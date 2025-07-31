Aberdeen disqualified driver banned for second time

A disqualified driver has been banned from the roads for a second time after being caught behind the wheel just months after his licence was first taken away.

Cory Ritchie, 26, a former Stoneywood Parkvale FC player, was banned from driving last year following a dangerous driving conviction in 2024.

Appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Ritchie admitted driving whilst banned in Aberdeen on March 22.

The court heard police pulled over Ritchie, who was driving his partner’s blue Ford Focus, near King Street, because their system flagged that the car was only insured for a female driver.

Fiscal Anne MacDonald told the court Ritchie had been spotted behind the wheel at around 9am.

She said he had not been driving in an unsafe manner, but officers stopped him to query his insurance documentation.

Ritchie admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance on Mounthooly Way, King Street and the Spital on March 22, 2025.

His defence agent, Neil McRobert, explained the background to why his client had been caught driving illegally.

He said: “It was his partner’s car – and he was using it to get to the gym.

“Normally, he was using a pushbike – but it was in for repairs.

“So, he decided to take the car, and he was caught.

“He was flagged up on the police camera, because there was insurance, but only for a female driver.”

Mr McRobert said defender Ritchie was in full-time employment offshore, earning £5,000 per month.

Sheriff Ian Duguid made mention that Ritchie had been stopped just three months after his first disqualification.

“Obviously, you appreciate this is a matter of driving a car whilst disqualified only three months after you were disqualified for 12 months,” he said.

“That was for dangerous driving.

“Disqualification in this instance is therefore going to be 18 months from today’s date.”

Ritchie was also fined a total of £420 for driving while banned and without insurance and his licence has been endorsed for the latter.

Sheriff Duguid ordered that Ritchie, of Deer Park Grove, Aberdeen, to repay the fine at £100 per month.

