Protestor fined after intimidating 12-year-old singer in Aberdeen

A protester has been fined after he intimidated a 12-year-old singer in Aberdeen city centre.

Bahaa Mahmoud was part of a larger group protesting the conflict outside the St Nicholas Centre in January this year and took issue with the fact that the girl was singing to shoppers at the same time.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told the youngster became upset when the 52-year-old unemployed geologist began staring at her and flicking water towards her amp.

Mahmoud also assaulted the girl’s father.

The court heard the girl had been with her father at the popular busking spot since 11am on Saturday January 18. Mahmoud and other protestors turned up at around 2.30pm.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend described to the court how the protestors had formed a semi-circle and began chanting and playing music – vying for the attention of the public whilst the young girl was still performing nearby.

“Mahmoud was standing near to the girl,” Mr Townsend said. “And an altercation occurred between the girl’s father and one of the female protestors.”

The court heard that CCTV footage had captured the incident and Mr Townsend described Mahmoud coming toward the girl’s father, but added: “It is difficult to make out what happens.

“[Mahmoud] pushes him on the chest and the man returns to watch his daughter perform.”

Intimidating behaviour

The court then heard how Mahmoud went to the water fountain located in the precinct and began flicking water towards the girl’s amplifier.

“This happens on a number of occasions,” Mr Townsend said. “It does not land on the equipment, but water is splashed in that direction by the accused.”

Explaining that the girl was upset by this, Mr Townsend continued: “The accused was challenged by two females who were watching the singer.

“He was asked to stop doing what he was doing, and police officers had observed the altercation – and then spoke to the accused.”

The court heard that the girl thought Mahmoud was “staring at her” whilst flicking the water and she felt intimidated by him.

Mahmoud admitted an amended charge of acting in a threatening and intimidating manner and one amended charge of assaulting the girl’s father by pushing him on the body.

Defence lawyer claims provocation

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said his client had been in Aberdeen since 2006, first coming here to work as a geologist in the oil and gas industry, but had since become unemployed due to a medical condition.

Mr Woodward-Nutt claimed his client had been racially abused by the girl’s father and admitted that he had pushed him, but said: “No injury was caused.

“He accepts that he repeatedly steps up to the water fountain – whilst drinking water from his hand.

“He accepts that he splashed water on the ground near the girl’s amplifier – not on it, but towards the equipment.

“He reacted to a provocation.”

Mr Woodward-Nutt asked that his client be admonished because being convicted of a criminal offence was punishment enough.

But Sheriff Graham Buchanan disagreed and said he would be imposing a “relatively restrictive” financial penalty, fining Mahmoud, of Berryden Park, £245.

