Even God can’t save landlord from paying Inverness business rates, court rules

Council chiefs have won a key battle in a bid to stop companies claiming big tax discounts by calling on God.

Costa Coffee occupied a unit at 14 Inglis Street in Inverness for 24 years and then closed last August.

When the property became empty, the landlord, Bridgeport Estates, faced paying business rates without a tenant, but they found a solution.

Bridgeport did a deal with a firm named Room for Faith Ltd, letting out the unit to it for just £1 a year.

Rooms for Faith, in turn, sublet the unit to a company named Local Faith Ltd – also for £1 a year.

Under council rules, property owners can get between 20% and 100% off their business rates if the premises are being used for “the advancement of religion”.

Saying prayers for a rate cut

But the council smelled a rat.

Officials did not believe the premises were actually being used for religion – and that, in any case, a £1 rent was far short of the £32,500 annual going rate.

And so the council billed Bridgeport for the full amount – prompting a legal challenge from Bridgeport.

That has now concluded at the Court of Session in Edinburgh – with a Highland Council victory.

According to new Court of Session papers, Bridgeport’s petition to the court was “one of a number to reach this court in which the efficacy of anti-rates-avoidance legislation, and local authorities’ application thereof, has come under scrutiny”.

The judgement added: “In each case in the context of a scheme apparently designed to secure exemption from paying rates by taking advantage of the exemption available for premises used for the purpose of religious worship.”

Outlining the case, the report said: “Prior to August 1 2024, the premises had been leased to Costa Ltd for more than 24 years.

“That lease having ended, the premises were advertised by the petitioner’s letting agent as being available for a new lease at offer in excess of £32,500 (a year).

“Also, on August 1 2024, the lease to Room for Faith Ltd was entered into at an annual rent of £1.

“On August 8 2024, Local Faith Ltd, the subtenant, wrote to the respondent stating that it intended to use the premises as a place of worship.”

‘Artificial claim’

In response to that, Highland Council chiefs wrote back to say they intended to treat the property like any other – without the religious exemption.

They called the arrangement with Rooms for Faith Ltd “artificial”.

That meant that the local authority demanded Bridgeport stump up £11,438 in rates for the period of August 1 2024 and March 31 2025.

The court judgement read: “The leases were considered not to be on a commercial

basis.

“The arrangement lacked economic or commercial substance.

“It could not be considered as carried out in a manner that would normally be employed in reasonable business conduct and it was inconsistent with the actions currently undertaken in respect of the premises.

“After referring to the fact that the premises were being advertised as available for a new lease at offers over £32,500 per annum, the [council] notice stated that the rent was significantly below the level of the rent which could reasonably have been obtained for the premises on the open market at the time the leases were signed.”

‘A lack of evidence’

However, Bridgeport representatives were unhappy.

Bridgeport claimed the council had not provided any evidence that it could get more than £1 a year in rent on the open market.

Things came to a head last December when Highland Council demanded Bridgeport pay £5,083 in rates.

The demand notice included details of how Bridgeport could appeal but, according to the court judgement, no appeal was lodged.

Bridgeport ultimately filed a petition to the Court of Session and a decision was published today.

Ruling on the case, the judge, Lord Braid, said the council was entitled to consider Bridgeport’s £32,500 annual rent asking price as part of its evidence.

Judge’s ruling

Lord Braid added that the £1 a year rent was a nominal amount – and the council did not need any more evidence to justify its decision to charge rates.

He said: “For all these reasons, I would not have found [the council’s decision] to have been unlawful or irrational by reason of an absence of evidence supporting it.

“Finally, I do not consider the council’s reasoning was in any way internally inconsistent.

“It was open to the council to find that a purpose of the arrangement was to secure the religious relief exemption.

“If the premises were not in fact being used for religious purposes then it was also open to the council to find that the arrangement was an artificial one.”

Lord Braid ruled the petition to be incompetent and refused Bridgeport’s petition.

He said he would decide at a later date which party or parties would foot the bill for the court’s costs.