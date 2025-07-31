Aberdeen disqualified driver banned for second time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Aberdeen disqualified driver banned for second time

Cory Ritchie was back behind the wheel again just three months after being taken off the roads for dangerous driving

By Joanne Warnock
Cory Ritchie (left) appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Cory Ritchie is a former Stoneywood Parkvale FC player.

A disqualified driver has been banned from the roads for a second time after being caught behind the wheel just months after his licence was first taken away.

Cory Ritchie, 26, a former Stoneywood Parkvale FC player, was banned from driving last year following a dangerous driving conviction in 2024.

Appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Ritchie admitted driving whilst banned in Aberdeen on March 22.

Cory Ritchie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The court heard police pulled over Ritchie, who was driving his partner’s blue Ford Focus, near King Street, because their system flagged that the car was only insured for a female driver.

Police flagged his car

Fiscal Anne MacDonald told the court Ritchie had been spotted behind the wheel at around 9am.

She said he had not been driving in an unsafe manner, but officers stopped him to query his insurance documentation.

Ritchie admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance on Mounthooly Way, King Street and the Spital on March 22, 2025.

His defence agent, Neil McRobert, explained the background to why his client had been caught driving illegally.

Background to offence

He said: “It was his partner’s car – and he was using it to get to the gym.

“Normally, he was using a pushbike – but it was in for repairs.

“So, he decided to take the car, and he was caught.

“He was flagged up on the police camera, because there was insurance, but only for a female driver.”

Mr McRobert said defender Ritchie was in full-time employment offshore, earning £5,000 per month.

Previous driving conviction

Sheriff Ian Duguid made mention that Ritchie had been stopped just three months after his first disqualification.

“Obviously, you appreciate this is a matter of driving a car whilst disqualified only three months after you were disqualified for 12 months,” he said.

“That was for dangerous driving.

“Disqualification in this instance is therefore going to be 18 months from today’s date.”

Ritchie was also fined a total of £420 for driving while banned and without insurance and his licence has been endorsed for the latter.

Sheriff Duguid ordered that Ritchie, of Deer Park Grove, Aberdeen, to repay the fine at £100 per month.

