Woman ran screaming from hotel room after ‘down and out’ threatened to kill her

A woman ran screaming from an Inverness hotel room after a “down and out” she had invited in for a drink threatened to kill her.

Paul Erwin held his victim by the arm as he repeated the threat, but she managed to free herself and fled down a corridor, banging on doors as she went.

Guests at the hotel described hearing the distressed woman “screaming” before police were called by reception staff.

When officers arrived, Erwin shouted, swore and threatened violence towards them.

The 49-year-old appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of assault and threatening behaviour at the Mercure Hotel overnight from March 28 to 29 this year.

Attacker invited back to hotel room

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told the court that Erwin’s victim had checked into the Church Street hotel before going to the Co-op store to buy alcohol.

She said: “As she was returning to the hotel, she saw the accused on Church Street sitting down on the pavement and described by her as looking ‘like a down and out’.”

The woman gave Erwin £10 and then invited him back to her room for a drink.

The pair talked until the early hours, when Erwin became “agitated” and then “really aggressive” before telling her: “I’m going to kill you.”

Ms Poke told Sheriff David Harvie that the woman tried to leave, but Erwin held on to her arm and repeated his threat, telling her: “I’m going to f***ing kill you.”

The woman managed to free herself and ran down the hotel corridor, banging on the doors of other rooms as she went.

The fiscal depute said: “Other residents described hearing a female screaming.”

‘A terrifying incident’

When the woman reached the hotel reception, police were called and officers attended at the scene.

Erwin became aggressive with them and a second unit had to be called in to help with his arrest.

Solicitor Willie Young for Erwin told the court that his client was currently subject to a community payback order imposed earlier this year.

Sheriff Harvie called for a criminal justice social work report and deferred sentence.

He told Erwin, of Union Street, Inverness: “This must have been a terrifying incident for the lady involved – there is no doubt that this crosses the custody threshold.”

The case will call again in September.