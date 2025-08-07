Peterhead murderer handed more time behind bars

A convicted murderer will spend more time behind bars after he was convicted of breaching prison rules.

Gary Crossan was locked up for at least 14 years in 2017, when he was found guilty of the brutal murder of his supposed friend over a money debt.

Malcolm Wright, an army veteran, lay suffering for 12 hours before Crossan decided to call for an ambulance. He would die of his injuries in hospital five days later.

And on Monday, Crossan was again back on court rolls – this time for breaking prisoner guidelines and having a mobile phone in his cell.

Two weeks for new crime

Appearing at Peterhead Sheriff Court to lodge a guilty plea to his single charge of having a mobile telephone amongst his personal items at HMP Grampian on April 22 this year.

Crossan was handed an additional 14 days of jail.

Prison guidelines state inmates may only have in-cell phones for receiving calls from healthcare professionals or prison officers.

They may only call out to a list of approved contacts, which includes the Samaritans, and cannot call outside without the prior approval of the prison governor.

Horrific murder was laid bare for jury

At his trial in 2017, the jury was given details of how Crossan killed his friend.

They had an argument over money, before Crossan was reported to have had a “complete disregard” for Mr Wright’s life and proceeded to punch, kick, and stamp on him – before taunting him as he lay on the ground injured.

Crossan, now aged 38, and Mr Wright moved to Peterhead from Berkshire the September before the incident.

But Mr Wright struggled to pay the rent and was kicked out of the house he and Crossan were sharing on Peter Buchan Drive. He obtained homeless accommodation through Aberdeenshire Council, but was reunited with Crossan in January.

On the night the 56-year-old was attacked, the pair went drinking in a pub before heading back to the house. Once there, Crossan lost his temper and began demanding money owed for rent and bills.

The court was shown footage of Crossan taunting Mr Wright while he lay on the floor, unable to get up, on January 26.

He was also heard shouting at him repeatedly “when am I going to get my money?” and urged him to smile for a photograph.

Sentencing him to life, with a minimum term of 14 years, at the High Court in Glasgow, the judge said: “Nothing I can say will assuage the grief felt by Mr Wright’s family.

“Whatever happened and whatever the mechanism of death, he was murdered.”