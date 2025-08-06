WATCH: Police clampdown on north-east crack cocaine gang with co-ordinated raids

Police have carried out co-ordinated raids targeting a notorious north-east crack gang.

Officers spent months monitoring the organised criminal group’s heroin and crack dealing before striking its operations on multiple occasions, including today.

One of the reasons they are tackling the gang is due to the number of drug deaths in the region.

Under the command of the North Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit, officers raided properties throughout Aberdeen, with The Press and Journal in tow.

We joined uniformed and undercover officers to witness police raid a flat in the Tillydrone area of the city.

After officers searched and secured the premises, we joined a team raiding a commercial premises in Northfield.

In total, police raided 12 locations earlier today.

They arrested two men, aged 30 and 42, and they are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Those leading the operation highlighted how adept the gang is at pivoting once police disrupt their criminal operations.

Gang members often shut up one crack den and quickly open another.

Detective Inspector John Pirie said: “We have been monitoring an organised crime group responsible for supplying crack cocaine and heroin into Aberdeen – predominantly north Aberdeen and north Aberdeenshire.

“They are a pretty agile group and they react to our presence.

“For example, we’ve had to react to a change in information today to adjust the enforcement we’re taking.”

Violence and intimidation

Highlighting the scope of the gang, DI Pirie said: “We know the group are responsible for acts of violence and intimidation within our community.

“For a significant period, there has been intelligence received in relation to the group and what they’ve been involved in in terms of the supply of drugs.

“We’ve also been aware of the associated anti-social behaviour and deaths caused by drugs and the general upset that it causes the community.

“Today was a real opportunity to target those playing significant roles in orchestrating drug dealing within our community.”

Today’s police action follows previous activity in which officers have arrested 21 alleged gang members and associates and seized heroin and cocaine worth £1.3m.

DI Pirie said: “Today is the culmination of six or seven months of work.

Relatives helping gang leaders

“Over those months, we’ve made a number of arrests and today we have been targeting key members of the group, associates of the group, and their family members.”

Explaining why police were targeting commercial premises, DI Pirie said: “These organised crime groups have strong networks of people.

“That involves lots of money coming through the system, which in turn involves money laundering.

“They use shops, families and associates to launder that money.

“People are acutely aware of the footprint these groups have in the community.

“So we need to target not only the individuals responsible for this crime, but also their wider network, including business premises.

‘We have to pick up the pieces’

“It shows our commitment to targeting those at the very top of the chain, to have an impact right through the system.

“The police and other organisations have to pick up the pieces from those criminal actions.

“There is an expectation from the public that we will deal with these matters.”

DI Pirie added: “This operation shows our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and forms just a part of Police Scotland’s ongoing work to make it as difficult as possible for these groups to operate in our communities.

“When an organised crime group becomes established in an area, its drug-dealing activities can have a domino effect into wider offences, including antisocial behaviour, theft and serious violence.

“These criminals don’t care about anyone other than themselves, power and money.

“Their criminality is simply not welcome in the north-east and will not be tolerated.

“We cannot do this alone and need the public’s help to rid our communities of these illegal activities.

“Anyone with information or concerns should contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”