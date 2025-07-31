Forres drink-driver reported to police by worried wife, court hears

A Forres man has been banned from the roads after his worried wife raised the alarm on his drink-driving.

Hotel worker Kenneth Carnell made the decision to leave the family home on the evening of June 15 this year after a disagreement with his partner.

But when she noticed him get into his car and drive off, and having seen him drink earlier in the day, she called the police.

Her action, which were praised by Carnell’s own solicitor, have led to her husband now serving a roads ban.

‘Don’t give a s***’

Fiscal depute Sophie Marshall told the court the couple had been in bed and, at about 11pm, Carnell got out and got dressed.

It prompted his wife to look out of the window to see what was going on.

She said: “At around 11pm, [she] looked out of her bedroom window and watched the accused get into his car and drive past the house, and she thereafter phoned the police.

“Police witnesses thereafter carried out area searches for the accused’s vehicle and, at this time, traced the accused on Pilmuir Road. The vehicle was stationary at that time.”

When police approached Carnell to determine who the driver of the car was, he replied: “Don’t give a s***.”

A breath sample later returned a reading of 55 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22 micogrammes.

‘It’s a foolish decision’

Matthew O’Neill, Carnell’s defence solicitor, told the court that his client was “deeply embarrassed” by his behaviour on the night in question and would now be reliant on public transport to get to and from his place of work.

He explained that Carnell’s intention had been to sleep in his car outside the hotel before thinking better of it and attempting to return home, when he was caught by police.

Branding it a “foolish decision”, Mr O’Neill said there was no animosity between his client and his wife following his arrest.

He said: “Sensibly, given the condition that he had been in when leaving the house, his wife had contacted the police. She, herself, has done the right thing.

“Mr Carnell clearly, in my discussions with him, took no issue with the steps taken by his wife.

“Whether or not his employment will be able to continue is very much up in the air. He will be relying on public transport. He’s hopeful to be able to continue with it.”

Sentencing Carnell, Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov disqualified him from holding a licence for the next year.

She also imposed a fine of £520, which Carnell, of Pilmuir Road, will repay at the rate of £50 per month.

He will be able to reduce his ban by three months upon the completion of a drink-drivers rehabilitation scheme.