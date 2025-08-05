‘Ferocious’ attempted murder on helpless 84-year-old Highland shop worker captured on CCTV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

‘Ferocious’ attempted murder on helpless 84-year-old Highland shop worker captured on CCTV

Drug-fuelled Richard Wilson's shocking attack only came to an end when a brave female shopper put herself in harm's way to protect the injured OAP.

By David Love
The case called at the High Court in Inverness.
The case called at the High Court in Inverness.

A shocked High Court judge watched lengthy CCTV footage of a brutal attack on an 84-year-old Highland shop worker and said it was one of the “most ferocious” attempted murders he had ever witnessed.

Drug-fuelled Richard Wilson, 28, rained at least 36 blows down on the helpless pensioner, then kicked and stamped on his head and body at least six times.

The brutal attack, at Bught Stores in Torvean Avenue, Inverness, only stopped when a brave female customer stepped in to protect the elderly man.

At the High Court in Inverness today, Lord Colbeck commended the woman, who put herself in harm’s way to protect the injured man.

Advocate depute Anna Chisholm told the court that the pensioner started work in his nephew’s shop at 7am on March 12 last year.

Robber smirked after brutal attack

At 9.10am, Wilson came in and demanded £50, which was twice refused by the OAP, who then phoned his relative to ask for help.

He also threatened to phone the police, but before he could do so, Wilson became irate and moved behind the counter to begin his attack.

Despite being told he shouldn’t be there, Wilson grabbed his victim by the neck, pushed him to the floor and repeatedly punched him in the face.

“He stamped on his head and body multiple times while he was lying on the floor, Ms Chisholm said.

“He then made to leave the convenience store as the injured man attempted to use the counter to pull himself up.

“But the accused returned and punched him again repeatedly and kneed him in the head before taking some electronic cigarettes, making an offensive gesture with his middle finger at the man behind the counter and left.”

The CCTV showed him smirking as he walked calmly out of the shop.

Woman’s brave actions

The court heard that it was then that the brave female customer came into the shop and went to help the injured man and call the police.

However, Wilson spotted this and followed her inside and then attempted to assault the stricken man for a third time.

To protect the pensioner, the woman stretched out her arms, dodging blows, and pushed mobile shop units into Wilson’s path.

Ms Chisholm added that officers arrived and arrested Wilson, who later told them: “I am heartbroken. I can’t believe what I have done.”

He confirmed that he had taken alcohol and drugs beforehand.

Ms Chisholm said that as far as she understood, there were no long-term effects suffered by the victim, despite him having a brain bleed as a result of the attack.

However, Lord Colbeck wanted clarification of that fact before he sentenced Wilson in Glasgow on September 1.

‘An appalling attack’

He addressed Wilson directly and spoke of his surprise that the accused had initially tried to get the attempted murder part of the assault and robbery charge deleted at an earlier stage of the case.

He said: “Why anyone thought that was not attempted murder is beyond me. You will go to prison for a long time.

“I have not seen in my court an attempted murder as ferocious as this apart from one which involved weapons.

“It was an appalling attack on an elderly man doing his daily job and was made worse by you coming back to attack him again.”

Lord Colbeck also praised the woman who put herself in harm’s way to protect the injured pensioner.

“The member of the public must be commended for her actions,” he said.

 