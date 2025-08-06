Fraserburgh man narrowly avoids jail after flashing firearm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Fraserburgh man narrowly avoids jail after flashing firearm

David Barclay has been warned he faces jail for showing the gun at another man before they brawled in Fraserburgh earlier this year.

By Jamie Ross
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A Fraserburgh man has been warned that he still faces going to jail after he flashed a firearm at another male in the port.

David Barclay, who celebrated as he walked free from the dock at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday, had approached a man in Fraserburgh last year and lifted up his top to reveal a gun tucked into his waistband.

It would later be discovered that the weapon was an imitation firearm.

The two men would brawl before Barclay, whose address was given in court papers as Moray Road, made his escape.

After admitting to his crime, he has now been instructed to be on his best behaviour until next year – or be locked up.

‘I have a gun’

Fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister told the court that Barclay and a friend had approached two men on Braes Road on the evening of July 5 before showing off his weapon.

Mr McAllister said it was at this point that Barclay stated: “Don’t f*** with me, I have a gun.”

He and another man would then brawl, with his victim being hit on the head by Barclay, while onlookers attempted to break things up.

The man would report to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with facial injuries and a fractured nose.

His defence solicitor, Leonard Burkinshaw, said it was “unfortunate” that Barclay chose to involve himself in what was originally a disagreement between his friend and the other man.

Noting he had mental health “vulnerabilities”, Mr Burkinshaw said: “He reacts before he thinks on occasion, my lord.

“He’s actually been out of trouble since these matters. He’s fully cooperated with the social work. He is working with all parties very hard and very well to resolve matters.

“He’s moving forward very positively.”

‘He’s a different person’

Noting that Barclay was already subject to a restriction of liberty order, which limits the hours of the day he can leave his home, and a community payback order, Mr Burkinshaw added: “He obviously has, to some extent, turned things around.

“He’s a different person today than he was at the commission of this offence. It would be counterproductive to look at anything other than a community-based order for Mr Barclay.

“He’s a young man with quite significant needs. This is a young man who’s been given an opportunity to better himself. And my submission is that he should be given the opportunity.”

Sentencing Barclay, Sheriff Alan Sinclair delivered a stark warning to the 21-year-old.

He said: “These are serious offences and you’ve come very close to receiving a custodial sentence today.

“You’re fortunate that I’ve heard what’s been said on your behalf. If there is any slip-up at all then a custodial sentence will be inevitable.”

Barclay will now return to court again in February for sentencing.