Rothes man jailed after he made distasteful hand gestures to diners at top Inverness restaurants

A Highland man who repeatedly made crude and sexualised hand gestures to the customers of two Inverness restaurants has been jailed.

Staff at Rocpool and Encore Une Fois were forced to shut the curtains to shield their diners from his distasteful actions, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Joseph Grant, 63, made a nuisance of himself at a supermarket in Avoch on the Black Isle.

Grant, of Green Street, Rothes, admitted historic charges of breach of the peace, assaulting a police constable and behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

‘Offensive sexual remarks’

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court that on November 11 2022, an intoxicated Grant conducted himself in a disorderly manner and made lewd, sexualised gestures to customers at Encore and Rocpool restaurant in Inverness.

His vulgar actions forced a member of staff to shut curtains to avoid disturbing the diners.

It was also stated that on February 10 2023, on Ardness Street in Inverness, Grant kicked a constable on the leg and attempted to headbutt him.

On March 13 2023, at the Scotmid store in Avoch, he shouted and swore at a member of staff and uttered offensive sexual remarks to her after he had been asked to leave the premises.

Accused leads ‘nomadic existence’

Defence solicitor Willie Young told the court that his client was “perfectly pleasant when sober” but under the influence of alcohol he “behaves in an entirely inappropriate fashion”.

“He has had a difficulty with alcohol for many years,” the solicitor added.

“He leads a fairly nomadic existence and relies on his bus pass to get around the country. He had been on the Black Isle sleeping in a sleeping bag but lost his bus pass.

“He consumed alcohol, has little recollection of this offence, but fully accepts his behaviour was utterly despicable.”

Sheriff David Harvie sentenced Grant to six months in prison and backdated his sentence to June 27, when his bail was revoked and he was originally remanded in custody.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.