Aberdeen man avoids jail after making threats to burn down barber shop

An Aberdeen offender who threatened to burn down a city centre barber shop has avoid prison.

Jamie Davidson, 29, had gone to get a haircut last month at a George Street barber shop but fell asleep in the chair, prompting his stylist to request he leave the premises.

Returning the following day, Davidson demanded to get his money back and made the threats.

Unhappy customer

Appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court from custody, Davidson admitted behaving aggressively and in an abusive manner towards the man and of threatening to set fire to the VIP Barber shop.

The court heard that Davidson – a regular customer – had gone to the premises with his girlfriend on July 1 asking for a haircut.

Fiscal depute Emma Evans explained that the barber knew Davidson and allowed him to sit down.

She said: “He believed [Davidson] was under the influence of drugs, and when he began cutting his hair the accused fell downwards and became difficult to rouse.

“The barber asked Davidson’s girlfriend to rouse him and remove him from the shop – which she did.”

‘Tool’ threats

The court heard that Davidson returned at 10am the following day shouting about the barber having “stolen his money”.

“The barber asked him to leave,” Ms Evans went on. “And while Davidson was still in the shop, he tried to attack the shop worker.”

Returning later that morning, Davidson was now shouting that he “had a tool on me right now” – at which point the barber contacted the police.

Pled guilty

Davidson admitted the alarming behaviour and was further convicted of a separate offence of breaching a bail order which prevents him from approaching an ex-partner, which relates to the same days, July 1 and July 2.

Davidson’s defence agent Debbie Ginniver said her client had fully cooperated with the preparation of the background report and did accept responsibility for his actions.

Ms Ginniver went on to say that Davidson had been struggling with mental health issues the day prior to the barber shop incident.

‘He lost it in the barber shop’

“He lost it in the barber shop,” Ms Ginniver said. “The complainer had invited him back into the shop and a further argument broke out.”

She asked the court for a community-based disposal for Davidson, who is currently serving a 60-day prison sentence, due for release next week.

Sheriff Shelagh McCall said she was prepared to do that and placed Davidson under a Community Payback Order with supervision for 18 months and ordered that he carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

This was as a direct alternative to custody.

Davidson, of Bonnyview Drive, was admonished for his breach of bail conditions.

