Invergordon man caught with cocaine, cash and weapon

Police raided a man’s home after his drug habit “escalated” into dealing, a court has been told.

Officers acting on intelligence executed a warrant at Grant Sutherland’s address in Invergordon and found cocaine, cash and a baton.

His solicitor told the court Sutherland had been funding his own habit and selling to like-minded friends.

Sutherland appeared at Tain Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted charges of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug and possessing an offensive weapon.

Intelligence led to home search

Fiscal depute Rowan Marchbank told the court: “Police received numerous pieces of intelligence related to the accused being involved in the supply of drugs from his address in Invergordon.”

As a result, on May 4 of last year, a warrant was executed at Sutherland’s home in Flora Gardens.

A search of the property recovered a quantity of cash, a tub containing white powder and a baton.

Other items found included multiple “deal bags” and sets of scales.

Analysis of the drugs confirmed the white powder to be just over 14g of cocaine with a potential street value of around £1400.

The prosecutor moved for the cash to be seized and the weapon forfeited.

Solicitor Rory Gowans, for Sutherland, told Sheriff Neil Wilson his client was “well aware that this is a serious matter”.

Drug habit ‘escalated’

He said: “He has, over the years, had a habit. That habit escalated to the charge in charge one – he was funding his own habit at the time and selling excess quantity to like-minded friends.”

Mr Gowans said that his client “regrets” his actions and added: “He has stopped taking substances and has thrown himself into employment as a self-employed skipper on a fishing vessel.”

Sheriff Wilson told Sutherland: “The matters to which you have pleaded guilty are serious and it justifies a custodial sentence – that is not going to happen today.”

He instead placed him on a community payback order requiring him to complete 200 hours of unpaid work in the community.

He added: “The cash found in your house is confiscated and the baton is seized.”