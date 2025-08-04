Inept masked raider mistakenly targeted Amazon van in Boddam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Inept masked raider mistakenly targeted Amazon van in Boddam

Ryan Skelhorn donned a mask and worked with others to target someone he believed owed a debt, but got the wrong man.

By Jamie Ross
Ryan Skelhorn's case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Ryan Skelhorn's case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A would-be robber from Liverpool’s “inept” attempt to target an Amazon delivery driver has been revealed in court.

Ryan Skelhorn and his accomplices donned balaclavas and slashed the delivery van’s tyres before discovering they had the wrong man.

Peterhead Sheriff Court was told one of the criminals apologised to their victim before making a swift retreat from the scene in Boddam.

Fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister said the incident happened on December 10 three years ago.

Dog debt the root of issue

The court heard that the delivery driver returned to his van at about 4.30pm and was met by three males in balaclavas. He could also hear the sound of his tyres deflating.

The driver was shown a knife and twice asked: “Where’s the money?”.

It was at this point that the robbers realised they had targeted the wrong man and made their excuses.

Skelhorn, 38, and another man, Lewis Dunn, 32, would later be traced by a combination of Skelhorn’s own mobile phone signal and nearby CCTV systems.

His defence solicitor, Alexander Burn, branded the incident as “inept”, saying: “The situation here is money was due for a dog.

“There’s not physical violence. It was a particularly inept performance.

“It was really unfortunate, as you’ve heard, it was the wrong man.”

Ryan Skelhorn. Image: Facebook

‘Violence was a part of his upbringing’

In his mitigation, Mr Burn added that his client, whose address was given as Hargreaves House in Widnes, suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of his experiences in Liverpool.

He said the men had dressed in black on the day of the incident, and presented as they had done, because of fears about their actual target.

“Violence was a part of his upbringing with his father,” Mr Burn said.

“He does care for his mother, who he does reside with. I’ve never met her, I’ve spoken to her twice on the phone – she’s such a pleasant individual.”

He added that Skelhorn had now been on remand for the crime for six months.

Sentencing him, Sheriff Alan Sinclair ordered Skelhorn to complete the Building Choices programme – or a suitable alternative – and to fall under the supervision of the social work department for the next year.

His co-accused, Dunn, was not present in court.

Sentence was deferred on his case until September.