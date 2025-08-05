Danger driver’s crash with motorbike led to woman losing lower leg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Danger driver’s crash with motorbike led to woman losing lower leg

Steven Scott pulled into the path of a motorcycle on the A938 near Carrbridge, causing a crash that led to it's pillion passenger undergoing a below-the-knee amputation.

By Jenni Gee
The incident happened at Thunder in the Glen
A woman lost part of her leg after she was thrown from a motorcycle when a dangerous driver pulled into its path.

Steven Scott, 44, failed to spot the brightly painted Harley Davidson, which was being ridden by the woman’s husband, with her as a pillion passenger.

He pulled from a junction into the motorbike’s path, causing a crash that was witnessed by the riders’ son and daughter, who were travelling behind in convoy.

A trial at Inverness Sheriff Court heard that the family had been part of the volunteer cleanup operation after the 2023 Thunder in the Glen motorcycle rally in Aviemore and were heading away from the event in the early afternoon of August 28 when the crash happened at the junction of the A938 and B9007.

The married couple were riding the Electra Glide model painted in an American flag livery, with headlight and side lights illuminated at the time of the crash.

Witnesses told how they saw Scott’s BMW arrive at a junction with a give-way sign, with the driver looking to the left.

They described how, without appearing to look right, Scott then pulled quickly from the junction, colliding with the motorcycle.

In a statement to police, read for the court during the trial, the woman said she remembered being unseated by the impact before rolling along the road.

Car pulled into motorcycle’s path

She said: “As we got close to the junction, this other vehicle pulled out directly into our path.”

The woman said her husband tried to take evasive action but “it was too late, we struck the centre of the vehicle”.

In the aftermath of the accident, Scott told witnesses: “I didn’t see them.”

As a result of the crash, the woman suffered a fractured wrist and leg fractures, injuries to her calf and foot and extensive skin loss. Her left leg was later amputated below the knee.

The male rider suffered a dislocated shoulder.

Taking to the witness box in his own defence, Scott said he had looked both ways but had failed to spot the two motorcycles and car travelling in convoy towards the junction.

He suggested the motorcycle may have been “in a blind spot”.

He said: “I was just driving as normal, coming up to a junction at a normal speed. I looked both ways, as you do, second nature, then as I turned right, I felt a collision.”

He admitted he had been at fault in failing to spot the motorcycle and told the court: “It was a T-junction, I pulled into their path, I’m not trying to excuse that – I just didn’t see them.”

In his closing speech, solicitor Matthew O’Neill, for Scott, asked the jury to consider finding his client guilty of the lesser charge of causing serious injury by careless driving.

Danger driver banned from the roads

But a jury took under an hour to reject the suggestion that Scott’s driving was simply careless and convicted him of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The case was adjourned for reports and will call again next month.

Scott, of Quarry Road, Lossiemouth, was released on bail in the meantime and banned from the roads with immediate effect.

The eventual length of disqualification will be decided at sentencing.