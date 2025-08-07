Peterhead murderer handed more time behind bars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Peterhead murderer handed more time behind bars

Gary Crossan was locked up for killing his pal in 2017 and has now appeared back in the dock after breaking prison rules.

By Jamie Ross
Gary Crossan pictured at an earlier court hearing. Image: DC Thomson
A convicted murderer will spend more time behind bars after he was convicted of breaching prison rules.

Gary Crossan was locked up for at least 14 years in 2017, when he was found guilty of the brutal murder of his supposed friend over a money debt.

Malcolm Wright, an army veteran, lay suffering for 12 hours before Crossan decided to call for an ambulance. He would die of his injuries in hospital five days later.

And on Monday, Crossan was again back on court rolls – this time for breaking prisoner guidelines and having a mobile phone in his cell.

Two weeks for new crime

Appearing at Peterhead Sheriff Court to lodge a guilty plea to his single charge of having a mobile telephone amongst his personal items at HMP Grampian on April 22 this year.

Crossan was handed an additional 14 days of jail.

Prison guidelines state inmates may only have in-cell phones for receiving calls from healthcare professionals or prison officers.

They may only call out to a list of approved contacts, which includes the Samaritans, and cannot call outside without the prior approval of the prison governor.

HMP Grampian, where Crossan had a mobile phone without permission. Image: DC Thomson

Horrific murder was laid bare for jury

At his trial in 2017, the jury was given details of how Crossan killed his friend.

They had an argument over money, before Crossan was reported to have had a “complete disregard” for Mr Wright’s life and proceeded to punch, kick, and stamp on him – before taunting him as he lay on the ground injured.

Crossan, now aged 38, and Mr Wright moved to Peterhead from Berkshire the September before the incident.

But Mr Wright struggled to pay the rent and was kicked out of the house he and Crossan were sharing on Peter Buchan Drive. He obtained homeless accommodation through Aberdeenshire Council, but was reunited with Crossan in January.

On the night the 56-year-old was attacked, the pair went drinking in a pub before heading back to the house. Once there, Crossan lost his temper and began demanding money owed for rent and bills.

The court was shown footage of Crossan taunting Mr Wright while he lay on the floor, unable to get up, on January 26.

He was also heard shouting at him repeatedly “when am I going to get my money?” and urged him to smile for a photograph.

Sentencing him to life, with a minimum term of 14 years, at the High Court in Glasgow, the judge said: “Nothing I can say will assuage the grief felt by Mr Wright’s family.

“Whatever happened and whatever the mechanism of death, he was murdered.”