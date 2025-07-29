Trio involved in £180,000 Aberdeen and Dundee drug operation

Three people have been sentenced after police connected them to a £180,000 cocaine operation.

Carla Munro, Chris Lyall and Ben Christie appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after they were all found to be concerned in the supply of the Class A drug between Aberdeen and Dundee.

Munro, 46, was caught red-handed with around £30,000 of the drug in her home, while Christie, 48, was nabbed after police found cocaine worth more than £60,000 in his backpack following a serious motorbike accident in Aberdeenshire.

Lyall, 46, had been spotted by police outside Munro’s home with a box of beer just prior to the raid.

His DNA and fingerprints were also found on the packages found in Christie’s backpack.

A subsequent search of Lyall’s home near Dundee saw officers uncover nearly £90,000 of cocaine.

Munro caught holding drugs and spoon

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told the court that on September 15 2022, Christopher Lyall was seen by a police officer entering Carla Munro’s home address in possession of a box of Corona beer, leaving a short time later.

Officers immediately raided the property and found Munro upstairs, kneeling next to the bed and holding a metal teaspoon and self-seal bag containing nearly 25 grams of cocaine.

Next to the accused, on the bedside cabinet, was a set of scales with 0.09 grams of cocaine on it.

On the bed were several bags, as well as eight black bags containing 236 grams of cocaine.

Around £245 in cash was also recovered from Munro and she was cautioned and arrested.

Her mobile phone was seized and examined and a number of messages related to the sale of cocaine.

The maximum street value of the drugs found within Munro’s property was estimated to be £31,000.

Christie caught following serious bike crash

On September 29 2022, Ben Christie was riding his motorcycle on the A97 between Boultenstone and Dinnet when he was involved in a collision with a car.

Christie was thrown from the bike and sustained serious injuries.

It was suspected that he had suffered a spinal injury, so he was stabilised and transferred by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Prior to leaving, the ambulance staff were handed a rucksack belonging to Christie.

Police officers later seized the bag and found two Tesco bags containing packages – one contained nearly 250g of cocaine while the other contained 252g of the drug.

Christopher Lyall’s DNA was found on the elastic bands that sealed the packages, and his fingerprint was on the second package.

The two packages had a maximum street value of £62,000.

Lyall was running the show

On November 10 2022, Christopher Lyall was traced by police at his workplace at a car showroom and garage in Dundee.

He was searched and 2.6g of cocaine was found on his person with a value of £160.

Police then searched his Broughty Ferry home, where 105g of cocaine with 78% purity was recovered.

Another 630g of the class A drug was recovered.

A number of other items were recovered, including a bowl, scales and cut-up bags that contained traces of cocaine.

The maximum street value for the cocaine found was estimated at nearly £90,000.

Across both charges relating to Christie and Lyall, the Crown estimated that the total amount of cocaine found has a maximum street value of £151,000.

“The accused (Lyall) was found to be in possession of a large quantity of cocaine with high purity levels,” Ms Petersen said.

“He was breaking it down not only to sell in the Dundee area but also to others to transport and sell it in the Aberdeen area.”

In the dock, Munro pleaded guilty to one count of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Lyall admitted two charges of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Christie was found guilty at trial of one charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Sheriff tells Lyall he played ‘substantial role’

Defence solicitor Liam Mcallister told the court that Munro’s partner at the time had become involved in drugs and that she “had become embroiled in that”.

“At the time her house was being used by her partner, and she knew what he was involved in,” the solicitor said.

“Despite her turning a blind eye, she cannot deny that she knew – a male came to her home when she was alone with a box of drugs and the police arrived a couple of minutes after.”

Lyall’s defence lawyer, Jim Laverty, told the court that prior to this, his client had lived a “pro-social lifestyle”.

“He started taking drugs on a casual basis, but he then got addicted and debts were accrued,” he said.

“These drugs were foisted upon him, and he did not know what to do, but he takes responsibility for his actions and does not shy away from what he did.”

Defence solicitor for Christie, Jenny Logan, told the court her client was found guilty at trial of this offence and still has no recollection of what happened before he was involved in the motorcycle crash.

“Following the crash, he had multiple injuries, and he is still struggling with those issues.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace told Munro he would be justified in sending her to prison, but he noted that she had caring responsibilities for her three grandchildren.

As an alternative to a custodial sentence, he made Munro, of Jasmine Terrace, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision for 18 months and ordered her to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

He also put a restriction of liberty order in place, meaning she is confined to her home for 155 days.

The sheriff told Lyall the amount of drugs found at his home was “of a high value” and that he had played a “substantial role in the operation”.

He jailed Lyall, of Ralston Road, Broughty Ferry, for two years.

Sheriff Wallace told Christie that he too had been “supplying and trafficking a large amount of cocaine”.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, the sheriff made Christie, of Princes Street, Dundee, subject to a community payback order with 12 months supervision as an alternative to a prison sentence.

He was also ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and will have to wear an electronic tag for a year.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.