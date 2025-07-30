Moray digger-driver faces job worries after roads ban

A digger-driver risks losing his job after being banned from the roads.

James Rennie, 65, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court on Tuesday where he admitted to refusing to comply with requests to give two samples of breath to police earlier this year.

The Newmill man, who was described as having been in his current role for “some number of years”, told cops: “I don’t see why I should”.

He has now been banned from getting behind the wheel for the next 12 months.

Debate over whether offence was drink-driving related

The court was told that on April 10, a witness at the Spar store in Keith called police after detecting the smell of alcohol coming from Rennie.

Police attended his home about an hour later, around 9pm, and took him to Elgin Police Station.

It was there that Rennie decided he no longer wished to comply with officers, telling them he did not see the point in giving a breath sample.

He added: “You came into my house tonight. What would have happened if you came into my house tomorrow?”

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov had been asked to make Rennie eligible for a reduction on his ban by deeming him suitable for a drink-drivers rehabilitation course, which prompted a short debate on whether his conviction – failing to give two samples of breath – qualified as a drink-driving offence.

Addressing Rennie’s defence solicitor, Robert Cruickshank, the sheriff said the court could only impose an order if it felt an offender would “benefit” from the programme of work.

“There’s no guarantee that he was over the drink-driving limit,” she added.

“A strong smell of alcohol suggests he may benefit. I suppose it’s rhetorical in any event, if he’s not suitable for the scheme, the scheme won’t take him.”

She ultimately deemed Rennie suitable for the work, which will allow him to reduce his ban by three months upon its completion.

Would be unlikely to get new job

Mr Cruickshank said Rennie, of Hill Street, was “well thought of” at his current job, and although the loss of his driving licence would not prevent him from doing the work, it would make it difficult for him to get to and from sites.

“Therefore, his job, at worst, is in severe jeopardy and at best his ability to work will be curtailed,” he said.

“At his age, my lady, at 65, if his employment is lost to him, he’s unlikely to get back into the workplace.

“His plea of guilt and the crime, of course, will have significant consequences for him.

“I think we can properly treat this matter as being ‘out of character’.”

In addition to his ban, Rennie will pay a £760 fine at the rate of £100 per month.