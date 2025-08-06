Fraserburgh man narrowly avoids jail after flashing firearm

A Fraserburgh man has been warned that he still faces going to jail after he flashed a firearm at another male in the port.

David Barclay, who celebrated as he walked free from the dock at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday, had approached a man in Fraserburgh last year and lifted up his top to reveal a gun tucked into his waistband.

It would later be discovered that the weapon was an imitation firearm.

The two men would brawl before Barclay, whose address was given in court papers as Moray Road, made his escape.

After admitting to his crime, he has now been instructed to be on his best behaviour until next year – or be locked up.

‘I have a gun’

Fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister told the court that Barclay and a friend had approached two men on Braes Road on the evening of July 5 before showing off his weapon.

Mr McAllister said it was at this point that Barclay stated: “Don’t f*** with me, I have a gun.”

He and another man would then brawl, with his victim being hit on the head by Barclay, while onlookers attempted to break things up.

The man would report to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with facial injuries and a fractured nose.

His defence solicitor, Leonard Burkinshaw, said it was “unfortunate” that Barclay chose to involve himself in what was originally a disagreement between his friend and the other man.

Noting he had mental health “vulnerabilities”, Mr Burkinshaw said: “He reacts before he thinks on occasion, my lord.

“He’s actually been out of trouble since these matters. He’s fully cooperated with the social work. He is working with all parties very hard and very well to resolve matters.

“He’s moving forward very positively.”

‘He’s a different person’

Noting that Barclay was already subject to a restriction of liberty order, which limits the hours of the day he can leave his home, and a community payback order, Mr Burkinshaw added: “He obviously has, to some extent, turned things around.

“He’s a different person today than he was at the commission of this offence. It would be counterproductive to look at anything other than a community-based order for Mr Barclay.

“He’s a young man with quite significant needs. This is a young man who’s been given an opportunity to better himself. And my submission is that he should be given the opportunity.”

Sentencing Barclay, Sheriff Alan Sinclair delivered a stark warning to the 21-year-old.

He said: “These are serious offences and you’ve come very close to receiving a custodial sentence today.

“You’re fortunate that I’ve heard what’s been said on your behalf. If there is any slip-up at all then a custodial sentence will be inevitable.”

Barclay will now return to court again in February for sentencing.