Man spared jail after pool cue assault in Inverness pub

A man who launched a pool cue attack that left a pubgoer permanently disfigured has been spared jail.

Richard Shewan snapped his weapon in half before hitting a man on the head during the attack at the Nip Inn in Merkinch.

The victim was left with a cut that needed 12 stitches and a permanent dent in his head, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Shewan 51, appeared before Sheriff David Harvie for sentencing, having previously admitted a charge of assault to severe injury, permanent impairment and permanent disfigurement in relation to the incident on August 24 last year.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court that on that date, the two men, who did not know each other, were at the Grant Street pub.

She said Shewan was playing pool and “began to get argumentative” with a man, who later continued playing with another man.

When the man he had initially argued with left the bar area for a cigarette, Shewan targeted the third man.

Man struck ‘without warning’

“The accused was seen to snap a pool cue and, without warning, struck [his victim] to the head with the pool cue.”

The court heard that the man felt blood running down his face as a result of the attack.

Shewan was ejected from the premises and police were called.

The pool cue was seized and Shewan later traced at his home address and taken to the police station.

During the journey, Shewan commented that he was “just defending himself because he thought he was going to get jumped”.

At interview, he told officers that the two males had run towards him, but this version of events was not supported by other witnesses at the scene.

Shewan’s victim was taken to hospital by a family member due to ambulance delays and was treated for a 10-inch cut to the head, as well as a soft tissue injury to the neck.

The court heard the man was left with a visible indentation to his skull, which he is unable to cover due to being bald.

He also suffers from headaches, causing pain behind his left eye.

‘A moment of madness’

Solicitor Shahid Latif said his client accepted this was “a moment of madness on his part, which he bitterly regrets.

Mr Latif told the court that Shewan, whom he described as “essentially a first offender”, had mental health issues, which may have contributed to his response.

He said: “Whilst the seriousness of the offence cannot be shied away from, it was a response to the situation which may be explained by the combination of developmental disorders and depression and anxiety.”

Mr Latif told the court that an assessment had deemed his client to be of “modest” risk going forward.

Sheriff Harvie noted that a picture of the victim’s injuries was “shocking” and told Shewan that his crime met the threshold for a custodial sentence.

He stopped short of imposing a jail term, however, and instead handed Shewan, of Maclennan Crescent, a community payback order with two years’ social work supervision and 300 hours of unpaid work.