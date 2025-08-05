Prolific Aberdeen thief caged after lifting Music Hall joiner’s wallet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Prolific Aberdeen thief caged after lifting Music Hall joiner’s wallet

Alexander Murison, who has been locked up every year since 1998, is back behind bars.

By Jamie Ross
A man in a camouflage jacket looks at the camera.
Alexander Murison has been locked up again. Image: DC Thomson

A prolific criminal with more than 80 convictions has found himself back in jail after he stole a wallet from a joiner at Aberdeen’s Music Hall.

Alexander Murison appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court, where he was sentenced for two thefts and for hurling abuse at police officers as they went about their jobs.

The court heard that the 44-year-old, who talked over the clerk as he was sent down for 202 days, had spent time behind bars every year since 1998.

Tried to buy goods before chucking wallet

Fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister outlined Murison’s latest thefts.

On July 24 last year, he was caught on CCTV taking a woman’s bag from the staff room of a Polish deli.

On August 1, he stole a wallet from a joiner who was carrying out work on the Music Hall and was caught after trying to buy £99 of goods with the man’s stolen bank card.

A photograph of the joiner’s daughter, which was in his wallet at the time, was taken and not recovered.

Mr McAllister said: “The accused was traced about half an hour later on Union Street. [He] threw the wallet onto Back Wynd. This was retrieved by one of the police officers and returned to the owner.”

When Murison was detained, police recovered a blade from his jacket.

Music Hall on Union Street in Aberdeen.
The Music Hall in Aberdeen, where the joiner’s wallet was taken by Murison. Image: DC Thomson

Became abusive to police upon arrest

Murison also admitted to hurling homophobic and racist abuse to police as he was being transported to and from their Kittybrewster custody suite and its cells following his arrest.

It included telling an English officer to “go back” to his own country, and referring to another as a “poof”.

While in custody, he challenged a third to a fight and said: “You take it up the a***.”

The following day, he kicked out at a police sergeant and spat on the face of a custody support officer when he was being transported to court.

In mitigation, Murison’s defence solicitor, Stuart Flowerdew, said his client was a “common visitor” to the police.

A corridor of metal doors in Kittybrewster Police Station.
Murison lashed out at officers in Kittybrewster Police Station. Image: DC Thomson

85 previous convictions

Referencing a background report on Murison, whose address was given as Bonnyview Drive in Aberdeen, Mr Flowerdew urged the court to consider a community disposal for his client.

Noting that his client had been offending since the age of 16 and has 85 previous convictions, Mr Flowerdew said: “He has effectively been in custody every year since that time.

“[The report] describes him as being future-focused and willing to make changes.”

Unpaid work, he added, “would give him some structure”.

Sheriff Alan Sinclair, however, was not convinced.

Sending Murison back to jail, the sheriff said: “I have carefully considered the criminal justice social work report which is before me.

“I feel l like have no option but to impose a custodial sentence, given the offending and the nature of it.”

Earlier this year, Murison appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he jailed for stabbing his brother-in-law with a bread knife.