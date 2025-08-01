Man jailed after he seriously injured child, 9, in ‘callous’ Aberdeen hit and run

An Aberdeen man has been jailed and branded “callous” after speeding off after seriously injuring a nine-year-old schoolboy in a hit-and-run crash.

Callum Grant, 32, claimed he suffered a “panic attack” after striking the youngster with his car and that was why he fled the scene.

He later abandoned the car and couldn’t be located by police for five hours.

Grant – who has previously been disqualified for driving while unfit through drink or drugs – has now been jailed for his cowardly actions.

CCTV footage was played in Aberdeen Sheriff Court and showed Grant’s red Mini Cooper careering up Elmbank Terrace in Aberdeen, where it struck the boy before ploughing into a parked vehicle.

Schoolchildren – including the boy’s brother – can be seen looking on with horror as the car appears from nowhere and hits the child.

Grant is then seen speeding off.

CCTV shows car drive at schoolboy

Fiscal depute Callum Gordon told the court that at 3.35pm on March 4 last year the nine-year-old was walking home from school with a friend and his brother.

All three can be seen coming down an embankment before crossing the road, before the boy turns back to run down the embankment again.

It is at this point that Grant’s car is seen driving towards the child at speed.

The car struck the child, knocking him to the ground, before colliding with the rear of another vehicle.

Grant then sped away from the scene without stopping or checking whether the child was hurt.

The boy was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and was found to have suffered a fractured hand, bruising and cuts.

Grant’s car was found nearby, but he was unable to be located for five hours.

Callum Grant pleads guilty

Upon being arrested and interviewed, Grant told police he had been in “fight or flight mode” and that was why he’d driven off.

He also stated: “I’m willing to hand in my licence, I’ve been in a few accidents, one day I’m going to crash into someone and it’s not going to be the same as today.”

At the time, Grant was on bail for a number of matters, including driving while unfit through drink or drugs, for which he received a £740 fine and was disqualified for 12 months.

In the dock, Grant pleaded guilty to one count of driving without due care or attention at speed, causing him to strike a child to his severe injury.

He also admitted a second charge of driving off following a road traffic accident.

‘Sick to his stomach’

Defence solicitor Michael Horsman told the court that his client recollects driving on Elmbank Terrace and saw the child in front of him running on the road.

“As soon as he saw the child, he braked hard and tried to avoid striking him but was not successful in doing that,” the solicitor said.

“When the collision (with the other car) occurred, he had a panic attack and knew he should have remained at the scene.

“He didn’t know at the time he had struck the child, but he knew he had been involved in an accident in which a child was involved.

“When he was asked by police how he felt about leaving the scene of an accident, he said he felt sick to his stomach.”

‘Callousness’

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told Grant: “This is a serious matter, and the main aggravating feature of this case is the fact that after being involved in this accident, you left a nine-year-old boy seriously injured and failed to stop.

“This was essentially what is known colloquially as a hit and run, and you drove off knowing full well a young child was likely to be injured.

“That showed a level of callousness.”

Telling Grant he was “satisfied the custodial threshold had been reached,” Sheriff Bachanan sentenced him to eight months in prison.

He also banned Grant, of Provost Graham Avenue, Aberdeen, from driving for three years.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.