Elgin man in court after asking Costa baristas for heroin

An Elgin man has admitted to behaving in an aggressive manner in a coffee shop and demanding that workers get him both heroin and a taxi home.

Stephen Houston appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court, where he lodged his guilty plea to a single charge of behaving aggressively at the coffee chain’s Riverside Drive outlet.

He will face sentencing for his behaviour in August.

‘I’m going to get aggressive and mad’

Fiscal depute Sophie Marshall told the court that Houston had entered the shop at about 3pm on May 18 while he was arguing with another person on the opposite end of his phone.

His behaviour drew the attention of two women who were in the shop at the time.

“[They] were both alarmed at the accused’s behaviour,” she said.

“The accused appeared very aggressive and agitated. The accused turned to a staff member in Costa and asked for heroin before sitting down and demanding staff order a taxi for him.”

When a taxi did arrive for Houston, one of the women advised the driver of his behaviour within the shop, causing the taxi to leave without him.

At this point, the 45-year-old turned his anger onto her.

“As [she] was trying to get back into Costa Coffee, the accused approached her and got into her face and shouted something similar to ‘if you don’t get me a taxi I’m going to get aggressive and mad’,” Ms Marshall said.

Police thereafter arrived and arrested him from the car park.

Reports before sentencing

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov deferred sentence on Houston, whose address was given as Russell Place in Elgin, for background reports to be drawn up.

She said threatening people in their place of work, in addition to their customers, “isn’t good”.

The court had heard during the case that Houston had only just appeared in the dock on July 10.

On that occasion, he admitted to a charge of drink-driving and was fined £500 and banned from the roads for 12 months.