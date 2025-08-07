Man crashed car into front of Peterhead house then went to pub for drinks

A man who drove a car into the front of a Peterhead house and then ran away to a local pub to sink drinks has been told to get a job to help pay his penalty – or face jail.

Sean Boal was five times over the legal alcohol limit when he crashed a blue Volvo into the St Andrews Street home on August 25 last year.

The 38-year-old then ran from the scene to a local pub, where he was collared by police while enjoying more drinks.

At Peterhead Sheriff Court on Wednesday, he was banned from the roads for five years and fined £2,000 for his “escapade”.

Sheriff Annella Cowan told him to get a job to pay the money or face prison.

Laughed ‘hysterically’ following crash

Fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister told the court that the car and the home’s front door were damaged as a result of the smash.

Efforts to trace Boal, whose address was given as Mulgrew Close in Cumberland, led to police contacting the registered keeper of the vehicle, who confirmed he was under the influence of alcohol.

“She immediately contacted him on his phone and heard him laughing hysterically,” Mr McAllister said.

When police caught up to Boal later in the evening they noted he was unsteady on his feet. In reply to being cautioned, he stated: “They’re f****** rats.”

Drove into house on purpose

Boal’s defence solicitor, Stuart Flowerdew, told the court his client had turned to both alcohol and cocaine as a coping mechanism to deal with the death of his father in 2023, which he said was the root cause of his offending.

Referencing Boal’s breath test of 110 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 22 microgrammes – Mr Flowerdew said: “He ran away to a bar close by and further alcohol was taken.

“Mr Boal lived with his father for the whole of his life. They worked together as scaffolders and, to a large extent, they also socialised together.

“He began drinking heavily and increasingly became a user of cocaine.”

On the day of the crash, Mr Flowerdew suggested that Boal had been attempting to self-harm by driving into the front of the house.

He said his client had since taken part in rehabilitation programmes and joined a Narcotics Anonymous group in England, where he now lives.

Mr Flowerdew added: “Those steps have, understandably, eased some of the difficult aspects of his mental health.”

‘Pay the fine or go to jail’

Noting that Boal was in receipt of Universal Credit and had also applied for Personal Independence Payments, Sheriff Cowan queried why someone with a trade was not seeking to return to the workforce.

Mr Flowerdew had earlier claimed Boal felt he was “frail” in regards to a return to a working environment.

In fining Boal £2,075 and placing him under the supervision of the social work department for the next three years, Sheriff Cowan warned: “Pay that within two years or go to jail.

“There’s nothing to stop him from making arrangements to pay. With any luck, with the support of the social work department he can go and get a job.”

Boal was also handed 300 hours of unpaid work and banned from the roads for the next five years, with the sheriff adding: “That is the maximum. No discount, because this was just a deliberate escapade by you.”

As a result of his driving conviction, Boal will now be required to resit his driving test.