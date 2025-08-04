Peterhead woman beat up partner and bit his face at Aden motor show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Peterhead woman beat up partner and bit his face at Aden motor show

Skylar Stewart's violent actions against her boyfriend were described as "out of character".

By Jamie Ross
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A woman who beat up her boyfriend at a north-east car show has been told to be on her best behaviour for the next six months.

Skylar Stewart appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court to admit to a single charge of assault against her partner.

The court heard her victim was battered on June 29 this year at Aden Country Park following their attendance at the North East Motor Show.

Stewart got angry because she was not given her bus pass to get back home.

Bit him on the face

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told the court that the 36-year-old and her partner had been in a relationship for about three years at the time of the incident.

It was at about 5.40pm when police were called, and the call handler could hear the pair arguing in the background.

“[He] had walked away from the accused and sat on a nearby wall, but she followed him, and then took a hold of his head,” Ms Stewart said.

“She was angry and was saying it was his fault.

“He has stood up to move away, the accused has then punched him to the side of the head and bit his cheek.

“She has then pushed him, causing him to lose his balance and fall to the ground. She grabbed hold of his arm, digging her nails in, causing it to bleed.

“[He] has then walked away and reported the matter to police.”

The fiscal depute added that Stewart’s boyfriend was not in favour of a non-harassment order being made, which would have prevented contact between the two.

Aden Country Park, where the attack took place. Image: DC Thomson

‘She doesn’t remember much of what happened’

Stewart’s defence solicitor, Marianne Milligan, said her client was “really sorry” for what took place.

She said both Stewart, of King Street in Peterhead, and her boyfriend had been drinking and she had no real memory of the event.

“She had wanted her bus pass back from the complainer so she could go back home,” she said.

“She accepts acting in the fashion libelled. She doesn’t remember much about what happened, but she does remember parts of it. She accepts full responsibility.

“She’s really sorry for what happened. She’s never been in trouble before. This behaviour is very much out of character for her.”

In closing, Ms Milligan added that the couple were still together.

Overseeing the hearing, Sheriff Alan Sinclair deferred sentence on Stewart for six months so that she could be of good behaviour.

“The conduct is quite concerning,” he said.

Stewart will now be sentenced in February next year.