Jail for Inverness takeaway worker who made false asylum claim

A former takeaway worker who made a false asylum claim under an assumed identity has been jailed for 11 months.

Malaysian Tick Beng Lew lied to immigration officers, telling them he was a Chinese asylum seeker called Ming Liu.

When his deception was uncovered, he admitted to pretending to be Chinese because he was certain he would be returned to Malaysia if discovered by the immigration authorities.

He believed a Chinese national would have a “50/50” chance of staying in the UK.

At his sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court, Sheriff David Harvie told Beng Lew that public trust in the asylum system was “essential” and branded his behaviour “disgraceful”.

Beng Lew, 53, previously admitted to a charge of seeking to obtain leave to remain in the UK by deception.

At the earlier hearing, fiscal depute Karen Poke told the court that Beng Lew had first come to the attention of authorities in 2019, when working at a takeaway in Inverness.

He told the authorities he had arrived in the UK in 2006 and lived in a caravan at the back of the takeaway.

“He stated he was a Chinese national, his name was Ming Liu and he was born on 1 November 1975,” Ms Poke said.

It later came to light that the man was, in fact, Tick Beng Lew, born in 1971.

“He was a Malaysian national and had no outstanding application for leave to remain in the UK,” the fiscal depute told the court.

On September 6 of 2019 – after his first encounter with authorities – Beng submitted an application to remain in the country under the name Ming Liu.

Home search found false papers

In November 2023, as part of the investigation, Lew’s Tarradale Place home was searched. At this point, he admitted that he had used a fake Chinese identity.

“He stated that as a Chinese national, it would be 50/50 whether he would be removed from the UK to China, however, if discovered by immigration, he was certain he would be returned to his home country of Malaysia,” the fiscal depute said.

“He further explained that he had had problems in Malaysia and did not want to return for that reason.”

At the sentencing hearing, solicitor Samantha Morrison told the court: “Mr Beng Lew is aware of the seriousness of this matter and his deliberate deception in relation to false identification.”

She added: “He has accepted responsibility, albeit at his trial.

“He is now going about the process of application for leave to remain in the UK by means of the correct procedure and is still awaiting the outcome of that application, which is currently on hold, awaiting the outcome of this matter.”

Ms Morrison said Beng Lew was now unemployed and acting as a primary carer for his five-year-old stepson.

She said: “His partner has limited English and he assists in regard to the stepson’s medical appointments and school and other appointments.

“A custodial sentence would have a detrimental impact to his family and his partner may have to give up work.”

False asylum claim was ‘disgraceful behaviour’

But Sheriff Harvie told Beng Lew: “There are refugees who face terrible circumstances and seek asylum in safe countries – you come from a safe country.

“You were not a refugee, you set out to abuse the system by securing false identification and pretending to be a Chinese national to attempt to secure asylum in the UK.

“It is essential that the public trust in the asylum system and deception, which is what you have pled guilty to, of that system, which is intended for those in greatest need as refugees, is disgraceful behaviour.”

He jailed Beng Lew for 11 months.