue.

Donald added:  “When we signed the tenancy agreement, there was nothing to say this wasn’t allowed.

“But the council has now introduced new contracts specifically saying ‘no static caravans’ in bold.

“The only people who live on the site are my relatives.

“There’s nobody banging down the gates to get a place on the site, so I don’t understand the council’s logic.

“I really don’t think we’ve done anything wrong. There’s so much space on the site.”

Fire risk

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “Aikey Brae is a transit/stop-over site and people staying have never been permitted to take static caravans on site.

“This has been the case since planning permission was granted in 2017.

“Allowing statics on the stances would breach fire-safety regulations.

“While the site is not fully occupied at present, all stances remain available for let.

“Allowing static caravans increases risk to residents while reducing space for other Gypsy/Traveller families in need.

“The service continues to collate data on the needs and demands of the Gypsy/Traveller community and look for opportunities to increase and improve site provision in Aberdeenshire, subject to appropriate approvals and funding.

Donald Stewart’s mum Bella with three of the children who live on the site. Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“The Gypsy/Traveller Liaison Officer (GTLO) assess and addresses the needs of the Gypsy/Traveller community to promote and improve relations with the Gypsy/Traveller and settled community.

“The GTLO works collaboratively with partners, including education colleagues, to ensure that those in education have improved experiences and access to education across Aberdeenshire.”