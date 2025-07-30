Elgin man in court after asking Costa baristas for heroin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Elgin man in court after asking Costa baristas for heroin

Stephen Houston's unconventional menu request landed him in the dock at Elgin Sheriff Court.

By Jamie Ross
Stephen Houston arrives at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Stephen Houston arrives at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

An Elgin man has admitted to behaving in an aggressive manner in a coffee shop and demanding that workers get him both heroin and a taxi home.

Stephen Houston appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court, where he lodged his guilty plea to a single charge of behaving aggressively at the coffee chain’s Riverside Drive outlet.

He will face sentencing for his behaviour in August.

The Costa on Riverside Drive, which does not offer heroin on its menu. Image: Google Street View

‘I’m going to get aggressive and mad’

Fiscal depute Sophie Marshall told the court that Houston had entered the shop at about 3pm on May 18 while he was arguing with another person on the opposite end of his phone.

His behaviour drew the attention of two women who were in the shop at the time.

“[They] were both alarmed at the accused’s behaviour,” she said.

“The accused appeared very aggressive and agitated. The accused turned to a staff member in Costa and asked for heroin before sitting down and demanding staff order a taxi for him.”

When a taxi did arrive for Houston, one of the women advised the driver of his behaviour within the shop, causing the taxi to leave without him.

At this point, the 45-year-old turned his anger onto her.

“As [she] was trying to get back into Costa Coffee, the accused approached her and got into her face and shouted something similar to ‘if you don’t get me a taxi I’m going to get aggressive and mad’,” Ms Marshall said.

Police thereafter arrived and arrested him from the car park.

Stephen Houston arrives at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Reports before sentencing

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov deferred sentence on Houston, whose address was given as Russell Place in Elgin, for background reports to be drawn up.

She said threatening people in their place of work, in addition to their customers, “isn’t good”.

The court had heard during the case that Houston had only just appeared in the dock on July 10.

On that occasion, he admitted to a charge of drink-driving and was fined £500 and banned from the roads for 12 months.