Peterhead woman beat up partner and bit his face at Aden motor show

A woman who beat up her boyfriend at a north-east car show has been told to be on her best behaviour for the next six months.

Skylar Stewart appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court to admit to a single charge of assault against her partner.

The court heard her victim was battered on June 29 this year at Aden Country Park following their attendance at the North East Motor Show.

Stewart got angry because she was not given her bus pass to get back home.

Bit him on the face

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told the court that the 36-year-old and her partner had been in a relationship for about three years at the time of the incident.

It was at about 5.40pm when police were called, and the call handler could hear the pair arguing in the background.

“[He] had walked away from the accused and sat on a nearby wall, but she followed him, and then took a hold of his head,” Ms Stewart said.

“She was angry and was saying it was his fault.

“He has stood up to move away, the accused has then punched him to the side of the head and bit his cheek.

“She has then pushed him, causing him to lose his balance and fall to the ground. She grabbed hold of his arm, digging her nails in, causing it to bleed.

“[He] has then walked away and reported the matter to police.”

The fiscal depute added that Stewart’s boyfriend was not in favour of a non-harassment order being made, which would have prevented contact between the two.

‘She doesn’t remember much of what happened’

Stewart’s defence solicitor, Marianne Milligan, said her client was “really sorry” for what took place.

She said both Stewart, of King Street in Peterhead, and her boyfriend had been drinking and she had no real memory of the event.

“She had wanted her bus pass back from the complainer so she could go back home,” she said.

“She accepts acting in the fashion libelled. She doesn’t remember much about what happened, but she does remember parts of it. She accepts full responsibility.

“She’s really sorry for what happened. She’s never been in trouble before. This behaviour is very much out of character for her.”

In closing, Ms Milligan added that the couple were still together.

Overseeing the hearing, Sheriff Alan Sinclair deferred sentence on Stewart for six months so that she could be of good behaviour.

“The conduct is quite concerning,” he said.

Stewart will now be sentenced in February next year.