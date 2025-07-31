Boy, 16, stabbed Aberdeen taxi driver in row over unpaid fare

A 17-year-old boy has been branded a “significant” risk to the public after he stabbed an Aberdeen taxi driver.

The teenager – who was just 16 at the time of the offence and cannot be named due to his age – and another young male hailed a cab in Aberdeen city centre and asked to be taken to Inverurie.

However, when they arrived at their destination, the pair exited the taxi without paying and ran into a property on Stonefield Place.

The pair were pursued by the taxi driver, who continued to demand the fare, and an argument broke out.

As the situation escalated, the teenager left and returned with a knife and stabbed the taxi driver in the arm, causing permanent disfigurement.

In the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, the 17-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of assault to severe injury

Teen vaped in the dock

Following the guilty plea, his solicitor, Christopher Maitland, described it as “serious offence” and called for the court to defer sentence for a psychological assessment to be carried out on his client.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan described a social work report into the teenager as “quite concerning” and said that the teenager “presents a significant risk to the public at large”.

As this discussion took place, the teenager seemed disorientated and repeatedly restless in the dock – at one stage smoking a vape and demanding that those in the court “hurry the f*** up”.

Mr Maitland repeatedly tried to settle his client down, with little success.

‘Great concern’ over risk teen poses to public

Due to this behaviour, Sheriff Buchanan expressed concern for the boy’s mental health and questioned the wisdom of allowing the teenager bail.

He added that the report gave him “great concern” about his potential to violently reoffend, and he should be held in detention until sentencing.

The sheriff added that the teenager’s inability to focus on proceedings wasn’t “doing much to help himself”.

Remanding him in custody, Sheriff Buchanan told the teenager: “I’m going to continue this case to get a psychological assessment in order to determine the level of risk that you pose to the general public.”

He deferred sentence until early September.

