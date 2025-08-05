Convicted Inverness killer diagnosed with rare cancer and has just months to live

A notorious Inverness killer has just months to live after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, a court has heard.

Alan Dewar is serving a life sentence for the murder of Inverness 17-year-old Joshua Mitchell in 2007.

But he could be released next month “on compassionate grounds” after being diagnosed with brain and spinal cancer.

The 35-year-old’s medical matters were discussed at Perth Sheriff Court, where he was due to stand trial for stalking two women and making threats against them while serving time at the city’s jail.

He denied stalking but admitted making a call to the pair, who he suspected of smashing his sister’s window, telling them: “You can run but you can’t hide.”

Dewar escaped further punishment after his lawyer told the court he had been given just 12 months to live, following a diagnosis in January.

‘I know where you are’

Fiscal depute Alan Bell, prosecuting, said that on April 28 2022 the two women were together when they received a number of phone calls from a private number.

After a further flurry of ignored calls, one of the women finally answered at 9.21pm.

Mr Bell said: “She recognised the accused by his voice.”

Dewar told her: “You can run but you can’t hide, I know where you are.”

The women reported the calls to police.

Dewar was originally charged with stalking the two women.

He pled guilty to a reduced charge of threatening or abusive behaviour on a single day.

Admonishment

The court heard Dewar is now “significantly over” the 13-year punishment part of his sentence for Joshua’s murder, having now been behind bars for nearly 18 years.

His lawyer said: “The situation here is that his sister’s window had been smashed and Mr Dewar formed the view that the complainers were responsible.”

She added: “Very tragically, Mr Dewar was diagnosed in January this year with a rare form of brain and spinal cancer, ependymoma.

“Very sadly he has been given a life expectancy of 12 months.

“He has now been confined to a wheelchair.”

The court heard Dewar, now serving at HMP Low Moss, will ask to be released “on compassionate grounds” at a parole hearing on September 25.

“I simply ask his Lordship to deal with this as leniently as possible,” the lawyer added.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon told Dewar in view of his condition, he would be admonished.

“Thank you, your honour,” Dewar replied.

History of violence

Dewar murdered his 17-year-old neighbour in a drink and drugs-fuelled rage in 2007.

He stabbed Joshua, who had learning difficulties, through the heart because he was “in the wrong place at the wrong time”

Originally locked up for a minimum of 13 years, he had 32 months added to his sentence in 2010 for attacking a fellow Polmont inmate with a pool cue.

In 2022, he had his sentence extended by another eight months following a brawl in HMP Perth’s C Hall.

Dewar battered Fife thug Casey Japp, just weeks after he was jailed for assaulting a teenage girl in Lochgelly.

Six years ago, Joshua’s family campaigned for Dewar to be kept out of Inverness.