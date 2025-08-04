Ex-military man assaulted bar manager and threatened police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Ex-military man assaulted bar manager and threatened police

Gordon Wilson had been asked to leave the Commercial Hotel in Alness, before he returned and assaulted the manager.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court.
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

An ex-serviceman assaulted a bar manager and threatened to slit a police officer’s throat, a court has heard.

Gordon Wilson had been asked to leave the Commercial Hotel on Alness’ High Street, but returned and attacked the bar manager.

When police traced him following the assault, he made the chilling threats.

Wilson, 35, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted charges of assault and threatening behaviour in relation to the incidents on April 27 last year.

Fiscal depute Rowan Marchbank told the court that on that date, Wilson attended the pub in the mid-afternoon and was seen to consume drinks before leaving.

Pubgoer’s escalating behaviour

He returned about 8.30pm and “bumped into another patron” which caused his behaviour to “escalate,” resulting in a warning from the bar manager.

Despite this, the worker was later informed that Wilson was becoming aggressive toward other patrons.

After the bar manager again spoke to Wilson, he left the bar – only to return at around 9.30pm.

By 10pm, he had another request to leave.

On this occasion, he told the bar manager he had “done nothing wrong” and sprang from his seat to strike the employee.

He then grabbed the man with both hands and squeezed violently, before others intervened and separated the pair.

‘I will slit your throat’

Police were called and Wilson was traced near the Marmaris kebab shop on the town’s High Street. When an officer took hold of him and informed him he was under arrest on suspicion of assault, Wilson told them: “I will slit your throat.”

Solicitor Rory Gowans, for Wilson, told the court that his client had had “quite a significant amount of alcohol” prior to the assault.

He said Wilson, who was previously employed in the military, wished to “convey his apologies”.

“He was also dealing with addiction and various other issues,” he said.

Sheriff Neil Wilson placed Wilson, of Milnafua, on a community payback order with 120 hours of unpaid work in the community.