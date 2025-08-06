Man spared jail after pool cue assault in Inverness pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Man spared jail after pool cue assault in Inverness pub

Richard Shewan snapped a pool cue in half before launching an attack that left his victim needing 12 stitches.

By Jenni Gee
The attack happened at the Nip Inn. Image: Google Street View.
The attack happened at the Nip Inn. Image: Google Street View.

A man who launched a pool cue attack that left a pubgoer permanently disfigured has been spared jail.

Richard Shewan snapped his weapon in half before hitting a man on the head during the attack at the Nip Inn in Merkinch.

The victim was left with a cut that needed 12 stitches and a permanent dent in his head, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Shewan 51, appeared before Sheriff David Harvie for sentencing, having previously admitted a charge of assault to severe injury, permanent impairment and permanent disfigurement in relation to the incident on August 24 last year.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court that on that date, the two men, who did not know each other, were at the Grant Street pub.

She said Shewan was playing pool and “began to get argumentative” with a man, who later continued playing with another man.

When the man he had initially argued with left the bar area for a cigarette, Shewan targeted the third man.

Man struck ‘without warning’

“The accused was seen to snap a pool cue and, without warning, struck [his victim] to the head with the pool cue.”

The court heard that the man felt blood running down his face as a result of the attack.

Shewan was ejected from the premises and police were called.

The pool cue was seized and Shewan later traced at his home address and taken to the police station.

During the journey, Shewan commented that he was “just defending himself because he thought he was going to get jumped”.

At interview, he told officers that the two males had run towards him, but this version of events was not supported by other witnesses at the scene.

Shewan’s victim was taken to hospital by a family member due to ambulance delays and was treated for a 10-inch cut to the head, as well as a soft tissue injury to the neck.

The court heard the man was left with a visible indentation to his skull, which he is unable to cover due to being bald.

He also suffers from headaches, causing pain behind his left eye.

‘A moment of madness’

Solicitor Shahid Latif said his client accepted this was “a moment of madness on his part, which he bitterly regrets.

Mr Latif told the court that Shewan, whom he described as “essentially a first offender”, had mental health issues, which may have contributed to his response.

He said: “Whilst the seriousness of the offence cannot be shied away from, it was a response to the situation which may be explained by the combination of developmental disorders and depression and anxiety.”

Mr Latif told the court that an assessment had deemed his client to be of “modest” risk going forward.

Sheriff Harvie noted that a picture of the victim’s injuries was “shocking” and told Shewan that his crime met the threshold for a custodial sentence.

He stopped short of imposing a jail term, however, and instead handed Shewan, of Maclennan Crescent, a community payback order with two years’ social work supervision and 300 hours of unpaid work.

 