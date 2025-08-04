Inept masked raider mistakenly targeted Amazon van in Boddam

A would-be robber from Liverpool’s “inept” attempt to target an Amazon delivery driver has been revealed in court.

Ryan Skelhorn and his accomplices donned balaclavas and slashed the delivery van’s tyres before discovering they had the wrong man.

Peterhead Sheriff Court was told one of the criminals apologised to their victim before making a swift retreat from the scene in Boddam.

Fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister said the incident happened on December 10 three years ago.

Dog debt the root of issue

The court heard that the delivery driver returned to his van at about 4.30pm and was met by three males in balaclavas. He could also hear the sound of his tyres deflating.

The driver was shown a knife and twice asked: “Where’s the money?”.

It was at this point that the robbers realised they had targeted the wrong man and made their excuses.

Skelhorn, 38, and another man, Lewis Dunn, 32, would later be traced by a combination of Skelhorn’s own mobile phone signal and nearby CCTV systems.

His defence solicitor, Alexander Burn, branded the incident as “inept”, saying: “The situation here is money was due for a dog.

“There’s not physical violence. It was a particularly inept performance.

“It was really unfortunate, as you’ve heard, it was the wrong man.”

‘Violence was a part of his upbringing’

In his mitigation, Mr Burn added that his client, whose address was given as Hargreaves House in Widnes, suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of his experiences in Liverpool.

He said the men had dressed in black on the day of the incident, and presented as they had done, because of fears about their actual target.

“Violence was a part of his upbringing with his father,” Mr Burn said.

“He does care for his mother, who he does reside with. I’ve never met her, I’ve spoken to her twice on the phone – she’s such a pleasant individual.”

He added that Skelhorn had now been on remand for the crime for six months.

Sentencing him, Sheriff Alan Sinclair ordered Skelhorn to complete the Building Choices programme – or a suitable alternative – and to fall under the supervision of the social work department for the next year.

His co-accused, Dunn, was not present in court.

Sentence was deferred on his case until September.