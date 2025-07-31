Boy, 16, stabbed Aberdeen taxi driver in row over unpaid fare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boy, 16, stabbed Aberdeen taxi driver in row over unpaid fare

The teenager - who is now 17 and cannot be named for legal reasons – knifed the man in the arm in Inverurie.

By David McPhee
A taxi driver was stabbed in Inverurie after a teenage boy refused to pay his fare. Image: PA.
A 17-year-old boy has been branded a “significant” risk to the public after he stabbed an Aberdeen taxi driver.

The teenager – who was just 16 at the time of the offence and cannot be named due to his age – and another young male hailed a cab in Aberdeen city centre and asked to be taken to Inverurie.

However, when they arrived at their destination, the pair exited the taxi without paying and ran into a property on Stonefield Place.

The pair were pursued by the taxi driver, who continued to demand the fare, and an argument broke out.

As the situation escalated, the teenager left and returned with a knife and stabbed the taxi driver in the arm, causing permanent disfigurement.

In the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, the 17-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of assault to severe injury

Teen vaped in the dock

Following the guilty plea, his solicitor, Christopher Maitland, described it as “serious offence” and called for the court to defer sentence for a psychological assessment to be carried out on his client.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan described a social work report into the teenager as “quite concerning” and said that the teenager “presents a significant risk to the public at large”.

As this discussion took place, the teenager seemed disorientated and repeatedly restless in the dock – at one stage smoking a vape and demanding that those in the court “hurry the f*** up”.

Mr Maitland repeatedly tried to settle his client down, with little success.

‘Great concern’ over risk teen poses to public

Due to this behaviour, Sheriff Buchanan expressed concern for the boy’s mental health and questioned the wisdom of allowing the teenager bail.

He added that the report gave him “great concern” about his potential to violently reoffend, and he should be held in detention until sentencing.

The sheriff added that the teenager’s inability to focus on proceedings wasn’t “doing much to help himself”.

Remanding him in custody, Sheriff Buchanan told the teenager: “I’m going to continue this case to get a psychological assessment in order to determine the level of risk that you pose to the general public.”

He deferred sentence until early September.

