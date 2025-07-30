Woman ran screaming from hotel room after ‘down and out’ threatened to kill her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman ran screaming from hotel room after ‘down and out’ threatened to kill her

Paul Erwin had been invited to his victim's room to share a drink but turned aggressive.

By Jenni Gee
Paul Erwin was remanded in custody at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A woman ran screaming from an Inverness hotel room after a “down and out” she had invited in for a drink threatened to kill her.

Paul Erwin held his victim by the arm as he repeated the threat, but she managed to free herself and fled down a corridor, banging on doors as she went.

Guests at the hotel described hearing the distressed woman “screaming” before police were called by reception staff.

When officers arrived, Erwin shouted, swore and threatened violence towards them.

The 49-year-old appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of assault and threatening behaviour at the Mercure Hotel overnight from March 28 to 29 this year.

Attacker invited back to hotel room

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told the court that Erwin’s victim had checked into the Church Street hotel before going to the Co-op store to buy alcohol.

She said: “As she was returning to the hotel, she saw the accused on Church Street sitting down on the pavement and described by her as looking ‘like a down and out’.”

The woman gave Erwin £10 and then invited him back to her room for a drink.

The pair talked until the early hours, when Erwin became “agitated”  and then “really aggressive” before telling her: “I’m going to kill you.”

Ms Poke told Sheriff David Harvie that the woman tried to leave, but Erwin held on to her arm and repeated his threat, telling her: “I’m going to f***ing kill you.”

The woman managed to free herself and ran down the hotel corridor, banging on the doors of other rooms as she went.

The fiscal depute said: “Other residents described hearing a female screaming.”

‘A terrifying incident’

When the woman reached the hotel reception, police were called and officers attended at the scene.

Erwin became aggressive with them and a second unit had to be called in to help with his arrest.

Solicitor Willie Young for Erwin told the court that his client was currently subject to a community payback order imposed earlier this year.

Sheriff Harvie called for a criminal justice social work report and deferred sentence.

He told Erwin, of Union Street, Inverness: “This must have been a terrifying incident for the lady involved – there is no doubt that this crosses the custody threshold.”

The case will call again in September.