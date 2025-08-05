Prolific Aberdeen thief caged after lifting Music Hall joiner’s wallet

A prolific criminal with more than 80 convictions has found himself back in jail after he stole a wallet from a joiner at Aberdeen’s Music Hall.

Alexander Murison appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court, where he was sentenced for two thefts and for hurling abuse at police officers as they went about their jobs.

The court heard that the 44-year-old, who talked over the clerk as he was sent down for 202 days, had spent time behind bars every year since 1998.

Tried to buy goods before chucking wallet

Fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister outlined Murison’s latest thefts.

On July 24 last year, he was caught on CCTV taking a woman’s bag from the staff room of a Polish deli.

On August 1, he stole a wallet from a joiner who was carrying out work on the Music Hall and was caught after trying to buy £99 of goods with the man’s stolen bank card.

A photograph of the joiner’s daughter, which was in his wallet at the time, was taken and not recovered.

Mr McAllister said: “The accused was traced about half an hour later on Union Street. [He] threw the wallet onto Back Wynd. This was retrieved by one of the police officers and returned to the owner.”

When Murison was detained, police recovered a blade from his jacket.

Became abusive to police upon arrest

Murison also admitted to hurling homophobic and racist abuse to police as he was being transported to and from their Kittybrewster custody suite and its cells following his arrest.

It included telling an English officer to “go back” to his own country, and referring to another as a “poof”.

While in custody, he challenged a third to a fight and said: “You take it up the a***.”

The following day, he kicked out at a police sergeant and spat on the face of a custody support officer when he was being transported to court.

In mitigation, Murison’s defence solicitor, Stuart Flowerdew, said his client was a “common visitor” to the police.

85 previous convictions

Referencing a background report on Murison, whose address was given as Bonnyview Drive in Aberdeen, Mr Flowerdew urged the court to consider a community disposal for his client.

Noting that his client had been offending since the age of 16 and has 85 previous convictions, Mr Flowerdew said: “He has effectively been in custody every year since that time.

“[The report] describes him as being future-focused and willing to make changes.”

Unpaid work, he added, “would give him some structure”.

Sheriff Alan Sinclair, however, was not convinced.

Sending Murison back to jail, the sheriff said: “I have carefully considered the criminal justice social work report which is before me.

“I feel l like have no option but to impose a custodial sentence, given the offending and the nature of it.”

Earlier this year, Murison appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he jailed for stabbing his brother-in-law with a bread knife.