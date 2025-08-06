Even God can’t save landlord from paying Inverness business rates, court rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Even God can’t save landlord from paying Inverness business rates, court rules

A property firm tried to reduce its tax bill by claiming the empty building was used for religion - but Highland Council called the tactic "artificial".

By Dale Haslam
The former Costa Coffee shop in Inglis Street, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Council chiefs have won a key battle in a bid to stop companies claiming big tax discounts by calling on God.

Costa Coffee occupied a unit at 14 Inglis Street in Inverness for 24 years and then closed last August.

When the property became empty, the landlord, Bridgeport Estates, faced paying business rates without a tenant, but they found a solution.

Bridgeport did a deal with a firm named Room for Faith Ltd, letting out the unit to it for just £1 a year.

Rooms for Faith, in turn, sublet the unit to a company named Local Faith Ltd – also for £1 a year.

Under council rules, property owners can get between 20% and 100% off their business rates if the premises are being used for “the advancement of religion”.

Saying prayers for a rate cut

But the council smelled a rat.

Officials did not believe the premises were actually being used for religion – and that, in any case, a £1 rent was far short of the £32,500 annual going rate.

And so the council billed Bridgeport for the full amount – prompting a legal challenge from Bridgeport.

That has now concluded at the Court of Session in Edinburgh – with a Highland Council victory.

According to new Court of Session papers, Bridgeport’s petition to the court was “one of a number to reach this court in which the efficacy of anti-rates-avoidance legislation, and local authorities’ application thereof, has come under scrutiny”.

The judgement added: “In each case in the context of a scheme apparently designed to secure exemption from paying rates by taking advantage of the exemption available for premises used for the purpose of religious worship.”

Outlining the case, the report said: “Prior to August 1 2024, the premises had been leased to Costa Ltd for more than 24 years.

The hearing took place at the Court of Session in Edinburgh. Image: DCT Media

“That lease having ended, the premises were advertised by the petitioner’s letting agent as being available for a new lease at offer in excess of £32,500 (a year).

“Also, on August 1 2024, the lease to Room for Faith Ltd was entered into at an annual rent of £1.

“On August 8 2024, Local Faith Ltd, the subtenant, wrote to the respondent stating that it intended to use the premises as a place of worship.”

‘Artificial claim’

In response to that, Highland Council chiefs wrote back to say they intended to treat the property like any other – without the religious exemption.

They called the arrangement with Rooms for Faith Ltd “artificial”.

That meant that the local authority demanded Bridgeport stump up £11,438 in rates for the period of August 1 2024 and March 31 2025.

The court judgement read: “The leases were considered not to be on a commercial
basis.

“The arrangement lacked economic or commercial substance.

“It could not be considered as carried out in a manner that would normally be employed in reasonable business conduct and it was inconsistent with the actions currently undertaken in respect of the premises.

Costa Coffee occupied the unit for 24 years until the end of July 2024. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“After referring to the fact that the premises were being advertised as available for a new lease at offers over £32,500 per annum, the [council] notice stated that the rent was significantly below the level of the rent which could reasonably have been obtained for the premises on the open market at the time the leases were signed.”

‘A lack of evidence’

However, Bridgeport representatives were unhappy.

Bridgeport claimed the council had not provided any evidence that it could get more than £1 a year in rent on the open market.

Things came to a head last December when Highland Council demanded Bridgeport pay £5,083 in rates.

The demand notice included details of how Bridgeport could appeal but, according to the court judgement, no appeal was lodged.

Bridgeport ultimately filed a petition to the Court of Session and a decision was published today.

Ruling on the case, the judge, Lord Braid, said the council was entitled to consider Bridgeport’s £32,500 annual rent asking price as part of its evidence.

Judge’s ruling

Lord Braid added that the £1 a year rent was a nominal amount – and the council did not need any more evidence to justify its decision to charge rates.

He said: “For all these reasons, I would not have found [the council’s decision] to have been unlawful or irrational by reason of an absence of evidence supporting it.

“Finally, I do not consider the council’s reasoning was in any way internally inconsistent.

“It was open to the council to find that a purpose of the arrangement was to secure the religious relief exemption.

“If the premises were not in fact being used for religious purposes then it was also open to the council to find that the arrangement was an artificial one.”

Lord Braid ruled the petition to be incompetent and refused Bridgeport’s petition.

He said he would decide at a later date which party or parties would foot the bill for the court’s costs.