Danger driver’s crash with motorbike led to woman losing lower leg

A woman lost part of her leg after she was thrown from a motorcycle when a dangerous driver pulled into its path.

Steven Scott, 44, failed to spot the brightly painted Harley Davidson, which was being ridden by the woman’s husband, with her as a pillion passenger.

He pulled from a junction into the motorbike’s path, causing a crash that was witnessed by the riders’ son and daughter, who were travelling behind in convoy.

A trial at Inverness Sheriff Court heard that the family had been part of the volunteer cleanup operation after the 2023 Thunder in the Glen motorcycle rally in Aviemore and were heading away from the event in the early afternoon of August 28 when the crash happened at the junction of the A938 and B9007.

The married couple were riding the Electra Glide model painted in an American flag livery, with headlight and side lights illuminated at the time of the crash.

Witnesses told how they saw Scott’s BMW arrive at a junction with a give-way sign, with the driver looking to the left.

They described how, without appearing to look right, Scott then pulled quickly from the junction, colliding with the motorcycle.

In a statement to police, read for the court during the trial, the woman said she remembered being unseated by the impact before rolling along the road.

Car pulled into motorcycle’s path

She said: “As we got close to the junction, this other vehicle pulled out directly into our path.”

The woman said her husband tried to take evasive action but “it was too late, we struck the centre of the vehicle”.

In the aftermath of the accident, Scott told witnesses: “I didn’t see them.”

As a result of the crash, the woman suffered a fractured wrist and leg fractures, injuries to her calf and foot and extensive skin loss. Her left leg was later amputated below the knee.

The male rider suffered a dislocated shoulder.

Taking to the witness box in his own defence, Scott said he had looked both ways but had failed to spot the two motorcycles and car travelling in convoy towards the junction.

He suggested the motorcycle may have been “in a blind spot”.

He said: “I was just driving as normal, coming up to a junction at a normal speed. I looked both ways, as you do, second nature, then as I turned right, I felt a collision.”

He admitted he had been at fault in failing to spot the motorcycle and told the court: “It was a T-junction, I pulled into their path, I’m not trying to excuse that – I just didn’t see them.”

In his closing speech, solicitor Matthew O’Neill, for Scott, asked the jury to consider finding his client guilty of the lesser charge of causing serious injury by careless driving.

Danger driver banned from the roads

But a jury took under an hour to reject the suggestion that Scott’s driving was simply careless and convicted him of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The case was adjourned for reports and will call again next month.

Scott, of Quarry Road, Lossiemouth, was released on bail in the meantime and banned from the roads with immediate effect.

The eventual length of disqualification will be decided at sentencing.