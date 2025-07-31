‘Dangerous’ Highland man used spy cameras to film rape of young girl

A Highland sex attacker who filmed himself raping a young girl has been jailed for 12 years.

Matthew James also rigged up hidden cameras to spy on the child during the grooming and abuse.

The sick 47-year-old later played down his crimes, claiming the youngster never said ‘no’ as he preyed on her.

A woman also suffered repeated physical and sexual violence at his hands.

James was today sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.

Also raped woman while she was sleeping

He had been due to stand trial, but instead pleaded guilty to a total of 12 charges, including raping both victims.

The crimes occurred in a number of locations, including Gourock in Inverclyde between 2015 and 2022.

James, of Fort William, raped the child as well as took photos and made video recordings of the attacks.

He further abused her while she was asleep.

The court heard James even concealed cameras in rooms, capturing the youngster as she was getting dressed.

The woman, meanwhile, was the victim of a similar horror ordeal.

This included raping her after forcing her over the bonnet of a car. She was also preyed upon while sleeping.

‘A dangerous individual’

Judge David Young KC said a background assessment had concluded James was a “dangerous individual” who continued to pose a risk to others.

He told James: “Both victims have lodged impact statements – it is plain your actions had an effect on their lives which can be described as devastating.

“The girl spoke of closing down, feeling helpless and hopeless. The ability to form relationships has been fractured.

“The woman has had her life torn apart.

“You accept the offences against the child, but are not able to explain the behaviour.

“You report that she never said ‘no’, but this comment about a child raises concerns in itself.

“Although you have pleaded guilty, you say the behaviour against the woman was consensual.”

James was further put on the sex offenders list.

He has also been banned from approaching or contacting the victims for an indefinite period.

James will also be supervised for a further four years on his release.