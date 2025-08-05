Ellon woman avoids jail after being caught drink-driving TWICE in one weekend

An Ellon woman has avoided jail after being caught drink-driving TWICE in one weekend.

Lynne Hunter, 43, previously admitted the charges and appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing over the offences, which she committed in Ellon.

The first time – on Saturday July 5 – she was found to be more than twice the legal limit.

Just over 24 hours later, she was caught again and this time was more than four-and-a-half times over the limit.

Police tipped off about repeat drink-driver

The court heard that officers were on a mobile patrol in Ellon when they stopped Hunter’s silver Vauxhall Corsa at around 5.15pm on the Saturday on Balmoral Avenue.

Fiscal depute Emma Evans said the officers reported a “smell of alcohol” coming from Hunter, so they carried out a positive roadside breath test.

Hunter was taken to Kittybrewster Custody suite and provided a further breath test, revealing she had 56mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath – more than twice the legal limit of 22 mcg.

Miss Evans went on to tell the court about Hunter’s second encounter with police.

She said the following day, at around 6pm, officers “received information” that Hunter was travelling south on the A90.

Her car was stopped, and a breath test was carried out. Again, Hunter was said to “smell strongly of alcohol”, so she was taken to Kittybrewster custody suites for the second time in 24 hours.

This time she was more than four-and-a-half times the limit with 101mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Drink-driver’s ‘stupid’ actions

Hunter’s defence agent Gregor Forbes said his client was under stress at the time due to being a carer for her mother.

He said she acknowledged her “stupid” actions and had “taken full responsibility”.

He added: “She is aware that drink driving is dangerous and has the potential to cause harm to others.

“She wishes she had done things differently.”

He asked for a community-based disposal by way of a financial penalty due to her caring commitments for her mother and her zero-hours contract working in a café.

Sheriff Philip Mann said it was a “very serious offence” and said: “You accept that you know you were intoxicated behind the wheel.

“That is a deliberate risk-taking exercise which could have resulted in serious harm to the public.

“You are fortunate that such harm did not occur.

“So, in my mind, the custodial threshold has been easily passed.

“It is something which I have considered, however, you are protected by not having been to prison before.

“It is clear from the report you have seen the error of your ways – and you pose a low risk of reoffending.”

He placed Hunter, of Tolquhon Place, Ellon, under a Community Payback Order in which she will have to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work within 18 months.

“That recognises that you might have difficulty due to caring responsibilities,” Sheriff Mann added.

Hunter was also fined £300 and disqualified from driving for 32 months as a direct alternative to custody.

Sheriff Mann warned: “If you breach that order, the court will just see that as an indication that you would prefer to go to jail.”