Forres drink-driver reported to police by worried wife, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Forres drink-driver reported to police by worried wife, court hears

Kenneth Carnell tried to defuse a disagreement with his spouse by getting behind the wheel drunk, only for his wife to call the police.

By Jamie Ross
Kenneth Carnell arrives at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Kenneth Carnell arrives at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A Forres man has been banned from the roads after his worried wife raised the alarm on his drink-driving.

Hotel worker Kenneth Carnell made the decision to leave the family home on the evening of June 15 this year after a disagreement with his partner.

But when she noticed him get into his car and drive off, and having seen him drink earlier in the day, she called the police.

Her action, which were praised by Carnell’s own solicitor, have led to her husband now serving a roads ban.

‘Don’t give a s***’

Fiscal depute Sophie Marshall told the court the couple had been in bed and, at about 11pm, Carnell got out and got dressed.

It prompted his wife to look out of the window to see what was going on.

She said: “At around 11pm, [she] looked out of her bedroom window and watched the accused get into his car and drive past the house, and she thereafter phoned the police.

“Police witnesses thereafter carried out area searches for the accused’s vehicle and, at this time, traced the accused on Pilmuir Road. The vehicle was stationary at that time.”

When police approached Carnell to determine who the driver of the car was, he replied: “Don’t give a s***.”

A breath sample later returned a reading of 55 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22 micogrammes.

‘It’s a foolish decision’

Matthew O’Neill, Carnell’s defence solicitor, told the court that his client was “deeply embarrassed” by his behaviour on the night in question and would now be reliant on public transport to get to and from his place of work.

He explained that Carnell’s intention had been to sleep in his car outside the hotel before thinking better of it and attempting to return home, when he was caught by police.

Branding it a “foolish decision”, Mr O’Neill said there was no animosity between his client and his wife following his arrest.

He said: “Sensibly, given the condition that he had been in when leaving the house, his wife had contacted the police. She, herself, has done the right thing.

“Mr Carnell clearly, in my discussions with him, took no issue with the steps taken by his wife.

“Whether or not his employment will be able to continue is very much up in the air. He will be relying on public transport. He’s hopeful to be able to continue with it.”

Sentencing Carnell, Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov disqualified him from holding a licence for the next year.

She also imposed a fine of £520, which Carnell, of Pilmuir Road, will repay at the rate of £50 per month.

He will be able to reduce his ban by three months upon the completion of a drink-drivers rehabilitation scheme.