Home News Crime & Courts

Watch: Footage of Mastrick ‘attempted murder’ incident shows weapons and violence

The disturbing camera phone clips, which have been shared widely on social media, appear to show the incident that left a man seriously injured and his XL bully dead.

By Ewan Cameron
Violent footage of the incident has been shared online.
Footage of violence and disorder that led to police in Aberdeen launching an attempted murder investigation is being shared widely online.

The disturbing camera phone clips, taken during the disturbance at a park in the Mastrick area of the city, show a number of people armed with weapons fighting and striking each other.

A 51-year-old man was seriously injured and his XL bully dog was killed during the incident at Eric Hendrie Park on Deveron Road at about 8.30pm on Sunday.

Watch the disturbing video:

The footage – which features at least five people, some in balaclavas – shows a Mini being driven on the grass.

A number of weapons can also be seen in the clip, including an apparent machete.

At one point, a person is seen clinging to the bonnet of the Mini as the car is driven across the park.

Police have confirmed they are treating the incident as attempted murder and inquiries are ongoing.

Police tape surrounding white car and grey tent
Parts of the street around Eric Hendrie park was cordoned off by police. Image: DC Thomson.

The injured man’s condition was described as serious but stable.

Speaking earlier this week, Detective Sergeant Emma Low said: “Our investigation is at an early stage to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this incident.

“Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact officers through 101 quoting incident number 3236 of July 27.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

 