Dad fears children will be forced out of school due to caravan row with council

A dad-of-two fears his children will have to leave their school over a row with council bosses about a caravan.

Donald Stewart, 29, has been living with his extended family on a caravan site near Maud since summer 2023, paying rent to Aberdeenshire Council.

The semi-permanent site, at Aikey Brae, has 10 pitches – and the only tenants there are members of the Stewart family.

According to Donald, the family endured two hard winters in 33ft mobile caravans, which have limited access to water.

So the family brought two 36ft static caravans onto the land as they offer hot showers.

However, the council claims the statics breach the rules – and have started eviction proceedings against Donald and some of his loved ones.

If Donald loses a do-or-die court case at the end of August, he and his two children – Junior 10, and Mia, eight, will be turfed out.

And he would then withdraw them from Maud Primary School.

But the council is standing by its decision.

‘Two hard winters’

Donald said: “We’ve been here coming up close on two years.

“It’s a travellers’ site owned by the council and we pay rent for it every week. Everything is legal. We’re allowed to be there.

“But there are no toilets and no water source. We’ve had two hard winters.

“So we got static caravans. They’re a little bit bigger. With them, we can hook up a hose and get a hot shower.”

Donald added: “The kids, before school, can now get up in the morning and have a wash, like any other child.

“Previously, we had to get up at 6am and boil water so the kids can get a wash. You have no idea how hard it is.

“If the council kicks us off the site, where do we go? They’ll be putting us out homeless.

“We will go along the roadside and then the council and police will be moving us on again.

“They’ve taken us to court. I imagine, at the end of August, the court will evict me.

“I’ve been up in Peterhead and around this area for 22 years. I’ve been moved from camp to camp, and here we have some stability.

‘A real shame for the kids’

“My kids go to Maud Primary School and, if we go back out on the roadside, the travel distance for them to school might be too much. I don’t see how they will be able to stay there, which is a real shame.

“Is that really what the council wants for the kids?”

The family moved several static caravans onto the site in May.

Mr Stewart said he would be willing to remove the previously used caravans from the site if the council resolves the issue.

Donald added: “When we signed the tenancy agreement, there was nothing to say this wasn’t allowed.

“But the council has now introduced new contracts specifically saying ‘no static caravans’ in bold.

“The only people who live on the site are my relatives.

“There’s nobody banging down the gates to get a place on the site, so I don’t understand the council’s logic.

“I really don’t think we’ve done anything wrong. There’s so much space on the site.”

Fire risk

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “Aikey Brae is a transit/stop-over site and people staying have never been permitted to take static caravans on site.

“This has been the case since planning permission was granted in 2017.

“Allowing statics on the stances would breach fire-safety regulations.

“While the site is not fully occupied at present, all stances remain available for let.

“Allowing static caravans increases risk to residents while reducing space for other Gypsy/Traveller families in need.

“The service continues to collate data on the needs and demands of the Gypsy/Traveller community and look for opportunities to increase and improve site provision in Aberdeenshire, subject to appropriate approvals and funding.

“The Gypsy/Traveller Liaison Officer (GTLO) assess and addresses the needs of the Gypsy/Traveller community to promote and improve relations with the Gypsy/Traveller and settled community.

“The GTLO works collaboratively with partners, including education colleagues, to ensure that those in education have improved experiences and access to education across Aberdeenshire.”