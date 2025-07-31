‘Dangerous’ Highland man used spy cameras to film rape of young girl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Dangerous’ Highland man used spy cameras to film rape of young girl

Matthew James, 47, repeated preyed on the child and a woman and has now been jailed for 12 years.

By Grant McCabe
Child rapist Matthew James, from Fort William. Image: Police Scotland
A Highland sex attacker who filmed himself raping a young girl has been jailed for 12 years.

Matthew James also rigged up hidden cameras to spy on the child during the grooming and abuse.

The sick 47-year-old later played down his crimes, claiming the youngster never said ‘no’ as he preyed on her.

A woman also suffered repeated physical and sexual violence at his hands.

James was today sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.

Also raped woman while she was sleeping

He had been due to stand trial, but instead pleaded guilty to a total of 12 charges, including raping both victims.

The crimes occurred in a number of locations, including Gourock in Inverclyde between 2015 and 2022.

James, of Fort William, raped the child as well as took photos and made video recordings of the attacks.

He further abused her while she was asleep.

The court heard James even concealed cameras in rooms, capturing the youngster as she was getting dressed.

The woman, meanwhile, was the victim of a similar horror ordeal.

This included raping her after forcing her over the bonnet of a car. She was also preyed upon while sleeping.

‘A dangerous individual’

Judge David Young KC said a background assessment had concluded James was a “dangerous individual” who continued to pose a risk to others.

He told James: “Both victims have lodged impact statements –  it is plain your actions had an effect on their lives which can be described as devastating.

“The girl spoke of closing down, feeling helpless and hopeless. The ability to form relationships has been fractured.

“The woman has had her life torn apart.

“You accept the offences against the child, but are not able to explain the behaviour.

“You report that she never said ‘no’, but this comment about a child raises concerns in itself.

“Although you have pleaded guilty, you say the behaviour against the woman was consensual.”

James was further put on the sex offenders list.

He has also been banned from approaching or contacting the victims for an indefinite period.

James will also be supervised for a further four years on his release.