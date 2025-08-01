Hotel worker’s violent assault on female co-worker caught on camera

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Hotel worker’s violent assault on female co-worker caught on camera

James McDade dragged the woman to the ground and pulled her around by her hair before kicking her while she was down.

By Jenni Gee
James McDade admitted assault at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
A hotel worker violently assaulted a female colleague after the pair argued during a shift change, a court has heard.

James McDade punched the woman in the head and dragged her to the floor, pulling her around by her hair before kicking her.

The attack, which was caught on CCTV, left the woman cut and bruised.

McDade, 54, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court where he admitted a single charge of assaulting the woman at the Chieftain Hotel on Millburn Road in Inverness in May 23 of this year.

Workers’ paths crossed

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor explained that the woman started her shift at 7am, just as McDade finished his.

“As such, their paths crossed,” he said.

“They had a discussion which turned slightly negative. At the conclusion of this discussion, the accused approached the complainer – who was sitting behind the reception desk – and punched her to the head.”

Mr Treanor said McDade then “dragged” the woman to the floor, and pulled her by her hair, before standing up and “kicking her multiple times.”

“Following the assault, the accused left,” he told Sheriff Robert Frazer.

The woman was left with cuts to her eye, bruising and swelling.

Attack caught on CCTV

Police were called and, after they reviewed CCTV, McDade was arrested, cautioned and charged.

Sheriff Frazer requested that the footage be made available to play to the court at the next calling of the case in September.

Mitigation from defence solicitor Kevin Hughes is expected to be heard then.

Sheriff Frazer told McDade, of Upper Kessock Street, Inverness: “You are in a difficult position.”

 