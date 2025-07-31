Invergordon man spat in school mum’s face and jumped on her car bonnet

A mum who rushed to school after a distress call from her daughter, found herself the victim of an attack as she drove away, a court has heard.

Hugh Williamson spat in the woman’s face and jumped on her car, smashing the windscreen.

Williamson, 25, admitted charges of assault and malicious damage at Tain Sheriff Court.

At that hearing, Sheriff Neil Wilson was told about the incident, which took place on August 17 2021, on Academy Road in Invergordon.

Fiscal depute Rowan Marchbank said, on that date, Williamson’s victim had received a call from her daughter, who had been involved in a verbal and physical altercation with another child at school.

Mum went to school after call from child

As a result, the woman had decided to drive to Invergordon Academy, along with the girl’s grandmother.



When they arrived, they became involved in an altercation with a family member of the other child.

Following intervention from school staff, the situation calmed down and both left the premises.

But along the street, the woman passed Williamson, who was standing beside a car.

He struck her vehicle with his fist, causing her to turn around and open her car door.

“At this point,” Mr Marchbank said, “the accused jumped up onto the bonnet and started stamping on the bonnet. He made his way to the roof of the car and stamped on the windscreen, causing it to break.”

Man spat in school mum’s face

Williamson then picked up a brick and threw it at the vehicle, before spitting in the woman’s face, with spittle hitting her eye and forehead, the fiscal depute said.

Police were called, and Williamson was subsequently cautioned and charged.

Solicitor Rory Gowans did not make comments in mitigation for the offences at this calling of the case, which was adjourned to allow the Crown to ascertain the cost of the damage caused to the car.

Sheriff Neil Wilson told Williamson, of Joss Street, Invergordon: “It is a very serious matter Mr Williamson – all options are open.”