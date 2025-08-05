‘Easily irritated’ Mintlaw motorist handed roads ban for drug-driving

A drug-driver from Mintlaw who police noted as being “easily irritated” has been banned from the roads for drug driving.

Briony Garden, 31, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court, where she admitted to a single charge of driving over the cannabis limit.

The court heard Garden registered a reading of 4.2 microgrammes of the drug per litre of blood when police collared her. The legal limit is just 2 microgrammes.

Anxious behaviour gave her away

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told the court that Garden came to the attention of police shortly after 9am in the Chevron Crescent area of Peterhead on January 16 this year.

And, when they stopped and spoke to her, they immediately became suspicious.

“They noted her to present as anxious, easily irritated, and as having an intense stare,” Ms Stewart said.

“As a result of this, she was required to undertake a roadside drug test, which provided a positive. She was then conveyed to Fraserburgh custody suite where the reading within the libel was provided.”

Will lose her job as a result of conviction

Iain Jane, Garden’s defence solicitor, said his client had been going through a break-up of a relationship at the time of the offence and, as a result, had fallen into drug use.

“She’s indicated to me that at the time, January, she’d had a relapse in relation to previous cannabis use because of ongoing stress in relation to that matter.

“She mistakenly believed she’d be okay to drive, having not consumed any within a fairly short period of time.

“Miss Garden did cooperate with police, accepts the reading which has been returned, and understands that she is guilty of the offence.

“She understands that she’s going to be disqualified from driving. She believes her job will now be lost to her.”

Sheriff Alan Sinclair ordered Garden – of Burnside Road, Mintlaw – to pay a fine of £320 at the rate of £50 per month in addition to banning her from the roads for 12 months.