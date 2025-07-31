Invergordon man spat in school mum’s face and jumped on her car bonnet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Invergordon man spat in school mum’s face and jumped on her car bonnet

Hugh Williamson also threw a brick at the woman's car during the distressing incident.

By Reporter
Hugh Williamson appeared at Tain Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook
Hugh Williamson appeared at Tain Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook

A mum who rushed to school after a distress call from her daughter, found herself the victim of an attack as she drove away, a court has heard.

Hugh Williamson spat in the woman’s face and jumped on her car, smashing the windscreen.

Williamson, 25, admitted charges of assault and malicious damage at Tain Sheriff Court.

At that hearing, Sheriff Neil Wilson was told about the incident, which took place on August 17 2021, on Academy Road in Invergordon.

Fiscal depute Rowan Marchbank said, on that date, Williamson’s victim had received a call from her daughter, who had been involved in a verbal and physical altercation with another child at school.

Mum went to school after call from child

As a result, the woman had decided to drive to Invergordon Academy, along with the girl’s grandmother.

When they arrived, they became involved in an altercation with a family member of the other child.

Following intervention from school staff, the situation calmed down and both left the premises.

But along the street, the woman passed Williamson, who was standing beside a car.

He struck her vehicle with his fist, causing her to turn around and open her car door.

“At this point,” Mr Marchbank said, “the accused jumped up onto the bonnet and started stamping on the bonnet. He made his way to the roof of the car and stamped on the windscreen, causing it to break.”

Man spat in school mum’s face

Williamson then picked up a brick and threw it at the vehicle, before spitting in the woman’s face, with spittle hitting her eye and forehead, the fiscal depute said.

Police were called, and Williamson was subsequently cautioned and charged.

Solicitor Rory Gowans did not make comments in mitigation for the offences at this calling of the case, which was adjourned to allow the Crown to ascertain the cost of the damage caused to the car.

Sheriff Neil Wilson told Williamson, of Joss Street, Invergordon: “It is a very serious matter Mr Williamson – all options are open.”