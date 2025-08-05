‘Easily irritated’ Mintlaw motorist handed roads ban for drug-driving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Easily irritated’ Mintlaw motorist handed roads ban for drug-driving

Briony Garden was anxious when cops pulled her over, which led them to correctly believe she was under the influence.

By Jamie Ross
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A drug-driver from Mintlaw who police noted as being “easily irritated” has been banned from the roads for drug driving.

Briony Garden, 31, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court, where she admitted to a single charge of driving over the cannabis limit.

The court heard Garden registered a reading of 4.2 microgrammes of the drug per litre of blood when police collared her. The legal limit is just 2 microgrammes.

Anxious behaviour gave her away

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told the court that Garden came to the attention of police shortly after 9am in the Chevron Crescent area of Peterhead on January 16 this year.

And, when they stopped and spoke to her, they immediately became suspicious.

“They noted her to present as anxious, easily irritated, and as having an intense stare,” Ms Stewart said.

“As a result of this, she was required to undertake a roadside drug test, which provided a positive. She was then conveyed to Fraserburgh custody suite where the reading within the libel was provided.”

Chevron Crescent, where Garden was stopped by police. Image: Google Street View

Will lose her job as a result of conviction

Iain Jane, Garden’s defence solicitor, said his client had been going through a break-up of a relationship at the time of the offence and, as a result, had fallen into drug use.

“She’s indicated to me that at the time, January, she’d had a relapse in relation to previous cannabis use because of ongoing stress in relation to that matter.

“She mistakenly believed she’d be okay to drive, having not consumed any within a fairly short period of time.

“Miss Garden did cooperate with police, accepts the reading which has been returned, and understands that she is guilty of the offence.

“She understands that she’s going to be disqualified from driving. She believes her job will now be lost to her.”

Sheriff Alan Sinclair ordered Garden – of Burnside Road, Mintlaw – to pay a fine of £320 at the rate of £50 per month in addition to banning her from the roads for 12 months.