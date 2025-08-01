Hotel worker’s violent assault on female co-worker caught on camera

A hotel worker violently assaulted a female colleague after the pair argued during a shift change, a court has heard.

James McDade punched the woman in the head and dragged her to the floor, pulling her around by her hair before kicking her.

The attack, which was caught on CCTV, left the woman cut and bruised.

McDade, 54, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court where he admitted a single charge of assaulting the woman at the Chieftain Hotel on Millburn Road in Inverness in May 23 of this year.

Workers’ paths crossed

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor explained that the woman started her shift at 7am, just as McDade finished his.

“As such, their paths crossed,” he said.

“They had a discussion which turned slightly negative. At the conclusion of this discussion, the accused approached the complainer – who was sitting behind the reception desk – and punched her to the head.”

Mr Treanor said McDade then “dragged” the woman to the floor, and pulled her by her hair, before standing up and “kicking her multiple times.”

“Following the assault, the accused left,” he told Sheriff Robert Frazer.

The woman was left with cuts to her eye, bruising and swelling.

Attack caught on CCTV

Police were called and, after they reviewed CCTV, McDade was arrested, cautioned and charged.

Sheriff Frazer requested that the footage be made available to play to the court at the next calling of the case in September.

Mitigation from defence solicitor Kevin Hughes is expected to be heard then.

Sheriff Frazer told McDade, of Upper Kessock Street, Inverness: “You are in a difficult position.”