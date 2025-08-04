Ex-military man assaulted bar manager and threatened police

An ex-serviceman assaulted a bar manager and threatened to slit a police officer’s throat, a court has heard.

Gordon Wilson had been asked to leave the Commercial Hotel on Alness’ High Street, but returned and attacked the bar manager.

When police traced him following the assault, he made the chilling threats.

Wilson, 35, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted charges of assault and threatening behaviour in relation to the incidents on April 27 last year.

Fiscal depute Rowan Marchbank told the court that on that date, Wilson attended the pub in the mid-afternoon and was seen to consume drinks before leaving.

Pubgoer’s escalating behaviour

He returned about 8.30pm and “bumped into another patron” which caused his behaviour to “escalate,” resulting in a warning from the bar manager.

Despite this, the worker was later informed that Wilson was becoming aggressive toward other patrons.

After the bar manager again spoke to Wilson, he left the bar – only to return at around 9.30pm.

By 10pm, he had another request to leave.

On this occasion, he told the bar manager he had “done nothing wrong” and sprang from his seat to strike the employee.

He then grabbed the man with both hands and squeezed violently, before others intervened and separated the pair.

‘I will slit your throat’

Police were called and Wilson was traced near the Marmaris kebab shop on the town’s High Street. When an officer took hold of him and informed him he was under arrest on suspicion of assault, Wilson told them: “I will slit your throat.”

Solicitor Rory Gowans, for Wilson, told the court that his client had had “quite a significant amount of alcohol” prior to the assault.

He said Wilson, who was previously employed in the military, wished to “convey his apologies”.

“He was also dealing with addiction and various other issues,” he said.

Sheriff Neil Wilson placed Wilson, of Milnafua, on a community payback order with 120 hours of unpaid work in the community.