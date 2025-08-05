Convicted Inverness killer diagnosed with rare cancer and has just months to live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Convicted Inverness killer diagnosed with rare cancer and has just months to live

Alan Dewar killed 17-year-old Joshua Mitchell in 2007 and could be released on compassionate grounds next month.

By Jamie Buchan
Alan Dewar during a previous hearing at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
A notorious Inverness killer has just months to live after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, a court has heard.

Alan Dewar is serving a life sentence for the murder of Inverness 17-year-old Joshua Mitchell in 2007.

But he could be released next month “on compassionate grounds” after being diagnosed with brain and spinal cancer.

The 35-year-old’s medical matters were discussed at Perth Sheriff Court, where he was due to stand trial for stalking two women and making threats against them while serving time at the city’s jail.

He denied stalking but admitted making a call to the pair, who he suspected of smashing his sister’s window, telling them: “You can run but you can’t hide.”

Dewar escaped further punishment after his lawyer told the court he had been given just 12 months to live, following a diagnosis in January.

‘I know where you are’

Fiscal depute Alan Bell, prosecuting, said that on April 28 2022 the two women were together when they received a number of phone calls from a private number.

After a further flurry of ignored calls, one of the women finally answered at 9.21pm.

Mr Bell said: “She recognised the accused by his voice.”

Dewar told her: “You can run but you can’t hide, I know where you are.”

The women reported the calls to police.

Dewar was originally charged with stalking the two women.

He pled guilty to a reduced charge of threatening or abusive behaviour on a single day.

Admonishment

The court heard Dewar is now “significantly over” the 13-year punishment part of his sentence for Joshua’s murder, having now been behind bars for nearly 18 years.

His lawyer said: “The situation here is that his sister’s window had been smashed and Mr Dewar formed the view that the complainers were responsible.”

She added: “Very tragically, Mr Dewar was diagnosed in January this year with a rare form of brain and spinal cancer, ependymoma.

“Very sadly he has been given a life expectancy of 12 months.

“He has now been confined to a wheelchair.”

The court heard Dewar, now serving at HMP Low Moss, will ask to be released “on compassionate grounds” at a parole hearing on September 25.

“I simply ask his Lordship to deal with this as leniently as possible,” the lawyer added.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon told Dewar in view of his condition, he would be admonished.

“Thank you, your honour,” Dewar replied.

History of violence

Dewar murdered his 17-year-old neighbour in a drink and drugs-fuelled rage in 2007.

He stabbed Joshua, who had learning difficulties, through the heart because he was “in the wrong place at the wrong time”

Joshua Mitchell was murdered by Alan Dewar.

Originally locked up for a minimum of 13 years, he had 32 months added to his sentence in 2010 for attacking a fellow Polmont inmate with a pool cue.

In 2022, he had his sentence extended by another eight months following a brawl in HMP Perth’s C Hall.

Dewar battered Fife thug Casey Japp, just weeks after he was jailed for assaulting a teenage girl in Lochgelly.

Six years ago, Joshua’s family campaigned for Dewar to be kept out of Inverness.