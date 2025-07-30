Moray digger-driver faces job worries after roads ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Moray digger-driver faces job worries after roads ban

James Rennie refused to comply with police when they brought him in for breath tests.

By Jamie Ross
James Rennie arrives at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
James Rennie arrives at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A digger-driver risks losing his job after being banned from the roads.

James Rennie, 65, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court on Tuesday where he admitted to refusing to comply with requests to give two samples of breath to police earlier this year.

The Newmill man, who was described as having been in his current role for “some number of years”, told cops: “I don’t see why I should”.

He has now been banned from getting behind the wheel for the next 12 months.

Debate over whether offence was drink-driving related

The court was told that on April 10, a witness at the Spar store in Keith called police after detecting the smell of alcohol coming from Rennie.

Police attended his home about an hour later, around 9pm, and took him to Elgin Police Station.

It was there that Rennie decided he no longer wished to comply with officers, telling them he did not see the point in giving a breath sample.

He added: “You came into my house tonight. What would have happened if you came into my house tomorrow?”

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov had been asked to make Rennie eligible for a reduction on his ban by deeming him suitable for a drink-drivers rehabilitation course, which prompted a short debate on whether his conviction – failing to give two samples of breath – qualified as a drink-driving offence.

Addressing Rennie’s defence solicitor, Robert Cruickshank, the sheriff said the court could only impose an order if it felt an offender would “benefit” from the programme of work.

“There’s no guarantee that he was over the drink-driving limit,” she added.

“A strong smell of alcohol suggests he may benefit. I suppose it’s rhetorical in any event, if he’s not suitable for the scheme, the scheme won’t take him.”

She ultimately deemed Rennie suitable for the work, which will allow him to reduce his ban by three months upon its completion.

James Rennie at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Would be unlikely to get new job

Mr Cruickshank said Rennie, of Hill Street, was “well thought of” at his current job, and although the loss of his driving licence would not prevent him from doing the work, it would make it difficult for him to get to and from sites.

“Therefore, his job, at worst, is in severe jeopardy and at best his ability to work will be curtailed,” he said.

“At his age, my lady, at 65, if his employment is lost to him, he’s unlikely to get back into the workplace.

“His plea of guilt and the crime, of course, will have significant consequences for him.

“I think we can properly treat this matter as being ‘out of character’.”

In addition to his ban, Rennie will pay a £760 fine at the rate of £100 per month.