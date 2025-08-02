Rothes man jailed after he made distasteful hand gestures to diners at top Inverness restaurants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rothes man jailed after he made distasteful hand gestures to diners at top Inverness restaurants

Staff at Rocpool and Encore Une Fois were forced to shut the curtains to shield their customers from Joseph Grant's crude actions.

By David Love
Diners at Rocpool in Inverness were shocked by Joseph Grant's crude hand gestures.
A Highland man who repeatedly made crude and sexualised hand gestures to the customers of two Inverness restaurants has been jailed.

Staff at Rocpool and Encore Une Fois were forced to shut the curtains to shield their diners from his distasteful actions, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Joseph Grant, 63, made a nuisance of himself at a supermarket in Avoch on the Black Isle.

Grant, of Green Street, Rothes, admitted historic charges of breach of the peace, assaulting a police constable and behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

‘Offensive sexual remarks’

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court that on November 11 2022, an intoxicated Grant conducted himself in a disorderly manner and made lewd, sexualised gestures to customers at Encore and Rocpool restaurant in Inverness.

His vulgar actions forced a member of staff to shut curtains to avoid disturbing the diners.

It was also stated that on February 10 2023, on Ardness Street in Inverness, Grant kicked a constable on the leg and attempted to headbutt him.

On March 13 2023, at the Scotmid store in Avoch, he shouted and swore at a member of staff and uttered offensive sexual remarks to her after he had been asked to leave the premises.

Encore Une Fois in Inverness. Image: Andrew Smith/DC Thomson.

Accused leads ‘nomadic existence’

Defence solicitor Willie Young told the court that his client was “perfectly pleasant when sober” but under the influence of alcohol he “behaves in an entirely inappropriate fashion”.

“He has had a difficulty with alcohol for many years,” the solicitor added.

“He leads a fairly nomadic existence and relies on his bus pass to get around the country. He had been on the Black Isle sleeping in a sleeping bag but lost his bus pass.

“He consumed alcohol, has little recollection of this offence, but fully accepts his behaviour was utterly despicable.”

Sheriff David Harvie sentenced Grant to six months in prison and backdated his sentence to June 27, when his bail was revoked and he was originally remanded in custody.

