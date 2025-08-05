‘Ferocious’ attempted murder on helpless 84-year-old Highland shop worker captured on CCTV

A shocked High Court judge watched lengthy CCTV footage of a brutal attack on an 84-year-old Highland shop worker and said it was one of the “most ferocious” attempted murders he had ever witnessed.

Drug-fuelled Richard Wilson, 28, rained at least 36 blows down on the helpless pensioner, then kicked and stamped on his head and body at least six times.

The brutal attack, at Bught Stores in Torvean Avenue, Inverness, only stopped when a brave female customer stepped in to protect the elderly man.

At the High Court in Inverness today, Lord Colbeck commended the woman, who put herself in harm’s way to protect the injured man.

Advocate depute Anna Chisholm told the court that the pensioner started work in his nephew’s shop at 7am on March 12 last year.

Robber smirked after brutal attack

At 9.10am, Wilson came in and demanded £50, which was twice refused by the OAP, who then phoned his relative to ask for help.

He also threatened to phone the police, but before he could do so, Wilson became irate and moved behind the counter to begin his attack.

Despite being told he shouldn’t be there, Wilson grabbed his victim by the neck, pushed him to the floor and repeatedly punched him in the face.

“He stamped on his head and body multiple times while he was lying on the floor, Ms Chisholm said.

“He then made to leave the convenience store as the injured man attempted to use the counter to pull himself up.

“But the accused returned and punched him again repeatedly and kneed him in the head before taking some electronic cigarettes, making an offensive gesture with his middle finger at the man behind the counter and left.”

The CCTV showed him smirking as he walked calmly out of the shop.

Woman’s brave actions

The court heard that it was then that the brave female customer came into the shop and went to help the injured man and call the police.

However, Wilson spotted this and followed her inside and then attempted to assault the stricken man for a third time.

To protect the pensioner, the woman stretched out her arms, dodging blows, and pushed mobile shop units into Wilson’s path.

Ms Chisholm added that officers arrived and arrested Wilson, who later told them: “I am heartbroken. I can’t believe what I have done.”

He confirmed that he had taken alcohol and drugs beforehand.

Ms Chisholm said that as far as she understood, there were no long-term effects suffered by the victim, despite him having a brain bleed as a result of the attack.

However, Lord Colbeck wanted clarification of that fact before he sentenced Wilson in Glasgow on September 1.

‘An appalling attack’

He addressed Wilson directly and spoke of his surprise that the accused had initially tried to get the attempted murder part of the assault and robbery charge deleted at an earlier stage of the case.

He said: “Why anyone thought that was not attempted murder is beyond me. You will go to prison for a long time.

“I have not seen in my court an attempted murder as ferocious as this apart from one which involved weapons.

“It was an appalling attack on an elderly man doing his daily job and was made worse by you coming back to attack him again.”

Lord Colbeck also praised the woman who put herself in harm’s way to protect the injured pensioner.

“The member of the public must be commended for her actions,” he said.