Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeenshire gardener with ‘anger issues’ admits domestic abuse

Robert Brown admitted pushing and pulling his partner's body and grabbing her neck.

By Joanne Warnock
Robert Brown appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A north-east gardener has been placed under supervision after admitting one charge of domestic abuse.

Robert Brown, 53, who runs a grass-cutting business in Aberdeenshire, admitted causing injury to his partner following an argument earlier this year.

Brown admitted pushing and pulling her to the body, and grabbing her neck -although only with one hand “accidentally”.

Argument turned physical

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that Brown and his victim had been in a long-term relationship when the offence took place earlier this year at an address in Portlethen.

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald told the court an argument had broken out between the pair, which turned physical.

Ms MacDonald explained that the couple had been arguing across the length of a desk, and at one point Brown swiped his hand, causing a paper tray to fall to the floor.

She said: “It ended up striking the complainer on the hand.

“The argument continued, and both parties were shouting.

“The accused wanted to leave, but the complainer got in his way accidentally.

“At this stage he stuck his hand out and it has been agreed that the accused touched the complainer’s neck – holding her throat by way of pushing past her.

Grabbed her accidentally

“But not grabbing her with two hands – it was just to get past her.”

Brown told police: “There was no punching; she slapped me.”

Brown pleaded guilty to an amended charge wherein charges of him additionally throwing household items at her were dropped.

Brown’s defence agent, Stuart Flowerdew said: “He accepts he has anger issues.

“As a result of that, he has discussed carrying out the Caledonian Programme if appropriate.

“He wants to do something to address this.”

Brown sentenced

Mr Flowerdew went on to say the situation was “complicated” as the couple still ran a business together.

Sheriff Ian Duguid said he thought the Caledonian Programme would not be suitable in this case as it would take 24 months to complete.

He said: “I will make a Community Payback Order instead with 12 months supervision.”

Brown, of Menzies Road, Aberdeen, stood in the dock shaking his head as the sentence was delivered.

Sheriff Duguid said this supervision order was a direct alternative to a fine and did not impose a non-harassment order towards the complainer.

