Aberdeen pair kept cats and kittens in squalid flat

An Aberdeen couple have been banned from owning animals for a decade after they kept five cats and three kittens in squalid conditions.

SSPCA inspectors visited Marianne Murdoch and Callum Grant’s flat on Bedford Road in March 2024 and found it littered with rubbish, dirty dishes and animal faeces.

The flat – which would be later deemed not fit for human habitation – had an “overpowering” stench and some of the cats were found hiding within the furniture, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald told the court that the SSPCA had become involved in the case on March 7 last year after being alerted to the pair keeping cats in “dirty conditions”.

Ms MacDonald said the officers had visited the address but were not allowed entry, however, they noted a “foul smell emanating from within”.

Returning the following week, on March 13, the inspectors gained entry and spoke of an “overpowering” smell coming from the flat.

Distressing conditions described

Ms MacDonald described the “distressing” conditions the inspectors were confronted with.

“They saw two cat litter trays full and soaking with urine and a large amount of animal faeces,” she said.

“There were no clear spaces. The bedroom was full of items, dirty dishes were scattered around and cats were hiding within the furniture.

“Walls were stained with smoke and dirt, and there was a strong smell of smoke.

“There was no ventilation and the windows were closed.

“The living conditions for the cats were deemed unacceptable and [the inspectors] said they would be moving the cats, explaining to the accused that the cats would be seized.”

Rotten food found in bath

Grant, 32, became angry and upset at this, the court heard, and the SSPCA officers dialled 999 to get assistance.

Ms MacDonald said the inspectors carried on examining the property, and in the bathroom, they found dirty plates and more clutter.

She continued: “There was rotten food in the bath and a strong smell coming from the toilet.

“They were aware that the conditions were bad for the accused as well as the cats.

“Dirty rubbish was in the kitchen and there were no clear spaces.

“Bags of rubbish and food were lying around, and a sofa was in the kitchen area, which was also found to have rubbish.”

At this point, Sheriff Ian Duguid interrupted and said: “I have heard enough.”

Ms MacDonald added: “It really was very upsetting for the SSPCA staff.”

Mental health issues

A total of five fully grown cats and three kittens were found at the property, none of which had any major ailments.

The pair admitted one charge of failing to provide a clean, uncluttered environment for the animals and a charge that Grant assaulted one of the SSPCA inspectors was dropped.

A further charge of Grant throwing a cat named Stewie at an officer was also dropped.

Defence agent Alex Burn said his client Murdoch, 30, had mental health issues and accepted full culpability.

He said: “She recognises the state of her flat and it was not acceptable or fit for animals.

“The flat was later deemed not fit for human habitation either.”

Pair admonished

Grant’s defence agent Chris Maitland also said his client’s mental health was a mitigating factor and that he accepted joint responsibility.

Sheriff Duguid said: “I take the view that you each have mental health issues and that you are not prepared for looking after yourselves, let alone animals.

“Imposing a financial penalty on you, Miss Murdoch, will limit your resources to look after yourself, so you are admonished.

“Mr Grant, I am satisfied that you both have issues with mental health, and that was a contributing factor.”

Grant was also admonished, and both were banned from keeping animals for 10 years.

“Take this admonishment as a warning of your conduct,” cautioned Sheriff Duguid.

The case was Grant’s second at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week, after he was jailed for knocking down a child in a hit-and-run incident.

Grant struck the nine-year-old boy with his Mini on Elmbank Terrace in Aberdeen before speeding away from the scene.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan branded his actions “callous” and jailed him for eight months.