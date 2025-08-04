Aberdeen man avoids jail after making threats to burn down barber shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen man avoids jail after making threats to burn down barber shop

Jamie Davidson had been asked to leave the shop the day before because he fell asleep in the chair

By Joanne Warnock
Jamie Davidson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
An Aberdeen offender who threatened to burn down a city centre barber shop has avoid prison.

Jamie Davidson, 29, had gone to get a haircut last month at a George Street barber shop but fell asleep in the chair, prompting his stylist to request he leave the premises.

Returning the following day, Davidson demanded to get his money back and made the threats.

Unhappy customer

Appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court from custody, Davidson admitted behaving aggressively and in an abusive manner towards the man and of threatening to set fire to the VIP Barber shop.

The court heard that Davidson – a regular customer – had gone to the premises with his girlfriend on July 1 asking for a haircut.

Fiscal depute Emma Evans explained that the barber knew Davidson and allowed him to sit down.

She said: “He believed [Davidson] was under the influence of drugs, and when he began cutting his hair the accused fell downwards and became difficult to rouse.

“The barber asked Davidson’s girlfriend to rouse him and remove him from the shop – which she did.”

‘Tool’ threats

The court heard that Davidson returned at 10am the following day shouting about the barber having “stolen his money”.

“The barber asked him to leave,” Ms Evans went on. “And while Davidson was still in the shop, he tried to attack the shop worker.”

Returning later that morning, Davidson was now shouting that he “had a tool on me right now” – at which point the barber contacted the police.

Pled guilty

Davidson admitted the alarming behaviour and was further convicted of a separate offence of breaching a bail order which prevents him from approaching an ex-partner, which relates to the same days, July 1 and July 2.

Davidson’s defence agent Debbie Ginniver said her client had fully cooperated with the preparation of the background report and did accept responsibility for his actions.

Ms Ginniver went on to say that Davidson had been struggling with mental health issues the day prior to the barber shop incident.

‘He lost it in the barber shop’

“He lost it in the barber shop,” Ms Ginniver said. “The complainer had invited him back into the shop and a further argument broke out.”

She asked the court for a community-based disposal for Davidson, who is currently serving a 60-day prison sentence, due for release next week.

Sheriff Shelagh McCall said she was prepared to do that and placed Davidson under a Community Payback Order with supervision for 18 months and ordered that he carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

This was as a direct alternative to custody.

Davidson, of Bonnyview Drive, was admonished for his breach of bail conditions.

