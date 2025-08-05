Ellon woman avoids jail after being caught drink-driving TWICE in one weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ellon woman avoids jail after being caught drink-driving TWICE in one weekend

Lynne Hunter was caught driving over the limit in and around Ellon last month on two different occasions.

By Joanne Warnock
Lynne Hunter was caught drink-driving twice in one weekend.
An Ellon woman has avoided jail after being caught drink-driving TWICE in one weekend.

Lynne Hunter, 43, previously admitted the charges and appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing over the offences, which she committed in Ellon.

The first time – on Saturday July 5 – she was found to be more than twice the legal limit.

Just over 24 hours later, she was caught again and this time was more than four-and-a-half times over the limit.

Police tipped off about repeat drink-driver

The court heard that officers were on a mobile patrol in Ellon when they stopped Hunter’s silver Vauxhall Corsa at around 5.15pm on the Saturday on Balmoral Avenue.

Fiscal depute Emma Evans said the officers reported a “smell of alcohol” coming from Hunter, so they carried out a positive roadside breath test.

Hunter was taken to Kittybrewster Custody suite and provided a further breath test, revealing she had 56mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath – more than twice the legal limit of 22 mcg.

Miss Evans went on to tell the court about Hunter’s second encounter with police.

She said the following day, at around 6pm, officers “received information” that Hunter was travelling south on the A90.

Her car was stopped, and a breath test was carried out. Again, Hunter was said to “smell strongly of alcohol”, so she was taken to Kittybrewster custody suites for the second time in 24 hours.

This time she was more than four-and-a-half times the limit with 101mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Drink-driver’s ‘stupid’ actions

Hunter’s defence agent Gregor Forbes said his client was under stress at the time due to being a carer for her mother.

He said she acknowledged her “stupid” actions and had “taken full responsibility”.

He added: “She is aware that drink driving is dangerous and has the potential to cause harm to others.

“She wishes she had done things differently.”

He asked for a community-based disposal by way of a financial penalty due to her caring commitments for her mother and her zero-hours contract working in a café.

Sheriff Philip Mann said it was a “very serious offence” and said: “You accept that you know you were intoxicated behind the wheel.

“That is a deliberate risk-taking exercise which could have resulted in serious harm to the public.

“You are fortunate that such harm did not occur.

“So, in my mind, the custodial threshold has been easily passed.

“It is something which I have considered, however, you are protected by not having been to prison before.

“It is clear from the report you have seen the error of your ways – and you pose a low risk of reoffending.”

He placed Hunter, of Tolquhon Place, Ellon, under a Community Payback Order in which she will have to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work within 18 months.

“That recognises that you might have difficulty due to caring responsibilities,” Sheriff Mann added.

Hunter was also fined £300 and disqualified from driving for 32 months as a direct alternative to custody.

Sheriff Mann warned: “If you breach that order, the court will just see that as an indication that you would prefer to go to jail.”